Why This Weird Fetish Over Blacks?

Britain announced that the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square will be graced with this sculpture:
It is, according to one story, a “bronze and blue homage to a metropolitan woman of colour”.
As opposed to a rural man of no color?
A Twitter user showed me this:
He said, “At Rotterdam Centraal, one of the busiest Dutch commuter stations in one of the busiest ports in the world, they installed Toos Werkloos (Keshawna Out-of-Work) last year. Stunning & brave etc etc.”
Here’s one of some woman who is an Official Victim. Apparently somebody took a tissue sample of hers, and a line of her cells are still used in medical research.
This statue is also in Britain. She was not British, but American. Died early of cervical cancer, her largest achievement. I don’t mean this lightly. Dying was what made her an angry Official Victim. She looks mighty angry about it.
Here’s another, also in England. On some walkway.
The Smithsonian Magazine says this is entitled “Reaching Out”, presumably because the fat woman is texting.
On another plinth in Bristol, also the UK, was this statue:
As a Guardian reporter was looking at it he this happened: “‘There’s a new woman in power!’ a cyclist shouts as he turns the bend.”
I believe him.
The woman represented is some Black Larcenous Marauder protester. The statue, alas, was not authorized by whoever was in charge of the plinth, and it was removed a day after it was erected. Which is surprising.
England, despite appearances, does not own the black woman statue market. The USA put this one in the National Statuary Hall:
This is of Mary McLeod Bethune, says one story, who was “born in 1875 in South Carolina” and, among other activities, “she would go on to champion racial and gender equality.” She was also vice president of the NAACP.
The American statue differs from the others. The lady pictured looks kindly, the woman in it did real things (though not good things, since Equality is evil), and the statue itself is rendered in white.
But of course, the USA also has St George Floyd statues. Of that low life degenerate lifelong criminal, you already know.
That’s enough. There are other examples, but they all much of a muchness.
How curious the non-Americans ones, though. Most of these statues are not of people. Like, say, the statues of George Washington are. (See one, if they haven’t yet torn them all down.) Especially in the newest installations, the people rendered are just amorphous blobs of black flesh. Mostly female flesh. They mostly look angry, or blank.
The only achievements made by the people represented by these statues is stridency, or just being fat and obtrusively taking up space, sort of milling about. A triumph of Getting In Your Face. To what end?
There seems to be no purpose to them. But to be fair, this seems to be the goal of much modern “art”.
Then comes this story: “Is the C[hurch] of E[ngland] about to say sorry for Christianity?”
A report by something called the Oversight Group has declared that the Church should say sorry publicly, not just for profiting from the evils of slavery (through investment in the South Sea Company) but for ‘seeking to destroy diverse African traditional religious belief systems’. And having apologised, it recommends the Church ‘reach beyond theological institutions’ and ‘enable all Africans to discover the varied belief systems and spiritual practices of their forbears and their efficacy’.
There is no reason to apologize for slavery because when the South Sea Company was involved so was the entire world, including blacks. Blacks set up a brisk trade in blacks in Africa. And anyway, none of us alive now had anything to do with it. Still, it’s hard to expunge the false idea that only Europeans whites alive now carry guilt with them in their blood.
What marks this latest pandering entrant is the Church of England (Now With Priestesses!™) recommends an apology for Christianity to blacks. When, of course, some of the most faithful Christians are now blacks.
Of all the other anecdotes and evidence, I trust you know. It all adds up to some bizarre set of behavior that cries out for explanation. Maybe the most likely is some sort of suicide wish. But why that should be had, and the method of suicide so specific, is still a mystery. To me, anyway.
I sometimes think this picture sums up the situation well:
The black man is a student, and he openly and proudly hates whites, expecting to receive praise for this. This is of course nothing. What makes the picture profound is the white man in the foreground. He is the black’s teacher, or so internet sources say.
He is sitting there, not quite placidly, but in one of the three poses academics affect. We can almost see him nodding at the wisdom of the slide. If there was a thought bubble it would read, “Hmm. Here is a point to consider.”
Which condemns him.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.
