3 replies »

  1. When people say “The odds are…” (when they’re talking about an outcome that can have only one outcome) they’re actually talking about a certainty not an odds situation. It seems that probability is more a weighing of variables for one side against the other…and even that won’t obey the rules.

  3. Me: I have dumb question.

    Questionee: There are no dumb questions.

    Me: If the double-dashes were screwing things up, couldn’t you just pull down the video, tweak something trivial, and put it up again, so YouTube would assign a new video url?

    Questionee: Ok, maybe there are SOME dumb questions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *