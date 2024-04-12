The Week In Doom: Follow The Science Edition

The return of the Week in Doom seemed to go well enough last week, so I’ll inflict it on you for another installment.

Do Not Get Sick

Item: “Minority Contracting Comes to Medicine”.

Tarrant County’s [Texas] public hospital system, JPS Health, evaluates bids for contracts on a 100-point scale that gives more weight to “diversity and inclusion” (15 points) than to the reputation of a vendor’s goods and services (10 points) when assessing providers of transcatheter heart valves—devices used to counteract cardiac failure and keep blood flowing throughout the body.

This is only one of an increasing many similar stories. Medicine, like every other activity, is determined to DIE. They want you to DIE with them, and when you do, you die.

If you get sick, you won’t know if the quack you see was given his license because she could DIE, or because she can heal. Best not to take the chance: do not get sick. Or, if you do, stay away from doctors.

You have been warned.

Sky Farts

Item: “Secretive Experiment To Shoot Aerosols Into The Sky Over San Francisco To Increase Cloud Cover”

A secretive project conducted from the deck of an aircraft carrier in the San Francisco Bay will shoot trillions of aerosol particles into the sky to increase cloud cover in the name of preventing global warming, and details have been held back to “avoid (a) public backlash.”

Now is your chance to backlash.

The particles sprayed into the air will be made from hubrium, which is mined from the concentrated hubris emitted by Experts. It is collected from mirrors placed at strategic locations in college campuses around the country.

Why The Science

“All those scientists, they’re all alike! They say they’re working for us, but what they really want is to rule the world!”

It’s A Gas, Man

Item: “Spaced out: Sheila Jackson Lee tells Texas students ‘planet’ moon is ‘made up of mostly of gases’: Jackson Lee tells students, ‘The sun is a mighty powerful heat, but it’s almost impossible to go near the sun. The moon is more manageable'”

Jackson is a Congresscreature, elected to her lofty position of Science Arbiter.

“You’ve heard the word ‘full moon,’” Jackson Lee told the students who were with her on a sports field before the eclipse. “Sometimes, you need to take the opportunity just to come out and see a full moon is that complete-rounded circle, which is made up mostly of gases. And that’s why the question is: Why or how could we as humans live on the moon? Are the gases such that we could do that?”

I want to repeat and emphasize the following point: Jackson was elected. Not just once, but many times. She will almost certainly go on being re-elected, because almost all Congresscreatures are re-elected, regardless of their performance, honesty or, as we can see, their intelligence.

Laugh at her ignorance and enjoy yourself. Ha ha! But remember this: because she is a Congresscreature, she is in charge of you. And will go on being in charge of you until she, and those like her, are removed.

Infinity Times Seven Billion

Item: The Vatican released a new document (Dignitas Infinita) which, in its favor, says “gender” surgery and the like are pure madness, which is true. But it also announced that each person has infinite dignity.

If this is so, then each stubbed toe is infinitely tragic, infinitely horrible, infinitely regrettable, infinitely sad. The whole world would moan over every misstep.

I have said it before, and it appears I’ll have to go on saying it ad infinitum, but infinity is a number (or are numbers) much, much greater than you think.

Thumbs Down

Item: “Quebec man has two healthy fingers amputated to relieve ‘body integrity dysphoria'”

You will have noticed that what they did to the word cure is akin to what rulers did to kids on Epstein island. Like those kids, the word will never fully recover.

Many years ago we highlighted quacks cutting limbs off of patients. Legs are a favorite. Not accidentally, which sometimes happen, but on purpose and for large fees. To “cure” them of their insane thoughts that these limbs did not really belong to them. This was before “gender” mania hit.

It’s difficult to say who is crazier, the people who think their legs aren’t their legs, or the men with scalpels and bank accounts. How did we ever come to believe indulging a person’s madness is a cure for it?

And now we have many men undergoing shin removal surgery so that they can look more like Napoleon.

It’s Science.

Headline of the Week

There were two this week, tied in their Doominess. Perhaps you can let me know what you think is worse.

Headline 1: “How climate change is hitting vulnerable Indonesian trans sex workers”.

Headline 2: “Men punching random women in NYC: A desperate last gasp of the male rage fueling MAGA”.

Public Service Announcement

If you are a black American and have not yet appeared in a commercial, contact your nearest advertising agency immediately. You may be entitled to substantial televisionination.

