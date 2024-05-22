On The Atomic Bombing Of Japan

This started as a brief introduction on whether we could mathematically tell the difference between superstition and genuine cause, using certain practices to avoid having bombs drop on one’s head as our example. But it kept going. When I write the superstition article, it will call on this as its introduction.
A while back, as happens from time to time, a discussion developed on whether it was moral or immoral to drop atomic weapons on Japan.
I take no position on this except to give you one word.
Maybe you saw the movie Bridge on the River Kwai, but if you have not, do so. I don’t want to spoil it for you, but I am not giving away much by telling you what the doctor at the end of the film said, in his stunned summary of the behavior of everybody, all sides, in the war: Madness.
That’s my one word.
A word well confirmed in the book The Day Man Lost: Hiroshima, 6 August 1945, by the group calling themselves The Pacific War Research Society, issued by Kodansha in 1972. Note the main title carefully.
The book is not an apology. For anybody. It is a clear-eyed a summary of the events in the last year of the Pacific War as you are likely to find.
Here we see delusional Japanese Army brass arming starving shriveled old men with bamboo spears, demanding these pathetic warriors battle American Marines to the death. Here are delusional American scientists who eagerly built their horrible weapon begging that it not be used. Madness.
Let’s go back before The Bomb. Let’s go to when the battle for Okinawa was raging, a battle which killed around forty-five thousand Americans, and twice as many Japanese soldiers, not to mention the 150,000 or so dead Okinawan civilians.
When I was stationed on that island in the late 1980s, I came across a sort of cave, with two chambers, an upper and a lower, carved out of the corral connected by (what I took to be) a concrete speaking tube. In the lower, smaller chamber were two skulls, a big and a very small one. This was just off the Kadena golf course. (Yes, I am aware of the irony of where I was and why I was there.)
Well, it is difficult, at best, to speak of these things without tribal urges taking over. If you are in one tribe you might be tempted to say every casualty, even dead enemy children, were really the fault of the enemy. And vice versa. You will tempted to allow any behavior as long as your side wins.
When American B-29s initially dropped bombs on the Japanese mainland beginning in late 1944, they did so at night. They weren’t very accurate. The planes flew too high to avoid enemy flak, which, loaded with heavy armor and bombs, put too much stress on the planes, causing more than a few of them to abort their missions or splash. The bombs that did get dropped usually went far off target because of the height and wind.
These anemic attacks emboldened Japanese Army leaders, who said, translated into modern parlance, “Is that all you got?” This was one of the reasons they thought it might be possible to fight the Americans off. Indeed, General Tojo (no longer Prime Minister at that point) used that very line of reasoning in a briefing of the Emperor.
Then Curtis LeMay came along. He dared change tactics to those used in Germany. He bid the planes fly low, and carry light incendiaries instead of bombs. The planes’ armor was reduced, and their guns taken out.
On the night of 9 March 1945. LeMay’s fleet headed for Tokyo. The raid was a tremendous success. LeMay only lost a dozen or so planes. The entire eastern half of the city was razed. Some 100,000 people, plus or minus, were killed in the conflagration. Included in the dead were many small skulls.
Gratified at the efficiency of the attack, LeMay went on to fire bomb other Japanese cities. Over and over and over again. He only paused when he ran out of incendiaries. Which were, in time, resupplied. And which were not, as we know, sufficient to cause Japan to surrender.
Then came Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which were enough. But only just. There were several attempted coups after the Emperor, horrified by the bombs, decided to surrender. These were small efforts, with just a few men each, who reasoned it was better to have death than dishonor. Which is what they thought Americans demanded, with the Allies’ adamant insistence on “unconditional” surrender. They had heard what was happening in Germany. It was a near run thing.
Since we started this with a pop culture reference, it is well to end with one, especially if you find yourself shaking your head at the after-atomics attempted coups. This one is from the movie Gladiator, where our hero, Roman General Maximus, is arraying his well-equipped disciplined troops for a battle against German barbarians.
Maximus’s lieutenant Quintus scoffs at his enemies. “People should know when they are conquered,” he says.
Maximus replies, “Would you, Quintus? Would I?”
Incidentally, I don’t know if this source has done the math properly, but if you add up the bodies from the firebombings, it seems it is much higher than the number wiped out in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Something like 350,000 versus 200,000. Which were both totals smaller than the number of civilians killed in bombing German cities like Hamburg and Dresden, a total well north of 400,000. To say nothing of all the others massacred in one way or the other in those years.
Benjamin Colby in his ‘Twas A Famous Victory: Deception and Propaganda in the War with Germany, puts the German civilian total at 537,000, with 60,000 dead in Britain. He also reminds us it was Britain that first purposely bombed civilians. “The British military expert and historian, Capt. B.H. Liddell Hart, called it the ‘most uncivilized method of warfare the world has known since the Mongol invasions.'”
Madness.
My understanding is that – although this was not known at the time – the actual reason Japan surrendered unconditionally to the USA was not the Nagasaki bomb on top of Hiroshima; but that the USSR declared war on Japan by invading Manchuria – when, up to that point, the Japanese leadership hoped that the USSR would broker an armistice peace (not unconditional surrender).
I think this is factual; and that the actuality and prospect of all-but annihilation of many Japanese cities by bombing including two atom bombs was insufficient to force the Japanese Army to surrender unconditionally.
