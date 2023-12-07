It’s So Over: Immigration

You’ve already that the foreign born population in the once United States is now at 15%, an event that was once predicted not to occur for another decade. People of no color, once a majority well into the high ninety-something percents, will themselves fall to less than half the population soon.

Which is celebrated by those folks of no color who, quite oddly, hate other people of no color not in their own class. That the minority status is cheered on by people of color makes sense. They understand it is in their economic interest to want their own peoples to be, if not majorities themselves, then at least to be present in large numbers.

Why of-no-colors hate their own is a mystery that needs untangling. Why, for instance, do they vote for and cheer on their own political demise? Strange.

These replacement trends and happening are not just in the States, but in many places folks of no color used to be the majorities.

Like Germany. Which, being European, is more sophisticated in its self-hating of-no-color culture. As in this example, which is of familiar flavor:

Perhaps this is because the female psychiatrist is the “daughter of a German-Dutch mother and a Jordanian father.” Though likely not, because there are just as many examples of self-hating behavior with plain old full breed of-no-colors.

Here’s where is really becomes curious. The majority of once-majority of-no-color lands had both Open 24 Hour signs and rules which allowed of-color newcomers to vote, usually only after a short time, even if they expressed a dislike of of-no-color culture. They let everybody in, even those peoples who said they did not love of-no-colors.

Why?

I mean, look at Minneapolis-St.Paul, which is now, and rightly, called Little Somalia. The newcomers there elected a woman who is radically unlike in culture from the of-no-colors she and her people replaced. These newcomer of-colors do not vote in the same way as of-no-colors.

Because the population has already changed so dramatically in formerly of-no-color lands, and will continue to do so, the predominate culture in these lands must change. Has changed, and will change. As it will everywhere where the holders of the old culture head to retirement homes.

There will be no bringing back the old culture. There are too many of-colors who live where once only or mostly of-no-colors had. Some call for the expulsion of of-colors, especially those who brazenly violated the de jure laws to come into of-no-color countries. This will never happen, for two reasons.

For one, the flood of of-color migrants did break de jure laws, but they followed, to the letter, all de facto laws. These laws, set up by the ruling class of of-no-colors, not only welcomed in of-colors, no questions asked, they facilitated the entry just so new of-colors could vote away the old culture of of-no-colors. Rulers want this.

For two, even though there are plenty of of-no-colors who do not like the situation, there are none with the political will or power to change it. The situation certainly will not change by voting (see Step One). There are none who can command the army—and it would take an army—to physically remove the de jure law breakers, and remove or crush the of-no-color of-no-color culture haters.

There are just too many of-colors, with more arriving daily. Even if all migration were stopped tomorrow, the changes that are coming are baked in, as it were, demographically speaking. Love or hate this situation, there is very little, or nothing, anybody will do about it. Not unless there is some large, and quite unforeseen, event.

Of course, America being as big as she is, the changes will be not uniform geographically. Border towns and those areas with the biggest numbers of self-hating of-no-colors will change fastest; outlying areas of of-no-colors will change slowly, looking much like they always have, for a quite a while. Until suddenly they don’t.

An interesting thought experiment is how the people in lands once majority of-no-color—all the people, both of-no-color and of-color—cry “Racism!” whenever anything happens in favor of of-no-colors. This is well known.

But why do not these same people decry the situation in, say, China? Did you know—I checked—that except for Hong Kong, China itself has never had an of-no-color ruler? Why do these “Racism!” criers not demand the installation of of-no-colors in places of political prominence, as they do here, mandating of-colors be elevated to ruler status?

I’m asking. Why?

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

