Homeopathic Post

May 9, 202411 Comments
Homeopathic Post

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(This post originally ran on 16 March 2013, but, due to circumstances, I had to up the dose. We’ll have a guest post tomorrow.)

  1. Carlos Julio Casanova Guerra
    May 9, 2024,

    This post is very eloquent, Lacan would have been very proud of you. And Derridá, also (probably)

  2. Pk
    May 9, 2024,

    Finally, an holistic approach to rid oneself of the dreaded typo-syndrome caused by your enemies. No safe and effective alphabetical drugs needed.

  3. Gwyneth
    May 9, 2024,

    Houston, we have a problem.

    Post is blank.

  4. JH
    May 9, 2024,

    Homeopathic Comment

  6. Brian (bulaoren)
    May 9, 2024,

    This post must be added to distilled water, and shaken >100 times. That’ll release it’s full power.

  7. PaulH
    May 9, 2024,

    Is there a dark mode? 😉

  8. Nate
    May 9, 2024,

    I feel better already.

  10. Cloudbuster
    May 9, 2024,

    Post is too long. Bored now. Also, the typeface sucks!

  11. JohnAM
    May 9, 2024,

    I think that your enemy has removed the spaces as I read “hundrandsandthousands”.

    There should be a space between the word hundreds and and, and and and thousands