(This opens another debate on why an negotiated armistice rather than unconditional surrender was not sought, but was ruled-out altogether – since it was almost certainly a possibility for ending the war.)
This chap – who seems informed, honest and thorough – states that each atomic bomb were equalled by 330 B-29s – a number often achieved at this point, indeed more than double this number were available for raids – and that the firebombing campaign was 29 times more destructive than the 2 atomic bombs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRyt2vJraic
While I’m not typically a fan of “Mother Jones”, this is an interesting article summarizing the history of our current nuclear war plans. They’re still crazy!
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2024/03/nuclear-war-scenario-book-siop-weapons-annie-jacobsen/
Regarding the newly revealed (early 1960s) Single Integrated Operational Plan whereby the US sends the Soviet Union into nuclear oblivion:
“No one spoke up to object to the indiscriminate killing of 600 million people in a preemptive, US–led first-strike, Rubel wrote. Not any of the Joint Chiefs. Not the secretary of defense. Not John Rubel. Then, finally, one man did: Gen. David Shoup, the Marine Corps commandant, who’d been awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in World War II. … He remembered how Shoup spoke in a calm, level voice when he offered the sole opposing view: ‘All I can say is, any plan that murders 300 million Chinese, when it might not even be their war, is not a good plan. That is not the American way.’ ”
That is, the radioactive fallout from the nuclear bombing of the USSR would kill millions of Chinese.
Also, I recently read that our land-based nuclear arsenal, composed of Minuteman III missiles, is so old that many of the schematics for the missiles are missing and all those who could read them are dead. There is a multi-billion effort underway to replace them, as upgrading them isn’t an option. What a waste of money. They are simply well-known targets. If we need nuclear weapons, there are more than enough hiding on submarines scattered around the world to send mankind into the stone ages.
Yep. To add to the above point by Bruce G Charlton, see also Ward Wilson: “The Winning Weapon? Rethinking Nuclear Weapons in Light of Hiroshima” International Security (Spring 2007)
Over the years I’ve come round to the conclusion that in the Atomic-Bombing of Japan, Japan was not the primary target but rather an unfortunately auspicious means to an end; some combination of the USSR and the burgeoning American Military Industrial Complex’s bottom-line.
The British bombing campaign was, simply put, unconscionable.
In the words of Vaclav Havel, “We are all responsible, we are all guilty,” when speaking of the war, it’s aftermath, and the expulsion of the Germans of Central Europe, in particular the Sudeten Germans. There is a professor I know from a nearby college, we share similar social/political circles, who was 17 and lived in what is today Poland when the Red Army swept through; he is German. Not knowing his history the first time we were introduced we were casually chatting when I asked where in Germany he was from. The poor man got the most distressed look in his eyes I’ve ever seen, almost immediately burst into tears and haltingly explained some small geographic details before mumbling something about trying to keep his mother safe and escaping West, and shuffling off abruptly.
Horrible.
War is madness, thus, to win requires the greater madness.
“All’s fair in love and war.”
So nuking Japan was fine.
Briggs:
Another book I always bring up when the atomic bombing of Japan is discussed is “Hell to Pay: Operation Downfall and the Invasion of Japan, 1945-1947 ” by D.M. Giangreco. It describes in detail the horrific reception, both in weapons and personnel, that the Japanese military had prepared for the invasion by the US scheduled for November, 1945. Their intelligence agency had pinpointed both the location, and the date.
Very timely post Briggs:
Russia starts ‘tactical nuclear drills’ near Ukraine border
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/22/russia-starts-tactical-nuclear-drills-near-ukraine-border
This exercise basically consists of removing conventional warheads from missiles and replacing them with tactical
nuclear warheads in the field. They will then presumably be left on standby. Madness doesn’t quite cover it NATO
expansion into Ukraine is borderline insanity in good company with Charles the 12th, Napoleon, and Herr Hitler.
There must be some explicit agreement on the use of strategic equipment without which I cannot this war happening
in the first place. Buckle up.
I was a little glib with my initial response, so let me clarify.
Of all the stupid things the modern western world believes, among the stupidest is this idea that “War should have rules”.
This foolish notion is why we have so many long, drawn out, expensive (in blood and treasure) and ultimately fruitless “police actions” and wars with no victors. War is a nasty business and it should be prosecuted with genocidal zeal. If you’re not willing to genocide your opponent … kill every last man, woman, child, pet and house plant of the enemy than its probably not worth going to war in the first place.
Most of the BS problems in the modern world are from this misguided western notion of “just war” with “Marques de Queensbury rules”. Its why we have remnants of history’s losers constantly engaging in insurgent, guerrilla and terrorist shenanigans throughout modern history (or even just whining and moaning about “stolen land” and “indigenous rights” and sewing guilt into the psyche of the victors and their descendants).
Japan FAFO’d and got what they deserved and are one of the rare instances where not genociding the enemy worked out well (the exception that proves the rule). But part of why it worked is because it was clear that we could and would genocide them. Also the fact that the Japanese are a generally orderly, higher IQ population didn’t hurt.
One could also argue that the example of those two cities being nuked kept the Cold War cold and the US and USSR from killing off everyone by showing us exactly how real MAD was, so even if our actions were “unjust” they still made the world a better place.