Jokes Against The Regime Now A Crime: Douglass Mackey, A.K.A. Ricky Vaughn, Convicted

My dear friends and despised enemies, in spite of the day this is not a joke. I wouldn’t joke. Not anymore. I don’t want to go to jail.

Jokes which the Regime finds harmful to it are now illegal. You will be tossed into the hole if you’re funny enough to sting Regime candidates.

Douglass Mackey, a.k.a. Ricky Vaughn, has been convicted for telling jokes. Or I should say, good jokes.

His “crime” was to tease Hillary Clinton, and Hillary voters. Which he did with verve and wit and great cleverness. We wrote about him here and here.

I know what you’re thinking. “Why is Briggs so upset? It sounds like there should be something more here.” Alas, there is not. He posted jokes and memes that ridiculed the left, and now he will pay for this political crime.

He was convicted after almost three days of jury deliberation. Three days. In a New York court. Though Mackey lives in and joked from Florida. You can follow his Twitter accounts for details (give him monetary support here), which are scant at the moment I write this, which is shortly after the unconscionable verdict was handed out. His lawyer is confident of the verdict being overturned. But he has to be.

Here is what the official Regime spokescreature said:

“Mackey has been found guilty by a jury of his peers of attempting to deprive individuals from exercising their sacred right to vote for the candidate of their choice in the 2016 Presidential Election,” stated United States Attorney Peace. “Today’s verdict proves that the defendant’s fraudulent actions crossed a line into criminality and flatly rejects his cynical attempt to use the constitutional right of free speech as a shield for his scheme to subvert the ballot box and suppress the vote.” – U.S. Attorney Peace

Open vicious preposterous lies, and worse, obvious lies, all married to idiot hyperbole. “Sacred right”. Good grief. I hope he at least blushed when he said that. Or maybe he was rubbing his hands for what he sees as his gold future. Gold, not golden.

How flimsiest was the pretense for this prosecution? (Read this whole thread, please.) He was hauled up from Florida to New York to be prosecuted by a government only slightly less corrupt than New Jersey’s because the internet cable lines upon which his jokes rode passed through that state. How hard is to fix a jury in New York? About as hard as falling down drunk onto the subway tracks.

You read that right. I can’t wait for the Regime’s foot soldiers, i.e. the media, to explain how this makes sense. This will be proof that at last the Regime will still be allowed to make jokes.

In any case, the lawless immoral Regime is moving faster than we had thought. They also, as you have heard, indicted Trump for charges every lawyer I’ve read said they can’t make stick. I, of course, have not read them all, and am not a lawyer, but making charges stick no longer has much to do with the written law. So who knows.

Most won’t care about Trump because most dislike or hate him. They figure whatever Trump gets, he has coming. Remember to say the same thing when they come for you, like they did for Mackey. The Regime is now arresting enemies for political crimes.

I don’t mean to stress the “law”, because the law means, and always has meant, and always will mean, what those in power want it to. Power is always used to reward friends and punish enemies. There is no point whimpering about this. It is the Way Things Are. The difference is that in prior years Regime rulers still felt some loyalty to the country and its people. This is only rarely true now. That is the big change.

As proof, here is Enemy. vs. Friend in this very case. The Friend on the right posted the same jokes as the Enemy on the left. The same. She will not be prosecuted.

Douglass Mackey was just found guilty of a federal crime he was charged with by the DOJ for tweeting the meme on the left during the 2016 election. The lady on the right has never been arrested for her tweet that also came during the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/pkCz6h669U — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 31, 2023

Her tweets went through the same NY cables. Yet she walks free.

If you do not see how important this is, well, you soon will. Low intelligence propagandists—well, they are chosen for that trait, are already celebrating.

Speaking of friends and enemies, here’s a sober reminder from Z-man: “Note that Musk did not come to the defense of Mackey nor did Peter Thiel. Keep that in mind whenever you are tempted to slobber over one of these “based” oligarchs.”

Almost nobody in power supported Mackey, not even Trump. Or maybe it was nobody. Cowards all. Or worse.

Most will not hear of this, or care. They will believe the lies the Regime tells about the case, and move on. They will never notice, history suggests, until it’s too late.

But some of us know. Somebody on Twitter asked me, “Mr Briggs, how does one not despair.”

By becoming very angry.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

