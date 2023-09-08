Experts: Take The Children, Make Them Gay, The Parents Should Not, Have A Say

So there’s this pervert high school tennis coach in Gettysburg, a man named Yates, who enjoys going into the girl’s locker room and watching them undress and shower.

Some of the girls squealed, the parents heard, the administration got involved, and the man was fired. Rather, they let his contract expire and decided not to renew it.

Which you may think is fair treatment, if not indulgent. In the old days somebody would have asked, “Whatever happened to that pervert who was caught peeking at your daughter showering?”, and the answer would come back, “Oh, Yates? You won’t see him around anymore.”

But today, well, things are different. Experts heard the man was pretending to be a woman and they convinced the school board to reinstate the man’s contract. Voted 6 to 2 in favor. One of the two sane people who voted no is speaking out in public, not that it will do much good.

The pervert Yates was so delighted at being reinstated, he wrote an email to the district saying he was “‘extremely delighted’ to continue at Gettysburg, where” he “has coached the girls’ and boys’ tennis teams since 2018.”

Some of Yates’s supporters wonder why there was such a fuss over the matter. I think maybe it was because Yates was caught stripping off his clothes in the girl’s locker room. And that he “talked to students about undergarment preferences and menstruation”, about which he has as much practical knowledge as Fr James Martin.

The other male coach was one of those who didn’t think it was a big deal, because, and thinks the whole incident “would not have happened if it was a cisgender coach using the locker room.” School board President Kenneth Hassinger insisted “that Yates’ gender was not the core issue for the board”.

Every person in power, save two, pretended to believe other than what they really believed, because they did not want to be thought of as bad people. Except for Experts and a handful of lunatic ideologues, everybody knows that a man pretending to be a woman should not be let into the shower room with girls. And, assuming the impossible and he is given the thumbs up to stare at the girls in the shower, he should not be allowed to strip off in the shower room with them.

The people in power thus do not care, at all, about the people in their care. They do care about their own skins. Which is cowardly.

This madness began in the minds of perverts, it’s true, and to some extent grows that way. But it spreads mostly by cowardice.

And by fiat.

The California Department of Education has published official guidance “that parents do not have the right to be notified if their children choose to participate in activities based on perceived gender identity rather than their biological sex.”

The State knows better about your kids than you do. Experts decide. You don’t have a PhD in momming, do you? You do not. How can you argue with an Expert who has theorized that kids, encouraged by teachers like Yates, should be allowed to be any “gender” they want? And that if you, mom and dad, interfere with this “natural” process, you are a criminal.

Parents, activists, rulers and Experts had a meeting about this dictum recently, at Southern California’s Chino Valley Unified School District. Before Experts knew what was happening, some parents who did not want their kids to have “genders” got on the school board. And they managed to make a new policy that “would require schools to notify parents if their child wants to identify as a different gender.”

That’s when ruler California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the school, saying no way, Experts know best. “[S]tudents have a right to privacy,” he said. But only to keep secrets from parents, not from the Experts and quacks who would be there to assist the kids on their gender journey.

The school set up a big meeting, at which “More than 80 individuals spoke either for or against the policy. Some members of the audience held American flags. Others held pride flags.”

Both nations were represented, in other words.

An Expert from the Rainbow nation warned that if kids aren’t allowed to keep secrets from parents, they would kill themselves. He did not say how teacher-student secrets removed the urge to die.

Parents sued in another California district, when a pervert teacher convinced a 11 year old girl to “transition” secretly. Parents hated it. Experts loved it. The judge “dismissed the…case on July 11, ruling that it addressed a political issue and that there is no constitutional law requiring parents to be notified of a minor’s gender identity change.”

So there it is. What are you going to do about it? Refuse to obey a judge? Why, if you do that, all manner of things would change.

Give it up and give your kids to the State. They have Experts. Experts know best.

