Men, Don’t Fight For The Regime

News last week: “JUST IN – German Defence Minister sees danger of war in Europe; the military and society ‘must become fit for war,’ Pistorius told ZDF.”

The Regime is radiating belligerent noisome fumes, more so than usual. They seem anxious to go to war. Which is to say, eager to send you to war: you, your children. Not them. They will stay behind. You will fight for them. You will die. For them.

They think.

Do not do it. With Veteran’s Day hard upon us, take some advice from your Uncle Sergeant Briggs, who comes from a family with a military tradition (I did six years myself). Do not fight for the Regime. Do not enlist. Do not be sworn in. Stay home and watch after yourself and your loved ones. Do not let them ship you off to die in an absurd conflict that has nothing to do with you, and in which you will not benefit in any way, even if the Regime wins. And especially if the Regime loses. And their loss is almost guaranteed.

Have your forgotten Iraq? Afghanistan?

There is nothing you can gain from fighting for this corrupt inept evil Regime. You need money? The pay is pathetic. You can’t collect if you are dead. You won’t want to collect if you’re maimed. All in service to a cause that is theirs, not yours. Not ours.

You’re white? Then you’ll have mandatory—the real kind of mandatory which you cannot escape—Diversity training to learn how awful your whiteness is. Save them the trouble, accept they don’t love you, and stay away.

Here are the official military statistics on deaths in “Operation Iraqi Freedom” and “Operation Enduring Freedom” (recall everything is now named for its opposite):

What do you notice about them?

Why would you want to add to these totals?

Don’t want to be vaccinated? No way to avoid it. Or maybe you’ll be assigned to guard the tranny ward. Here’s a story from Military.com: “Here’s How Much the Pentagon Has Spent So Far to Treat Transgender Troops“.

The Pentagon has spent $15 million in the past five years to treat 1,892 transgender troops, including $11.5 million for psychotherapy and $3.1 million for surgeries, according to Defense Department data provided to Military.com …[In]…the two years after President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he would bar transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military. According to the Defense Health Agency, the surgeries were performed in military health facilities and included removal of breasts or testicles, hysterectomies and labiaplasty — creation of or reshaping the flesh around a vagina.

That sound good to you? You want to fight next to, and count on, the ladies and almost ladies? Did you see who the Regime put in charge of the Navy?

You can lie to HR and say different, or you can pretend to be “outraged” by what I say next, but no man wants to fight for a woman he can take with one hand. Especially one who looks like that.

What concerns us is the possibility—and I don’t want you to seize up reading this: I am going to prove this using mainstream sources—the possibility of a false flag to juice support for a war.

Surely you remember the “weapon of mass destruction” hoax. Yes? Then you will also recall the “war on terror”. Which only result, besides a stack of dead Americans, is the TSA giving you a rub down when you try to board a plane.

False flags and propaganda have juiced us into every major war. It’s not that the wars were unreal, it’s that American participation was not obvious or necessary. Until rulers made it that way by large-scale deception.

Remember the Maine? Our beneficent government did it. Gulf of Tonkin? Same thing.

WWII? I’ve quoted this before, from John Mearshimer’s Why Leaders Lie, and it bears repeating:

Franklin Roosevelt lied about the USS Greer incident in the late summer of 1941 to mobilize public opinion against Germany and hopefully get the United States into World War II. The USS Greer, an American destroyer operating in the North Atlantic, joined up with a British military aircraft that was pursuing a German submarine. The plane eventually dropped depth charges, but then had to return to its base because it was running low on fuel. The Greer, however, continued to pursue… A week later President Roosevelt went on radio and told the American people three lies about the Greer incident. He clearly implied that the attack on the Greer was unprovoked. He did not mention the British aircraft, much less that the Greer was pursuing the German submarine in tandem with that plane, which dropped depth charges against the submarine before it fired on the Greer. Instead, he simply said that the German submarine “fired first upon this American destroyer without warning, and with deliberate design to sink her” in American “defensive waters.” This attack, he said, was “piracy—piracy legally and morally.”

There are disturbing indicators they want war. No single item is proof by itself, and even the totality is not yet convincing. Yet.

But take things like this: “The army just expanded eligibility for those who can receive casualty affairs training (CAOs are the people who knock on your door to inform you if your loved one has died in combat) in ‘the event of a Large Scale Combat Operation or Mass Casualty event.'”

Coincidence? Probably. But.

Official sources have gone out of their way, when nobody was asking, to say they do not “want” a draft. What draft? Who was talking about a draft? Well, the Army War College, that’s who, when they played pretend war with China.

Then there is a remarkable ad the Army ran yesterday on Twitter. It was really quite extraordinary. Do watch it. Only a fleeting glimpse of Diversity. No focus on women, no men in dresses. No gay activities.

Just a man doing a manly thing. A man of the kind the Regime hates. But the kind they love to use. Do not be used.

The good news are the comments to that Army ad. Many are not buying the propaganda, and are laughing at the attempt. Makes my heart soar like a hawk to see.

