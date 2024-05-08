Do Our Rulers Really Believe What They Say They Believe & What To Do About It

Do our rulers, Experts, elites and celebrities really believe what they say they believe about “gender”, “climate change”, “racism” and so forth? For instance, when these people say that that man over there in a dress is “really” a woman, do they truly mean it?

This is a pressing question when each culturally mandatory opinion is more absurd than the last, a situation perhaps best illustrated in this deliciously idiotic headline: “Why are LGBTQ+ people more at risk from climate change?”. Can they really believe any of that?

Yes and no. Which is to say, some do, some don’t. There is a distribution. Not just in belief, but in cynicism. If we’re going to counter this nonsense, we need to grasp the import of this distribution.

Here is a video of the diagram described below.

Also on Twitter.

Also on Rumble.

Also on Bitchute.

There are two crucial axes, as this diagram reveals. When criticizing any woke belief or action, you must know in which quadrant the people you’re dealing with are in.

The vertical axis is CYNICISM. This describes the attitude people have toward life and the general actions they take, and not how sincerely they hold their belief in the Latest Thing. Highly cynical people are ready to exploit any situation for their own benefit, whereas sincere people, i.e. those low in cynicism can, in their minds, be altruistic. Sincere people are not out to milk anybody. But they can become busybodies.

The horizontal axis is BELIEF, here belief in any Latest Thing falsehood, so that the axis can also be seen as TRUTH (on the right). High belief is just as it says: people who, for instance, truly think that when a man puts on a dress he becomes a woman. Low or no belief is similarly obvious: these people know the man in a dress is a man.

A person will fall into one of the four quadrants. Let’s explore them.

HIGH CYNICISM + HIGH BELIEF

These are people who always believe the Latest Thing, regardless of what it is. Even if it is diametrically opposite to what it was the day, even moments, before. Their belief is therefore shallow, resting only on instances of the Appeal to Authority. “We were told to believe, and so we do,” is their motto.

These are also people with little or no scruple. They understand others don’t believe as they do, and are happy to lie and exaggerate to bring their perceived enemies into order. These people support silencing and punishing non-believers.

In this quadrant are people like reporters and celebrities who at the beginning of the covid panic he swore they would never, on their mothers’ lives, take the “Trump vaccine”, but who later called out “vaccine deniers” and demanded they be put into camps. All low level bureaucrats reside here, but have less belief than journalists.

Another name for this quadrant is The Hell of Propaganda.

LOW CYNICISM + HIGH BELIEF

The people in this quadrant are low level Experts, newer politicians, midwit professors, and the young, especially college students. They ardently and sincerely believe that we only have one year left to “Save the planet”, and they have been saying that every year for the past thirty-some years. These are people who announce their pronouns at the start of meetings. Negative or contradictory evidence does not phase or influence them, evidence which is anyway seen as obviously false because it contradicts with their beliefs.

This quadrant is the home of ideologues who always bring every subject back to their sincere pet theories. Politicians who will vote in favor of “Doing something”, even if that thing is opposed by nearly their entire constituency, live here.

I think Swiss banker and WEF “agenda contributor” Hubert Keller fits here. He frets “Every time we drink coffee, we are basically putting CO2 into the atmosphere.” He would support non-elites being forced to forgo coffee to “battle” “climate change”, which I think he sincerely believes is a threat.

Another name for this quadrant is The Land of True Believers.

HIGH CYNICISM + LOW BELIEF

Here dwell bad people, hardcore cynics willing, even eager, to leverage true believers to fatten their own wallets or gain political power. They are not stupid enough to fall for any Latest Thing, but they have no difficulty pretending they do.

Key rulers, many business executives and organization leaders, and high (not ordinary) Experts fill this quadrant. The thing these people believe in above all things is themselves. These are the people in charge of, the real rule-givers. Some of them might have slight beliefs in some Latest Things, like “climate change”, but none of them believe all Latest Things, and what little belief they do have easily evaporates when it benefits them.

I believe BlackRock CEO Larry Fink fits here, because of his early and insistent support of Net Zero, a truly insane scheme in which seemingly no one benefits—except those who administer its implementation or sells (“invests” in) governments “green” “solutions”. Yet after it became clear “green energy” is ridiculous, he instantly pivoted. Not to abandoning lucrative “green” investments, but to shifting the window on the Latest Thing, to quell disparagement of oil, which he knows can’t be abandoned without impoverishing even himself.

Another name for this quadrant is The Axis of Evil.

LOW CYNICISM + LOW BELIEF

Alas, this is the smallest quadrant. Not in numbers, where it is the largest, but in political importance. It is filled with, generally, powerless people who know the Latest Thing is absurd, and they are willing in their sincerity to think so, but not always to say so, because they know the danger in telling the truth when lies are mandatory.

All regular and long-time readers of this blog live here, as do the people who sincerely want to be left alone, which includes those who sometimes too readily believe in secret plots which will restore sanity—i.e., their version of the Latest Thing. Their error is not the same as Latest Thing believers, because the people in this quadrant long for Reality most of all.

Another name for this quadrant is The Calm Ray of Sunshine.

What To Do About It

There is no point going after propagandists; until we win, that is. They seek only the approval of power, and we have none. They will not listen and cannot be taught.

There is some benefit in converting midwits and the somewhat intelligent who live in the land of True Belief. But those we do get join us in the Sunshine, and lose their power, meager as it is. Still, larger numbers do not hurt us, and it is good for the souls of midwits to realize their errors.

The leaves the Axis of Evil. They also cannot be converted. Not by argument. There are only two ways to hurt the people that dwell in this darkness.

One, take their money. Take enough and some will join us, at least to have numbers of his side.

Two. Well, that’s the historical solution. It seems too early for it to manifest itself yet.

