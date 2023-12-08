All Jacked Up — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

Briggs editorial note: When I was young it was still common for old men to ask where you were on “that day.” I always flummoxed them by saying I wasn’t even born yet. Back then you also weren’t allowed to question the official government explanation, not without seeming like a kook. All that has changed within recent years, at least because we have all learned the difficulty our government has with the truth. Whether Mr Watt has deduced the correct theory of what happened, I leave for you to judge.

I recently read a pretty good article on The Big Rub Out (a.k.a. JFK, Nov. 1963), which sums things up pretty well. Except it needs a little more awareness that the CIA/Mossad creature is a singular/dual entity, like a pair of Siamese twins. Which allows either of them to always claim ‘it wasn’t me!’

As I, and Michael Collins Piper, see it, the?re were five basic reason?s Jack had to go (and who wanted it to happen; also see Piper’s Final Judgment):

Jack was gonna end the VietNam War (MIC) Jack was gonna dismantle the Langley complex (CIA, of course) Jack started issuing currency thru the Treasury instead of the central bank (FED) Jack let his brother Bobby go after the Labor mafia (Teamsters) Finally, Jack was gonna stop Israel from getting The Bomb (Mossad)

That last point was the final straw that broke the camel’s back. When Jack insisted on having the IAEA inspect Israel’s Diamona nuclear reactor in the Negev desert, things came to a final head. What was the first thing LBJ did when he assumed power? Yep, he cancelled the inspection. And began selling Hawk missiles to Israel. It’s all been downhill since then.

Sixty years have now passed since Dallas, and with Gaza and Ukraine aflame, there was hardly a ripple of interest on this latest anniversary.

But there is one guy who may have figured it all out, going forward. RFK, Jr. Not that he doesn’t know what actually happened. He certainly does. He’s even spoken of it, publicly. But it appears he’s not gonna make the same mistake Jack and Bobby Sr. made—and which Donald also made, but without the actual physical death that accompanies such mistakes.

I think Bobby Jr. has figured this all out. Which is why he sounds like Donald on most things. But Donald made the further mistake of confusing nation and empire. Donald, you see, is actually a patriot. Flawed, surely so.

When he said ‘America First’, things began to get dicey. For him, that is. When he started talking about NATO being a scam on American taxpayers, the MIC (and the Fed and everyone else) realized he wasn’t just a nuisance, he was actually dangerous. To them, and their Imperial plans. So, Donald had to go. But not like Jack, or Bobby. No, nowadays, they can assassinate you non-stop, day after day, by simply letting you live. And Donald’s provided a very valuable service to them, by being the vehicle whereby the mighty propaganda Wurlitzer has been weaponized to astounding effect. The last six years proves it.

Why wipe out Donald when you can make him the shiny object used to hypnotize the vast majority of Western mankind? He’s more useful alive than dead. As long as he doesn’t get re-elected, of course. Because if he does, he may not be so naive next time. He may actually show a vindictive streak. Can’t have that, can we? That’s where Bobby Jr. comes in.

In return for being legitimatized on his many other issues (Big Pharma, vaccine autism, GMO food, etc), Bobby gets to play the part his dad would have played. You know, Camelot II. And maybe a reality show later. But only if he doesn’t wander from the script. And the script is definitely already written. It’s Star Wars all over again, but this time both sides are wearing White. All the better to blind you.

Everything just keeps rolling along. Same old same old. Bobby Jr. ain’t gonna stop any trains. Because he knows the penalty for that. In return, he bleeds electoral support from Donald, and voila, we have a new excuse for Donald losing next November. Without having to kill him, outright. At the end of the electoral day, nothing will have changed.

Who put Bobby up to this scenario? Crazy Joe? His Israeli friends? Or did he think this up himself? Does it matter? Just like the question of who was the actual trigger-man in 1963. Corsican? Sicilian? Israeli? It doesn’t matter. Only the results matter. And if they satisfy everyone involved, who cares whose trigger-man it was.

The point of all of this is that as long as everyone is mesmerized, nothing can change. And therefore, since we are all still mesmerized, nothing will change. Bobby Jr. is just the ticket for that new twist to an old plot. The mighty Wurlitzer plays on, and everyone continues the dance. And now that there’s a new and charismatic third dancer, nobody will notice that nothing has really changed. So it won’t. Why would it?

It doesn’t matter who is President. Because he doesn’t really run the show, no matter who he is. Donald’s experience at the hands of the swamp creatures proved that. Therefore, it doesn’t matter who you vote for. Even assuming your vote is actually counted.

Now you may still be laboring under the impression that the Republic still lives, and that it still matters. But the fact of the (eternal) matter is that democracy, of any kind, is the last step down before anarchy. Just ask Aristotle. Or Plato. Anarchy is the last step before a new tyranny emerges. Followed, as always, by a new mortal monarchy. Which is generally a little (or a lot) less couth than its predecessor.

Remember: at the end of the day, there is the only one vote that actually matters. All ballots (and hearts) will be read and truthfully counted. For keeps.

Viva Cristo Rey!

