Weeping & Gnashing Of Teeth From Our Paper Saying “Climate Change” Not A Big Deal

That peer-reviewed, and therefore indisputable, paper we wrote showing, as many have showed, that “climate change” is overblown has been getting a lot of publicity.
Before we come to that, for those who still doubt the proposition that “climate change” is a pure political scam, I present to you final proof:
Zelenskyy: "Humanity is failing on its climate policy objectives" pic.twitter.com/h2w54lXL9Z
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 19, 2023
Anyway, our paper has caused a lot of weeping and gnashing of teeth; also plenty of consternation, not to say constipation, among the usual bleaters.
The main authors at CERES are keeping track of all the publicity, which you can see here. Turns out there is an “orchestrated disinformation campaign by RealClimate.org to falsely discredit and censor our work”.
Well, the left plays hardball, and we do not. Regular readers understand this by now. Accuracy and scientific humility are not concepts known to our enemies. There’s no point shouting “Hypocrisy!” at them, because their appeals are based on emotion. Which is wise, because it works.
We can and should do the same, while also insisting on accuracy. After all, Reality is on our side.
A stringer for the Epoch Times emailed and asked me a serious of questions about the paper, which I post below word-for-word, with his questions in quotes. Pay special attention to the of joy and dearth of celebrations that our wonderful work did not engender, but should have.
BEGIN
“Have you experienced any retaliation, attacks, ridicule, etc?”
Nope. I was canceled long ago, and have been completely on my own for some time—I am my own boss—so there is no chance of retaliation. As for ridicule, I am immune.
Couple of midwits asked irrelevant questions about funding. Which is besides the point anyway. I received none. Zippo, nada, zilch, nothing. The people asking never disclose their own funding, incidentally. Curious, no? Or they somehow, quite mistakenly, believe funding from the government, which has an enormous financial, regulatory, and even emotional interest in the results, is somehow pure and beyond questioning.
One reporter asked about some of the authors not being official climatologists, or whatever, and so was it possible to question their judgment on the paper? But since he himself, the reporter, was not an official climatologist, how could we trust his judgment in asking questions about the paper?
“Have any of the critics made any points that have caused you or others to question your published findings?”
Nope. There have been no substantial criticisms I’m even aware of.
“What has been most surprising to you about the reaction?”
No surprise whatsoever. But it should be surprising.
Here we present, if we are right, what is very good news: the threats of “climate change” are nowhere near as bad as we keep hearing. Isn’t that fantastic? Shouldn’t we be celebrating? Shouldn’t there be rejoicing? We’re going to be fine and don’t have to implement any expensive painful liberty-removing “solutions”!
Alas, there is no celebration. There is no joy and no happiness. There is only anger, consternation, and outrage.
Why is that? I think it’s because many have an absolute need to believe in the worst predictions of “climate change”.
Bureaucrats and rulers need to believe because their belief allows them to grab greater control and power. They do not want to give this power up, which they’d have to if there was no “crisis.”
Experts need to believe because they created “The Science” from which the threats arise. No scientist likes to admit he was wrong, or was very badly over-certain.
Activists need to believe because man being a menace to “the planet” is a premise with them. Which no amount of evidence can ever disprove. The act of offering contrary evidence is seen as heretical to this sect.
“How are you handling it?”
Majestically.
END
I repeat: that there is no joy in results which show the world is not going to end because of “climate change”, and there is only hate instead, I take this to be further convincing evidence that “climate change” is yet another clown world fiasco.
I said this all better on the Meg Ellefson show on Monday, where we talked not only “climate change”, but broken science generally.
The best question Ellefson asked was How do we stop this? How do we win?
The only answer is: seize power and use it.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.
Categories: Podcast, Statistics
“The only answer is: seize power and use it.”
You still don’t understand the problem. It’s not climate change, a virus, genders, or science interpretation. It’s something much more fundamental that has reached down to the average person in the middle or upper middle class neighborhood.
It’s the lack of an internal monitor to do what is right. The only thing in the past that provided that internal guidance is abhorrent to them. They may believe in doing right but they have no basis for knowing what is right. No manner of strength or control is going to change that.
