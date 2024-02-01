Canadian Health Minister Invents New Euphemism For Doctor Killings

Canada’s Health Minister invented a new euphemism to describe doctors purposely killing their patients. That euphemism is relief.

Brilliant! Yes, it’s a riff on, or rip off, of Soylent Green. Whichever you prefer. Either way, you cannot but admire its power.

Have a pain? Seek relief. Cancer? Get some relief. Feeling blue? Nothing some Expert-certified Government-approved doctor-directed relief can’t fix.

Set up is this video, in which a reporter asks the Health Minister if it’s his intention to go ahead with MAiD for “mental illness.” MAID, if you have forgotten, stands for Murderous Assassins in Doctors, and is Canada’s Expert “solution” to health care.

A perfect utilitarian solution at that. NPR, the aural bible of the elite woke, says dying without the assistance of a medically trained assassin in a hospital will set you back to the tune of multiple tens of thousands of dollars. US dollars at that, which are mightier than loonies.

Look, you can either hook up some guy to a bank of machines for six weeks, which costs plenty. Or you have a doctor grab a bed pan and scalpel, which only costs the time of the orderly who cleans up the mess.

Incidentally, the Health Minister stressed there aren’t enough doctors to meet the demand of killing patients. Other than iatrogenically, the usual way. I mean on purpose. He said they have a “curriculum” and are running would-be assassins through it now. I bet the diagrams in the textbooks are wild.

Anyway, the Health Minister went on to say that folks “under their own recognizance say they want access to MAID.” He said—and here comes the euphemism, with my emphasis—“people ask for this relief.”

Relief! People are relieved to be dead at the hand of a doctor. People consent to doctors killing them. What moral truth is higher than consent?

Relief. Say. Maybe it won’t be scalpels. Maybe Pfizer or some other giant pharmaceutical is already selling pills for this. Gives new meaning to “Plop, plop, oh what a relief it is,” eh? If a reader knows, please clue us in. This is bound to be a huge growth area, and thus an excellent investment opportunity.

Feeling stressed? As your doctor if Reliefia is right for you.

The Minister also said that Canadians should have the “right” to be killed by a doctor. Since every right entails a duty on somebody’s part, the state feels compelled to fulfill this duty, as a second Expert in the video confirms. Hence that curriculum we mentioned. They will, we predict, sell this duty as being both compassionate and economicals.

Canadian Experts are taking their death duty seriously. They see what they have to do, and they are doing it. And they are forbidding anybody to criticize them about it. Which makes sense. After all, how can non-Experts, like you, dear reader, who do not have “degrees” or certifications in doctor killing, possibly offer anything pertinent? Best to shut people up.

Hence they are modifying the Criminal Code of the Great White North to make it a crime to meddle. It will now be illegal to engage

…in any conduct with the intent to provoke a state of fear in: (a)?a person in order to impede them from obtaining health services from a health professional; (b)?a health professional in order to impede them in the performance of their duties; or (c)?a person, whose functions are to assist a health professional in the performance of the health professional’s duties, in order to impede that person in the performance of those functions.

Ten years in the hoosegow for you if you frighten your grandmother out of going to the hospital to have a doctor kill her. Harsh.

Gets depressingly monotonous in prison. After a couple of years suffering behind bars for your crime you might need to seek relief.

Incidentally, if you are in Canada and not feeling well, stay away from doctors. You never know when one might slip you the needle. To give you the “relief” you asked for. You’ll never know, not for sure, if your doctor wants to kill you because it’s best for you, or because it’s best for him. “We notice, Dr Smith, that your participation in MAID has been very low these last three months. Do we have a problem?”

