Why This Weird Fetish Over Blacks?

Britain announced that the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square will be graced with this sculpture:

It is, according to one story, a “bronze and blue homage to a metropolitan woman of colour”.

As opposed to a rural man of no color?

A Twitter user showed me this:

He said, “At Rotterdam Centraal, one of the busiest Dutch commuter stations in one of the busiest ports in the world, they installed Toos Werkloos (Keshawna Out-of-Work) last year. Stunning & brave etc etc.”

Here’s one of some woman who is an Official Victim. Apparently somebody took a tissue sample of hers, and a line of her cells are still used in medical research.

This statue is also in Britain. She was not British, but American. Died early of cervical cancer, her largest achievement. I don’t mean this lightly. Dying was what made her an angry Official Victim. She looks mighty angry about it.

Here’s another, also in England. On some walkway.

The Smithsonian Magazine says this is entitled “Reaching Out”, presumably because the fat woman is texting.

On another plinth in Bristol, also the UK, was this statue:

As a Guardian reporter was looking at it he this happened: “‘There’s a new woman in power!’ a cyclist shouts as he turns the bend.”

I believe him.

The woman represented is some Black Larcenous Marauder protester. The statue, alas, was not authorized by whoever was in charge of the plinth, and it was removed a day after it was erected. Which is surprising.

England, despite appearances, does not own the black woman statue market. The USA put this one in the National Statuary Hall:

This is of Mary McLeod Bethune, says one story, who was “born in 1875 in South Carolina” and, among other activities, “she would go on to champion racial and gender equality.” She was also vice president of the NAACP.

The American statue differs from the others. The lady pictured looks kindly, the woman in it did real things (though not good things, since Equality is evil), and the statue itself is rendered in white.

But of course, the USA also has St George Floyd statues. Of that low life degenerate lifelong criminal, you already know.

That’s enough. There are other examples, but they all much of a muchness.

How curious the non-Americans ones, though. Most of these statues are not of people. Like, say, the statues of George Washington are. (See one, if they haven’t yet torn them all down.) Especially in the newest installations, the people rendered are just amorphous blobs of black flesh. Mostly female flesh. They mostly look angry, or blank.

The only achievements made by the people represented by these statues is stridency, or just being fat and obtrusively taking up space, sort of milling about. A triumph of Getting In Your Face. To what end?

There seems to be no purpose to them. But to be fair, this seems to be the goal of much modern “art”.

Then comes this story: “Is the C[hurch] of E[ngland] about to say sorry for Christianity?”

A report by something called the Oversight Group has declared that the Church should say sorry publicly, not just for profiting from the evils of slavery (through investment in the South Sea Company) but for ‘seeking to destroy diverse African traditional religious belief systems’. And having apologised, it recommends the Church ‘reach beyond theological institutions’ and ‘enable all Africans to discover the varied belief systems and spiritual practices of their forbears and their efficacy’.

There is no reason to apologize for slavery because when the South Sea Company was involved so was the entire world, including blacks. Blacks set up a brisk trade in blacks in Africa. And anyway, none of us alive now had anything to do with it. Still, it’s hard to expunge the false idea that only Europeans whites alive now carry guilt with them in their blood.

What marks this latest pandering entrant is the Church of England (Now With Priestesses!™) recommends an apology for Christianity to blacks. When, of course, some of the most faithful Christians are now blacks.

Of all the other anecdotes and evidence, I trust you know. It all adds up to some bizarre set of behavior that cries out for explanation. Maybe the most likely is some sort of suicide wish. But why that should be had, and the method of suicide so specific, is still a mystery. To me, anyway.

I sometimes think this picture sums up the situation well:

The black man is a student, and he openly and proudly hates whites, expecting to receive praise for this. This is of course nothing. What makes the picture profound is the white man in the foreground. He is the black’s teacher, or so internet sources say.

He is sitting there, not quite placidly, but in one of the three poses academics affect. We can almost see him nodding at the wisdom of the slide. If there was a thought bubble it would read, “Hmm. Here is a point to consider.”

Which condemns him.

