Triumphant Return of The Week In Doom! Birth Prevention Edition

Due to incessant, almost overwhelming, demand (one guy asked once), I announce the triumphant return of The Week In Doom — a breezy compilation of the Week’s accelerating woke and other corruptions of the mind. Whether we continue this on Fridays is up to you. Turned out to be a busy week of Doom, with bookmarks pilling up, so it fit.

Man Pilled

Headline: “Male birth control research wins audience over at STAT Madness event“.

In the article, we see a jovial fat researcher, who has no obvious need for pharmaceutical “male birth control”, striding happily onstage to receive an award from a man who looks like one of those future-punk curiosities from a dystopian Heavy Metal story.

Levin, the researcher, developed “an experimental compound that can stop sperm in its tracks”. In mice. For “protection from pregnancy”. Ask any woke what sex is for, it’s purpose, and you’ll like get every conceivable answer except reproduction. This is why they have “sex education” in schools, to teach kids “protection from pregnancy”.

Suicidal anti-Reality. Which is to say, woke.

A New Wrong Right

Item: Dutch woman who will have doctors slit her throat, an action approved by government psychological Experts. Under the “right” to die.

Why you don’t these people kill themselves without the publicity and official sanction? Killing yourself is easy: fentanyl is everywhere. Trains can be jumped under, windows jumped out of. Et cetera.

The public aspect must come from the desire to boast of ones uniqueness and wonderfulness. See how great I am! Look how many “likes” I’m getting! The other part is to seek permission. To be told that killing yourself is okay, when all evidence screams it is not okay. If you can get an Expert to certify you are death worthy, then you can tell the Lord at your judgement “It’s fine. A doctor prescribed death as treatment.”

If we ask doctors to kill, the doctors will begin to enjoy it. Once we give Experts power to certify who is death worthy, they’ll use those powers ever more freely.

Then there’s this: governments now kill with the exact level of competency we expect. “Assisted Suicide Drug Takes Five Days to Kill Patient in Oregon“.

Fat Ain’t Where It’s At

Item: “A growing number of women are reporting they were able to become pregnant after taking Mounjaro or other drugs used for weight loss, including Ozempic and Wegovy.”

This may not be the drug. I suggest that their husbands find them more attractive after they stop being fat.

Scottish Tattle Tales

Item: The woke-son-of-immigrants ruler in Scotland hates whites, railing against them in government session. He can’t stand seeing so many whites in a white land. He also dislikes that some whites don’t sufficiently hate whites, and some—gasp!—even enjoy it. Out loud.

So Scotland will ask people to rat our their neighbors, reporting them for thoughtcimes and “hate”, such as being pro-white. Anonymous rat outs welcomed.

Here’s the official form where you can rat somebody out for “hate”. Don’t flood the system with false reports to demonstrate to the Scotch Stasi the absurdity of their program. That’s probably illegal.

Polish Copy Cats

Item: “Poland Prepares New Hate-Speech Law: 3 Years In Prison For Insulting LGBT People”.

Provisions regarding gender, sexual orientation and gender identity have been added to article 256, which covers incitement to hated and in article 257 regarding insults. Now, under these new rules, “insults” against sexual orientation or gender identity will be punishable by up to three years in prison.

Just months ago men flooded Polish streets chanting “God! Honor! Fatherland!” Now they must swear sodomy is a good.

Idiot Indigestion

Item: “One of Princeton’s eating clubs (co-ed frats) has instituted a new visitors policy after a student brought @McCormickProf [Robert George] to lunch—because his very presence at the club made members feel unsafe!”

A Catholic professor wandering among ignorant woke students is like Dr Helsing in a vampire lunchroom, the diners crouching in fear the good doctor will whip out his crucifix.

The woke are always fretting about “feeling” (it’s never thinking) “unsafe”. Why? Because each of them has at least a modicum of bloodlust. They are always calculating just who needs to be killed to usher in Utopia. They figure people on the right are just as evil as they are, thus they the perpetual worry of being cut down (as they would do) if the right gains power.

Headline of the Week

Item: Court to decide if Ontario must pay for surgery to make vagina if patient also wants to keep penis”.

