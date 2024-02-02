Science After Babel by David Berlinski Reviewed

David Berlinski is one of our best critics of the neo-Darwinian theory of evolution. He spends some time on this in his new book, which is a collection of pieces from hither and yon on a variety of subjects, all tied together on the theme of the philosophy of science—more or less.
That beasties, birdies, bacteria, and creepy crawlies of the land and sea of every sort occupy the planet, and that they all had to get here some how, everybody agrees.
Academia has coalesced around the idea that this how is “random” “incremental” changes that, they say, take place over a long time. But this is a bluff. It is a bluff because if they could prove this, they would. They cannot. Circular references to models do not count as proof.
It is therefore of some worth to explore rival theories. And, no, not the simplistic “And a miracle happened…then another…then another…then etc. etc.” variety, either. (Things like this.) Yet bruit theory exploration in front of academic biologists and you very quickly learn the meaning of sacrilege.
It’s always been obvious why neo-Darwinians are so rabid in their defense of “randomness”. Because they have concocted the idea that if “randomness” rules they have dispensed with God. Also, they like to feel picked on. Getting rid of God is absurd at least for the excellent, and true, reason that there has to be a reason why any life exists at all, and why the world is the way it is, including why “randomness” would work. Randomness tout court is an absurd answer to this.
About being picked on, Berlinski says, “Like other men [namely Francis Crick], molecular biologists evidently derive some satisfaction from imagining that the orthodoxy they espouse is ceaselessly under attack.” We honor and cherish Victims. Who doesn’t want to be one? Not all scientists. Johnny von Neumann, no cerebellar slouch, said, “I still somewhat shudder at the thought that highly efficient, purposive organizational elements, like the proteins, should originate in a random process.”
Berlinski and I differ on the nature of probability, I think, as evidenced by his commentary on “random” changes in genes and quantum mechanics. I say probability is entirely epistemological, and he hints it can be ontological. Give you the simplest example. Word ladders.
It is more likely that the word WORE changes to the word GORE than that it changes to the word DOOR. The first two words are closer to one another than either of them is to the third.
Yes, but only if changes to GORE are possible from WORE. There has to be a mechanism; there must be a cause. It could be that, because of the way the world works, you cannot get to GORE from WORE. The change can’t be caused. But you might, for whatever reason, get to THICK by one jump, skipping right over DOOR and a bunch of other words. Big weird jumps matches how organisms change better than minuscule vanishingly small incremental changes.
I cannot say it enough: nothing has a probability. Not word ladders, not genes, not electrons, not nothing. But every change—every actualization of a potential—has a cause. Whether you can know that cause, or whether Nature, even, blocks knowledge of that cause, that cause is always there. Probability is only used in absence of knowledge of cause. Probability is in the intellect, not in things.
Context is missing in some of the book’s essays. Some of Berlinski’s pieces are rebuttals to arguments made by some guy reviewing a Stephen Meyer book, but we don’t see what the guy said, and if you haven’t read Meyer you will be somewhat at sea.
There is a long, a very long, chapter on the usefulness of mathematical modeling and what it might mean with respect to Reality, which takes up a good chunk of the book. The going is rough and most of you will not like it, finding the equations indecipherable.
The topic is necessary all the same. Just how much of our math really exists out there? Hard to answer when most of the focus of science is only on those aspects of Reality that can be quantified. In an earlier essay he writes:
No one quite knows why mathematicians have been unable to settle even the simplest of questions about quantum field theory. What are the fields about?
They never will be able to answer, either, if they cannot let go of Democritian metaphysics. All is not atoms and void. Berlinski doesn’t offer the alternative metaphysics, but naturally I think a return to Aristotle is the key. We’ll leave that for another day. Except that to remark atomistic thinking leads us to bizarraries like the multi-verse.
And to the denial of free will. Best part of the book is his teasing of physicist Brian Greene’s many attempts to say that he, Greene, does not exist.
Having been persuaded that he has no say in the matter, Greene feels himself curiously obliged to keep saying so, and is pleased to trace the paternity of the least of his remarks backward to the throat of the Big Bang.
Berlinski is a clever writer, and funny, as that one brief snippet illustrates. Yet sometimes, just now and then, his prose can veer towards shades of plum, not to say purple. Anybody who writes for a living cannot resist these temptations, he said guiltily. We all remember Flaubert: “Language is like a cracked kettle on which we beat out tunes for bears to dance to, while all the time we long to move the stars to pity.”
There is more, like small bios on some past masters and a brief entry on Kolmogorov complexity, a subject which I want to return to later.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.
Categories: Book review
I recently told a relative, that natural selection works but only for small things within a species.
There is no evidence that it can or has changed anything but small things. Some of these small changes had major consequences for the species but not the big changes that the books say they did. These are all dreams at the moment. Most of the conclusions are at best extreme speculation.
When experts in biology have to lie about it, what is one to think? If they had evidence, there would be an unending citing of it. Maybe it has worked for big changes but right now “poof” is a better explanation. Probably from free will.
Aside: the focus on natural selection is on changes to one species when what supposedly has to happen are changes to many species and physical elements of the ecology in which the species lives. Natural selection should be ecology oriented not species oriented.
Julian Jaynes: “The sole vehicle of consciousness is language.”
The Bible: “In the beginning there was the word and the word was with God.”
When your playground is DNA anything is possible, every life form on the planet
starts from the same DNA alphabet. Life then grows exponentially by consuming itself,
It’s purpose much less intention remains elusive. Just like a key in a lock it’s higher forms
are easily deceived with language.
For me, natural selection boils down to: 1. mutable things mutate, but most of those are neutral with a few being temporarily beneficial and a few being temporarily harmful; yet the physical world has no intellect with which to make decisions, so an intellect must exist to “make it so” with boundaries on the physical world’s properties, and 2. that which survives, survives. That being so, can bacteria change into mammals? Not on their own, I say, but can change from one strain of bacteria into another, but are still bacteria.
deceived or enlightened that is…
You wrote “I say probability is entirely epistemological, and he hints it can be ontological.” At the surface that seems to be the dividing line but I believe it only matters at very small probabilities. Let me give an example: to launch or not to launch a nuclear tipped ballistic missile a radar engineer may have to deal with the question as to what the appropriate level of false alarm per second may be allowed by the receiver’s own noise, should it be set at 1E-8, 1E-20, 1E-40? While we can all comprehend 1 in 100million (1E-8) events per second but does a number such as 1E-40 make any *sense* at all? This is a real question with real consequences. Maybe the only rational answer is that the threshold be set so low that it not matter anymore. OK, but which is that number when we are talking about total annihilation? There is no easy answer, and we have not even gotten to the philosophical question whether the number in question, a probability of something, is then epistemic or ontological. Would we be able set it differently if we knew? I tend to think on most days that Cournot and Bernoulli are right and events of small probabilities do not happen. For example in Ars Conjectandi. “Something is morally certain if its probability is so close to certainty that the shortfall is imperceptible. Something is morally impossible if its probability is no more than the amount by which moral certainty falls short of complete certainty.” See http://glennshafer.com/assets/downloads/disappear.pdf. See also Borel: Sur les probabilites universellement negligeables, https://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/bpt6k3143v/f539.image. The point I am trying to make is that the philosophical question is important only for small probabilities and those are really naturally impossible events to which only a religious answer can be given logically.