The case can be made that the climate change mafia is using its power. Why else would politicians, funding agencies and foundations, educators, students, media, and so forth fall into line so easily? What harm would fall on them if they exhibited the smallest degree of skepticism? Every last one is afraid to be not thought of as “cool” by those around them. Some should know better. Some climate scientists who know the score are doing their best to fleece the system and line their pockets, and largely it’s working out for them. Your average person who cannot profit monetarily from “supporting the planet”–but indeed will have fewer disposible funds due to various climate taxes–still goes along with the narrative for social status and not to be thought ill of by his friends and family.
To your point, the membership of the climate mafia is nearly identical to the gender mafia, the vaccine mafia, and so forth. Every person who is swayed by wrong thinking religiously (ha) recycles, uses pronouns, and lines up for another booster. But its power is undeniable–even if its power can be defined as beguiling stupid people. So, to retake the power, to alter the narrative, do your best to inform your kids, talk to your neighbors. Ideally, we need politicians and leaders not to support dumb-think and to start truth-telling. In normal times, such people would be elected. So, the process to gain, or regain, power will be incremental and painful, and it starts with the Truth.
It’s so weird. And telling. You get the same curious response over the ‘soap & lampshades’ event of eighty years ago — try telling them the whole thing is wildly exaggerated and they wig out. Or covid — try telling them it’s only a flu and to toss the mask and their boilers explode. Some people just need doom. Even the Right needs doom. The Overlords know it and so they supply it. Just as they supply all the other vices for which people clamor; drugs, porn, ponzis, et cetera. There is worldly power to be gained by pandering to sin. I’m not sure simply “seizing power” is going to cure what is fundamentally a moral/spiritual problem.
It occurs to me that we are not fighting a scientific, or even a political battle, but rather a holy war. The “religion” of the woke is power. They have an evangelical conviction that they are on mission to save the world, and remake it in their image: “By any means necessary.” Lies, cheating, violence, etc., Nothing is forbidden when you have an unshakable in your own righteousness. They do.
JWM
Congratulations on being totally ignored (which is even worse than being disavowed). You have entered, perhaps, the very exclusive club of those who actually have accomplished something good within the ever-changing context of this drama we call ‘History.’ Only physical martyrdom is still lacking to your witness, something no good man wishes for you. In any case, chances are very strong (as you have shown) that you will not die from climate change.
> “How are you handling it?”
> Majestically.
This was magnificent! 🙂
The world has been ending for thousands of years it’s the oldest con on earth.
Negativity is what motivates people and gets them killed, which reduces the ever
pervasive population pressure kept foremost in our minds. This is ” the oddly utopian
idea that human misery can end with the end of humanity.”
The Myth of Overpopulation and the Folks Who Brought it to You
https://www.usccb.org/committees/pro-life-activities/myth-overpopulation-and-folks-who-brought-it-you
Briggs, YOU FOOL! Did you and your hack research group factor in that your frivolous usage of speech is what contributes THE MOST towards the Climate CRISIS??? Thankfully, that thing from New Zealand is calling your Temperaterrorism out! Solutions will come, Final Solutions!
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/former-nz-pm-ardean-urges-united-nations-crack-down-free-speech-weapon-war
How can I celebrate your paper when I was counting on the gloom models to be correct? You see, the gloom meant a rising sea that would submerge the Obama ocean-side estate. No rise, no submerge, no relishing in a hypocritical investment. So sad.
Speaking of rising seas
I saw a click-bait article about the panama canal is running out of water and it’s our fault.
Did anyone else see and click that article? No rising seas?
“…seize power and use it.”
It’s as simple as stop voting D. Sure, R bears some responsibility for our problems, too, but it’s predominantly, overwhelmingly D that pushes climate, Kung-flu, race, and transgender hysteria, and keeps the border open, criminals out of prison, bums on the streets, energy sources shut down, gas and groceries unaffordable, and school children brainwashed. Stop voting D, and most of our problems will improve greatly and quickly.
It is a good thing we aren’t in trouble because we are also not the cause.
https://notrickszone.com/2023/09/18/new-study-the-rising-co2-causes-warming-perception-not-supported-by-real-world-observation/
This is a new analysis that supports the work of Salby, Harde, Berry and others that prove humans are not the main cause of increased atmospheric CO2.
If we didn’t cause it we can’t change our ways to fix it. Glad it is not a problem.