Categories: Culture
It’s the Oppressed vs the Oppressors in marxist ideology, which seems to have taken over the western world, and white people are always the Oppressors. Minorities cannot be Oppressors. So when Trayvon Martin was shot by George Zimmerman, a Hispanic, in Florida back in 2012 the media claimed Zimmerman was a white man.
This is all prepping consumers for the coming brown demographic tsunami.
Africa and India are just about the only places of the planet where the population explosion continues.
The rest of the world has pretty much stabilised or is declining. Africa will add a billion plus and India just can’t stop procreating.
So our political overlords and their Oligarch masters need to train us as to the new reality. No matter how stupid or inane.
Think of South Africa. That’s the future for Caucasians.
The Eloi are food for the Morlocks.
In capitalism you have three broad social classes: money earners, money makers and money takers. The boundries can be blurry, but in general it’s WHITE takers that take from other whites. White hating is just a smokescreen.
Let’s just hope the East Asians don’t fall for this.
If they do not, they will inherit the technological progress achieved by the Caucasians over the last millennia and then can watch the rest of the world regress into Idiocracy.
Lionizing those who didn’t have the smarts to discover the wheel.
Progressive!
JWM
Mr. Briggs, this is the question I wanted to ask you. lol.
Zimmerman was half Jewish and half Hispanic about as far from a white Anglo Saxon
Protestant as you can get. This dishonest portrayal by the media was calculated and
deliberate to fuel what quickly became a race war and highlights the global capture of the
Forth Estate in America. Aside from tuning out of legacy media, which will be lavishly
funded despite massive losses, half of the American public will continue to be vilified by
the other half of hapless guppies who continue to tune in. Zimmerman is a primary historical
inflection point in our history and represents the opening MSN salvo to ignite a race war across
the country. Given the Constitutional carve out for the press ‘to serve the public interest’, FCC
licensing review and revocation should be the high on the critical list of the Congressional order
of business. Don’t hold your breath.
Of note today our ‘raise the white flag’ Pope congratulated Putin on his electoral victory,
the only Western leader to do so. He may just be in need of some global media attention
and by burnishing his even handed neutrality he’s hoping for a place in the spotlight
encouraging a peace settlement. Or it may be a legacy building measure to go down in
history as the Peace Pope and he will actually involve himself in negotiations. He definitely
needs a win given his tarnished image but I’m not sure this is the right hill for him to die on.
It would be interesting if Krill mounted the precipice along side him providing the trust
building spectacle the globalists desperately need.
It is pretty amazing that a ridiculous concoction like Victim Power! should prove to be such a powerful poison to white Christians. A people who, by courage, ingenuity, and religious elevation conquered much of the world. Only to be brought low by a stupid trick. Like kryptonite to Superman, like alcohol to Indians, to Victim Power! we showed little resistance. One whiff of “Victim!” was enough to put a white weakling flat on his back wetting himself. Embarrassing.
Where did this Victim Power! come from? It was entirely absent in the Founding Fathers. It’s not American to whine about being a victim. But there is a group that whines about being victims, even about being The World’s Greatest Victims, and they have the museums to prove it. They love it so much they made a religion out of it. And they were so successful selling Victim Power! to thirsty victims out of the backs of their little wagons that they started selling Victim Power! franchises; women, blacks, homos, proles, gimps, dopes, dips, and boobs — all victims are welcome! Except white Christian men. They’re the “marks” in the little scam.
You gotta hand it to the World’s Greatest Victims. They studied their quarry, found weakness, and deployed tempting weapons; free money, porn, booze, liberation, revolution, utopia, et cetera — and we fell for it like a ton of bricks. Fell so hard that now our leaders travel to their foreign country, put on their ridiculous little hat, and grovel before them! Pathetic. But that’s on us White Christian men. We didn’t have to do that. We chose to do that, took the free money, the porn, booze, revolution, ect. Can’t blame it on women and blacks, who are easier to trick at any rate, or used to be. Can’t even blame the World’s Greatest Victims — that’s what they do, and we were warned.
We got us into this mess and, with God’s help, we’ll endure, shape up, and get out of it. That’s the American spirit free from the whiney victim baloney. Get out of debt, stop watching porn, sober up, work hard, love God, be cheerful, moral, courageous, and confident. Americans like a winner. Shape up.