Our Next — And Last — President, Gavin “Gruesome” Newsom

Donald Trump Followers Targeted by FBI as 2024 Election Nears The federal government believes that the threat of violence and major civil disturbances around the 2024 U.S. presidential election is so great that it has quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump’s army of MAGA followers. The challenge for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the primary federal agency charged with law enforcement, is to pursue and prevent what it calls domestic terrorism without direct reference to political parties or affiliations—even though the vast majority of its current “anti-government” investigations are of Trump supporters, according to classified data obtained by Newsweek.

I am suggesting, but not insisting nor predicting with certainty, that our next President will be Gavin “Gruesome” Newsom. And that because of the way he will be installed, he will be our last President. Even though the title for our dear leader afterwards might be “President”, the traditional office as we have known it will be dead.

Further, I suggest Gruesome Newsom will turn tyrant.

Again, I do not say any of this is certain. It is, however, a path that is not impossible. I welcome all your own predictions.

Gruesome Newsom will be installed by the Regime for two reasons: Biden is only a few breaths short of the grave (and even our worst enemies do not want Kamala), and Newsom’s handlers believe Newsom is both competent and will obey, in much the same way Biden has.

Yet Gruesome Newsom’s handlers, chiefly Obama and various oligarchs, do not know their man. Gruesome Newsom is far too ambitious. He is lying to his handlers about his pliable nature. And they believe the lies.

Trump? What about him?

There’s some chance he’ll be in jail. A larger chance Republicans bump him from the ticket—and so replace him with Nikki “First Woman President!” Haley. And not an insignificant chance that we read the headline “Trump Found Dead: Heart Attack Suspected”, or one very like it.

Trump could run, even from jail, but he’d be up against both Gruesome Newsom and likely RFK, Jr, who himself the other day in bruiting his run as an independent admitted he’d pull more votes from Trump than from whoever the Dems run.

The quietest solution, one heeding the old mafia admonition that blood is expensive, is that if the lawfare doesn’t quash Trump, they let him run unmolested, while quietly boosting RFK Jr. to steal Trump’s votes. Propagandists can be relied on here, even without having to ask them.

If Trump shows any signs he could win, that headline becomes a greater and greater possibility. And so does fortification of the vote.

Fortifying an election is not as difficult as you think. For one, it does not need to be done everywhere. There is no point fortifying in California, for instance, or New York, or a dozen other woke states. The machines in major cities like Chicago, New York, LA, and Philadelphia will certainly cheat, because they do not know how not to cheat. Cheating just is elections in these areas. (People always manage to dismiss this routine cheating, thinking it won’t happen this time.)

There’s also no need to fortify most areas in states that are geographically almost all pro-Trump, like Michigan. All they have to do is fortify Detroit, Lansing, and Ann Arbor, as happened last time, and they could find any number of votes they need to beat the rest of the state.

But if for whatever reason Trump comes on like a juggernaught, then they only have two options left to them. The third option “Allow Trump to win or serve” is no option. The Regime will not allow it; not the serve part.

Option One: They have to cheat so openly and so hugely that even propagandists can’t hide it, though they’ll surely dismiss it—even when their favored Victims are caught red-handed they claim innocence for them. This would lead to massive disquiet, and a recognition by the majority that it is over.

It wouldn’t necessarily be permanent, this sentiment, because rulers and propagandists would gaslight relentlessly. Judges and attorneys would be encouraged to go after all dissidents. Things would quiet down as they did after Jan 6, but much more slowly, and never to the relative peace we have now (such as it is). There is some danger for the Regime this way.

Option Two: That headline becomes a certainty, though they might not implement it before Trump takes office. If Trump dies any time before 20 January 2025, even if it is entirely and innocently from natural causes, nobody will believe it. Even if his death is celebrated by many, those celebrants will also not believe it was natural. It will Epstein-hanged-himself magnified. Yet this is very bad news for the Regime, especially for those in the know, for it signals Every Man For Himself.

That’s when elite starts fighting elite. That’s when it really gets interesting.

But, as I said, I think the most likely of all these scenarios is for them to ask Biden to retire. They tell him “Announce you’re retiring and no charges will be brought.” He goes peacefully, to great adulation by propagandists. Perhaps he’ll use his health as an excuse.

Newsom, who earlier said Kamala is Biden’s “natural replacement”, “reluctantly” allows himself to be drafted. The left works its magic against Trump with RFK, it fortifies where it has to, and Gruesome Newsom is sworn in.

What about Newsom-as-tyrant? It’s no more than an intuition. In California, he has banned everything he could, and promoted every woke cause—except latterly, when he knew he had to make himself look better for his installation. So he is not an ideologue. But he is greedy for power, and not stupid.

It’s obvious enough his ambition is limitless. He won’t be satisfied by being ordered around, à la Biden. It sounds premature to use a certain word, but I believe he will turn evil. Even if he himself does not plan to.

What shape will the new office called President take? I do not know. I may be wrong, but something is coming. The FBI says so. Get ready for it—in case I am right.

