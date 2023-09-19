Fun Coin Flip Video Restored! By Briggs on September 19, 2023 • ( 3 Comments ) What a clusterfarg. Here is the video, in all it’s glory. Link. Sorry for the duplicate email/post. Share this:FacebookRedditTwitterPinterestEmailMoreTumblrLinkedInWhatsAppPrint Related Categories: Fun
When people say “The odds are…” (when they’re talking about an outcome that can have only one outcome) they’re actually talking about a certainty not an odds situation. It seems that probability is more a weighing of variables for one side against the other…and even that won’t obey the rules.
Briggs these are the kinds of posts I enjoy. Good fun.
Me: I have dumb question.
Questionee: There are no dumb questions.
Me: If the double-dashes were screwing things up, couldn’t you just pull down the video, tweak something trivial, and put it up again, so YouTube would assign a new video url?
Questionee: Ok, maybe there are SOME dumb questions.