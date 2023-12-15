Why Things Slightly Improving Makes Things Worse

Here is the patented Briggs Path of Decadence Curve.

The pattern is obvious. An overall gradual decline, interspersed with fairly regular upward swings of sanity. But with the same inevitable result of some kind of cataclysm or leftist singularity, the only kind of singularity we should worry about. After which comes the Great Reset.

Why this is so is even obvious, after a bit of thought.

The left has no authority which makes and maintains dogma, as does the Right. There is no agency or Church or authority that insists “Be this woke and no woker.” There is nobody who can declare “Cannibalistic children trannies are far enough.” There will always be somehow who can insist it is not enough and that the flesh that is consumed must first be sodomized. Only bigots deny this.

Tell a leftist that to be consistent and “unbiased” he has to accept the latest New Absurd Thing, and he will support it, even if reluctantly. But not always with enthusiasm or with alacrity. Even leftists tire of the slide into oblivion and from time to time will pause to catch their wind.

When you marry these pauses with a trait of those on the Right to avoid confrontation if at all possible, you get the little upward blips.

Most of those on the right allow a grudging acceptance of change up to a certain point, to avoid confrontation. Until sufficient pressure builds and there comes rejection of the One Thing Too Many Too Fast. Like the stabbings in Ireland. Too much wanton all-humans-are-interchangeable immigration too fast.

Conservatives are just that: conservative. Not prone to action, liable to allow things to remain as they are, to conserve the peace, or what passes for it. But, as someone is fond of telling me, you can only be forced to eat crap for so long at which point a violent, or at least aggressive, counterreaction occurs. Like the demonstration against stabbings in Ireland.

This can cause an even greater pause in the left. Not always, of course, but sometimes. Especially when they are caught in obvious absurdities which force them into outrageous lies that even they blush to tell.

So the Right has a few victories from time to time. Even the Left cannot win them all.

Problem is, once those of a conservative nature do score a few points, they are too apt to return to grilling and sports. They are too ready to believe their victories are deep and permanent. Because that’s what Reality is: unmovable and permanent. And conservatives seek Reality. Whereas the Left, of course, seeks release from the many burdensome restrictions which Reality insists upon.

When conservatives win a round they stop fighting and rest. The figure the ripple they have created is a tide which will build and sweep all before it. A little piece of Reality has been restored, which is obvious to them, and which they believe is now just as obvious to the losers on the Left. Which it isn’t.

Because hard core leftist anti-Realities seethe over their loses. They want revenge, always. The relative quiet from the Right allows the Left to regain their strength and move to even greater insanities. And then down we go again.

Until The End.

Which is why slight improvements cause things to grow—or perhaps shrivel is superior—worse.

The Left Singularity is the point at which blood usually flows. Think the French Terror. Think Spain’s civil war. Think the end of WWI in Russia. There are endless examples throughout history.

Will 2024 be such a time? Many say so. Or maybe it only brings us one bump closer, as I think is most likely. Recall our prediction of Gruesome Newsom and the Last Presidency. (Now I come to think on it, that is a great title. I only think of good titles far, far too late.)

There are always circumstances that change the shape and timing of the Leftist singularity, which hardens or softens it. But nobody has ever figured out a way to remove the possibility.

Solution? There isn’t one. We live and we wait for it.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

