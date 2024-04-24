Women Celebrate As Their Chance To Become A Victim On Campus Just Skyrocketed

Women—not all but a good number of women, that is—hunger to be Victims. This allows them both status, for ours is increasingly a culture that holds Victims in the highest regard, and an excuse to indulge in emotion, which is a woman’s specialty.

Something joyous happened last week, celebrated by these women across the land. The government made a move which makes it miles easier for women to become Victims. This happened in updated Title IX laws.

You will recall Title IX was one of several new bulk bills foisted upon an as-yet mostly indifferent public in 1972, as part of something called the Education Amendments, Expert’s needless meddling into education. Title IX itself, loosely said, prohibits “sex-based discrimination” in any education facility that takes or accepts federal money.

Incidentally, I say colleges and universities below, because that’s where most of the action is, but these new laws (and they are laws, de facto if nothing else) apply from Kindergarten on up.

It is fascinating that, at least according to Wokepedia, that the original Title was just 37 words. And that it was passed at a time when Equality in the sexes had not yet been reached, i.e. when “only 42 percent of the students enrolled in American colleges were female.”

Females are now, says the government, in both undergraduate and graduate schools, some 58 or more percent. This is still not Equality, a condition that cannot be met until females are something like 90 percent or higher. (Equality never means equal, of course.)

What’s even more amazing is that the law, once a mere sentence, is now, with its latest accretions, has blossomed into a 1,600 page long behemoth. Or perhaps we should say beshemoth. Here it is. What is astounding about that is that there is now, in 2024, when females outnumber men everywhere, even more discrimination than ever before!

They say.

Naively, you would expect that as females become a larger and larger proportion at universities, discrimination necessarily must diminish.

If universities were all men, discrimination would be at its peak, since women would not be able to participate. And, you might think, that if universities were all female, and no men, there could not possibly be any discrimination, since there would be no men around to discriminate.

My friends, that is where you go wrong. For two reasons.

The first is that you have forgotten that many women need to be Victims. Thus, as females increase in proportion, and therefore also power, at universities, it becomes easier and easier for them to make the rules define them as Victims. USA Today agrees: “The new rules expand the definition of sexual assault and harassment.”

Since there can scarcely today be any rabid professors prowling about in rape gangs slavering after freshwomen, as there were, we are told, in 1972, what counts as discrimination must change. And does. Now a mere unwanted comment is “harassment”, and the women whose ears have been so shocked get to call themselves survivors, as long as she feared violence.

There is, you might not know, a hierarchy of Victims, with survivors being near the top. The new law is packed with ways to become a survivor. “[S]urvivors,” the law states, “need to feel validated”. Indeed.

What female Victims dislike is being questioned or challenged on their status. The good news is that (again USA Today) “College student survivors will no longer be required to attend live hearings or go through cross examinations.” The seriousness of the charges are now sufficient proof.

Believe all women, yes. But not their words. Believe their goals and desires, one of which, as I repeatedly emphasize, is becoming a Victim.

The second reason you go wrong is that now men can call themselves women. And that it is illegal, at least on campuses, to call these males men.

These men, or at least those clever enough to better understand the female mind, and seeking to indulge their fantasy to the maximum extent possible, want to be Victims, too.

They grasp that the surest path is to threaten themselves with violence. There is sometimes such violence, but it’s nearly all self-inflicted because these men are crazy. Alas, sometimes Reality intrudes and fantasy cannot keep up.

Yet the men, the law says, cannot be blamed for their own behavior, and so the blame must be put elsewhere.

Here comes the cleverest move. As women and men pretending to be women increase on campus, thus driving the demand for Victimhood ever higher, yet their primary threat (men) disappear, they redefine men as the system itself!

It’s like “systemic racism” for sexual harassment. They can’t find actual “racists”, so they say the system itself is “racist”, thus allowing “racism” to increase without bound. Colleges are having a harder and harder time finding men, yet want “discrimination” to increase. So they say (in the law) there are “widespread systemic shortcomings”, “systemic forms of discrimination”, “systemic forms of abuse”, and that there is “systemic discrimination in academia”.

Brilliant!

Oh: the way out is to eschew federal monies, thus giving Title IX no force, but greed prevents this.

Update I’m in Twitter jail, again. For posting a quote from Mussolini of women, that was I presume mass reported, the quote not being to Victim’s liking:

Hilarious.

