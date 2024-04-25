Look Here, @elonmusk, What Mendacious Hack Or Incompetent Flack Murdered This Tweet?

For amusement, my friends, and strictly to have a bit of fun, if you have a Twitter (“X”) account, please use the link below to tweet this post, so that the title goes as written.

It will only show the title and link and not the forbidden content below, so have no fear.

Yesterday I posted this tweet, and was reported for “hate” or “harassment”:

The entire thing read like this:

Want to know who really understood women? Mussolini. Here in 1938 he describes the dangers of unmarried British women, and the havoc they caused (memorize the last sentence): “In a country where animals are adored to the point of making cemeteries and hospitals and houses for them, and legacies are bequeathed to parrots, you can be sure that decadence has set in.Besides, other reasons apart, it is also a consequence of the composition of the English people. Four million surplus women. Four million women sexually unsatisfied, artificially creating a host of problems in order to excite or appease their senses. Not being able to embrace one man, they embrace humanity.”

What made this especially hilarious is that I ran it on the day of the Title IX post, which showed how much many women love to be Victims, thus proving the point once again.

The tweet played out for a few hours, and had huge readership. I gained something like 600 followers from it, which itself is remarkable.

But, boy o boy, did it trigger, and I was reported for “hate” or something else equally asinine and comical.

Incidentally, many voters drew the conclusion that because I quoted Mussolini that I myself was a “fascist”, or that I supported all “fascists”, including the man with the abbreviated moustache. Or they said that because a “fascist” said the words they were necessarily false. Which proves most people should not be voting.

Anyway, they demanded I should delete the tweet, but I appealed instead, knowing the possibility of futility. It’s not like I get paid to tweet like many “conservative influencers”. Plus I now get almost no traffic to the blog or SubStack since Musk began his feud with SS, so what the hell.

Then sometime around noon, Twitter again asked me to delete. I appealed again. Then this morning around 5 am, they again asked me to delete. I appealed again. (I have all the emails.)

Only a prevaricator of Biden-like level could claim there was any “targeted harassment in Mussolini’s historical observation. Or a drooling bugwitted woke women (or equivalent) could have mistaken his words for “hate”.

Anyway, I want to enjoy this, plus I think I can help, since some people rely on social media for livings. Here are some suggestions for Musk to implement.

1. Stop assuming guilt. Use presumption of innocence. It is idiotic to suppose because a tweet is reported for something as squishy and effeminate as “hate” that the tweet is a “violation” (now that is a word only a woman could have thought of in this context). Instead, the tweet should be assumed innocent of any crime against Truth, and should instead be investigated, by hand, to see if banning it and its creator is justified.

Having this done by “AI”, i.e. some dumb algorithm, is not sufficient, and too prone to hersterical (there is no misspelling) error.

2. When the reported tweet is found not guilty of criminal content, the person making the charge should be banned. Or thrown in Twitter jail for some period of time. It was suggested I should serve 12 hours after I deleted the perfectly fine tweet. That seems well.

Repeat offenders should be banned outright. You can’t walk into a police station and falsely accuse somebody of a crime without paying a price, or the district attorneys can’t convict without presenting definitive evidence. Same here.

3. Musk claims to be for “free speech,” within the relevant laws where tweets appear. No crime was broken by Mussolini’s words, and no harm done to anyone. Except the mindless lying or uneducated person who flagged my tweet.

Though the chance he sees any of this is minuscule, in case he does, let’s see if Musk really believes what he says. Is he a honest man? Or is it all for show.

In any case, I want a refund.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

