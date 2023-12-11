Climate Hersteria

Hersteria: soy-infused hyper-sensitive effeminate hysteria.

I was driving in southern Florida (to see my folks) and the only English-language talk station I could pick up that wasn’t a form of entertainment (like sports), was NPR. So I listened, partly because I wondered if it was a horrible I as I remember it.

It wasn’t.

It was worse.

Some fruity voiced man, reeking of concern, and it may have been a woman, I’m not judgmental, brought us something called a “Climate Minute”, or some such syrupy name. It sounded exactly like a daily devotional they have on explicitly religious channels.

This guy said that if you want to reduce your carbon “footprint” at some library, you could insert a dried organic squirrel into the return slot as you spin yourself counter-clockwise while whispering “Earth”. Some kind of spell like that. My memory is hazy. I couldn’t really follow it, because I was trying to find the OFF switch so I could slam it while not driving off into the drink.

In any case, it was a spell. It was a “Do this, and the Planet will bestow riches upon you” kind of thing.

Then last Friday, I saw this conspiracy theory come to life. Incidentally, we had better stop having conspiracy theories because the damned things are coming true so fast that we can’t keep track of them all.

This conspiracy theory is the one where they will not let you travel because “climate change”. Remember how when our side predicted it we were ridiculed and scoffed at?

CNN headline: “It’s time to limit how often we can travel abroad – ‘carbon passports’ may be the answer”.

Incidentally, this conspiracy is very like the early 2020 conspiracy theory when our side predicted vaccine passports, and where our prediction received ridicule and scoffing.

Guy who wrote the article is in a dither because it got hot this summer in—wait for it…wait for it—Spain. I mean, who knew? The only answer to this routine occurrence that will comfort this male is to restrict your travel.

The idea of a carbon passport centers on each traveler being assigned a yearly carbon allowance that they cannot exceed. These allowances can then “ration” travel. This concept may seem extreme. But the idea of personal carbon allowances is not new. A similar concept (called “personal carbon trading”) was discussed by UK Parliament in 2008, before being shut down because of to its perceived complexity and the possibility of public resistance.

The zealot who wrote this is “Ross Bennett-Cook is a visiting lecturer, School of Architecture + Cities, University of Westminster”.

An architect.

An architect.

Now it is an open question—but smart money is always on NPR—which of the two people in my anecdotes, the NPR announcer or the architect, is more ignorant of physics. It’s obvious neither could possibly have any idea about what they speak of. But which is the dumber?

Not an easy choice. The architect is an academic, or rather a wanna be. And academics at modern universities are always on Dumbest lists. Yet the other fellow, or lady, is a journalist, at NPR!, which makes him almost an automatic winner. I will let readers pick.

My main point is that these two ignorant men, or approximately men, as are legions of imitators everywhere you turn, ready to upend the world and hand over power to vague groups and to rulers, for the purpose of assuaging their idiot fear of “climate change”. Which they cannot possibly know anything about, except small bits of trivia and what propagandists told them to think.

Which they obediently do.

That ought to remind you of the covid panic. And the terrorism panic. And every other damned panic we have had and are having in increasingly rapid succession. Fear is demanded and people respond as they were told to respond: they fear.

Then the people petiton, from the same people who told them to fear, to have the fear removed! You’d think, having had this drummed into them in school, that this obvious conflict of interest would be recognized for what it is.

But no. So strong is fear at blocking rational thought that people will do anything asked of them to abate their terror.

Propagandists use this knowledge, of course, in their currying of rulers’ favor. But even NPR reporters (though perhaps I am being overly generous) must find their jobs of no challenge. Instilling fear used to take real labor. Now they can farm it out to “AI”.

The solution, which is obvious and which just as obviously will not be heeded, is to turn off all source of propaganda. Do not watch any “news”, nor listen, nor read it. Ignore it all. Leave to it pathologists of thought to parse for you, men who know how to dissect propaganda without themselves becoming infected.

Do you have the strength?

Probably not.

