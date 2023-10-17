DIE From The Sky! Or, New Meaning To The Wild Blue Yonder

The once United States Air Force, my old employer, has decided to DIE. DIE hard. Harder than any military has ever DIEd before. Nuclear-level DIE.

For not only will they maximize Diversity, Inclusion. and Equity, which is but what all crave, but in a complete first, the Air Force will insist on maximizing Accessibility.

In olden brutal uncaring days, days in which white supremacists and other racists roamed free, those who were not fit could not fight. But that was unfair to those who could not but wanted to. Imagine denying somebody’s desire! In pre-Accessibility days, a fat diabetic blue-haired one-legged forty-four year old female would have been told her services were not needed, militarily. This would cause her sadness. Which is unacceptable.

Tears are stronger than bullets.

A flak said:

The Department of the Air Force’s (DAF) diversity and inclusion efforts are informed by science, business best practices, congressional mandates, data- focused policy reviews and assessments, and the lived experiences of Airmen and Guardians working together every day.

Which reminds me. Every time you see “lived experiences” swap in “fantasized experiences”.

The AF also unveiled several “barrier analysis working groups”: one for blacks who are Eternal Victims, one for those who are disabled and therefore inept at fighting, one for Hispanics because they speak the language of the other white conquering race, one for Indians because they are good fighters, one for LGBTQWERTY because sexual preference makes an enormous difference when bombing enemies, Pacific Islanders because Samoans tend to be fat, and, of course, that other class of well known stalwart warriors, women.

White men who have normal procreative sexual desires are, once again, left outside the DIE gates.

Unless—I say unless—they fall under this New & Improved! definition of Diversity: the usual race, sex, and sexual preference Diversities, of course, but now “also regional, cultural, socioeconomic, and philosophical diversity.”

Philosophical diversity!

Nice. And about time. For this includes that narrow class of philosopher warrior who would launch the Air Force’s cleansing bombs at Washington DC, for entirely philosophical reasons.

I’m not sure how they’re going to deal with differences between, say, Zionist and Hamas philosophies among enlisted airmen, there being so many people in the States now who support both sides, but they’ll have to figure it out because there is no higher goal than to DIE. Except one.

And that is to DIEA. Pronouced die-ahhhhh!

So it is only right that the Air Farce

consistently pursues fair, just, and equal opportunities for every member. This requires all Airmen and Guardians to intentionally challenge behaviors, biases, and barriers negatively impacting diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.

Which is exactly what you’d expect a solider in the new army of the air to be. Ignorant on how to kill people, but adept at mouthing woke platitudes.

My friends, listen to your Uncle ex-Staff Sergeant Briggs. Do not fight for the Regime. Do not enlist. Do not be inducted into the officer corps. If you are already in and asked to fight for Regime interests, refuse. Object. Disobey—in ways you can get away with.

For it cannot be long before the Regime will ask its—I almost said soldiers—armed employees to watch over us.

Yet, even though I say this, I wonder. It is likely enough the Regime would desire to crack down on those it hates the most (us), and it would naturally look to its armed employees to do the cracking. But how they can have any hope of success using employees whose only training is in sexual experimentation or grousing of about “inequities” is a mystery.

The military has been, or is being made, entirely effeminate. Women are everywhere, in charge in a lot of places, and even men enlist so the Army will pay for their “transition”. Very few enlitees want to be a genuine soldier.

And do not forget, which you have not, that many, many Heartlanders are armed. Well armed, and not fans of the Regime. This makes a mean-face stand off more likely, in which the Regime nags hard, and implements ticky-tacky rules to annoy people, more than it will physically harm them.

As far as use in war, real war with enemies which the Regime is insisting we must have (watch for this false flag), well, we are in deep kimchi. Or, the Regime is. They are hoping to get by on technical prowess, thinking men in dresses or women can punch buttons as well as fit warrior men.

Which isn’t so. All these DIEA recruits will all be out on sick call when the real shooting starts.

