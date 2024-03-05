Reasons Why Pre-Crime Should Be Punished

Canada, its citizens shivering inside log cabins for most of the year and thus having a lot of time on their hands, has hit upon a new idea. Arrest and punish those who might commit truth speech!

Truth speech, I say, and not free speech. Truth speech is a crime against the Regime because truth speech is proclaiming truths the Regime wants unheard; truth speech is also not proclaiming lies which the Regime wants repeated.

And yes, they want to arrest those who might commit a crime, I say. Not have, not did. But might.

Here’s the headline from a standard Regime source, Canada’s The Globe and Mail: “Justice Minister defends house arrest power for people feared to commit a hate crime in future“.

With my emphasis:

Justice Minister Arif Virani has defended a new power in the online harms bill to impose house arrest on someone who is feared to commit a hate crime in the future – even if they have not yet done so already. The person could be made to wear an electronic tag, if the attorney-general requests it, or ordered by a judge to remain at home, the bill says. Mr. Virani, who is Attorney-General as well as Justice Minister, said it is important that any peace bond be “calibrated carefully,” saying it would have to meet a high threshold to apply.

Now wait. This man, who appears to be a product of the unrestrained immigration about which the Regime is so keen, is on to something.

It is not the worst idea to arrest and punish those who, we judge, will very likely commit a crime. Let’s think it through and see its benefits.

The Regime names everything for its opposite, or is in the process of doing so. Thus a “Justice Minister” does not have the duty to administer justice, as the name in English implies, and is instead a flak whose duty it is to protect the Regime. Discarding justice is, of course, a true hate crime.

Does any of us know a Regime politician that is not in on the graft, corruption, and immorality that surrounds us? There may be one, perhaps two, such creatures. But they are so rare as not to matter.

It is therefore trivial to predict that a politician, to include Ministers, will eventually break the law. Not that we’ll always catch them, but it is near to certain that they will go bad.

This being true, because it is obvious that almost all of them will commit crimes, as politicians and Ministers and people like that are hired they should be taken out in the public square and beaten. Soundly. Probably to the level at which they are left with a permanent impairment. Only then should they be sworn in.

The severity of the beating is sadly necessary, because we want to imbue in these pre-criminals the idea that if they should err worse is yet to come. Their scars will be constant reminders.

This Virani fellow must agree with this. In his justification for arresting and punishing people for pre-crime he said that if “there’s a genuine fear of an escalation, then an individual or group could come forward and seek a peace bond against them [pre-criminals] to prevent them from doing certain things.”

Certain things. We can’t have people doing certain things.

There are, as we all know, certain classes of people who do certain things. And they do them more than any other classes of people combined. Indeed, these certain classes of people are so certain to do certain things, that their pre-culpability is at least as great as politicians’. The fear of escalation is there. You know this is true. There is only one solution.

It’s not just pre-crime that worried Virani, but actual crimes against the Regime. So serious is Virani that is he asking for life sentences for truth-speech crimes. What kind of crimes, for instance?

Jokes. Yes, jokes:

The bill would allow people to file complaints to the Canadian Human Rights Commission over what they perceive as hate speech online – including, for example, off-colour jokes by comedians. People found guilty of posting hate speech could have to pay victims up to $20,000 in compensation.

Of-color jokes will be welcomed, even celebrated, but off-color jokes will get you the Douglass Mackey treatment (blog, Substack). The differences an ‘f’ makes!

As predicted, in the future, even innocence is no longer an excuse.

