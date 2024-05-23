What Trump Should Do When They Let Him Win — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

This is Part 2 of Watt’s idea that our rulers, knowing what Biden has become, put up a token fight and let Trump win while retaining all aspects of managerial state power, so that our rulers can have someone to blame for the inevitable chaos and collapse that results (Part 1: blog, Substack). And so end with even more power than if they fortify the election for Kamala. Excuse me: Biden.

I doubt this, at least for the reason that giving up power, even if only the symbolic power of the Presidency, is not something leftists do. However, we have clearly entered the Land of Wokesanity where incompetent mendacious thieving rulers are determined to DIE or steal as much as they can or entwine us in wars with their (not our) enemies. The only people left who think Biden is capable, and not a senile decrepit diaper-pooping inveterate-lying creaking teleprompter-reading creature, are NPR listeners and college professors (do that Venn diagram). People who, by this opinion alone, should lose their right to vote.

So the real question is: are our rulers serious? Watt says no. I think they are. Never pass up on stupidity as an explanation, I say. I still think they’ll have Biden stroke out, or something, and replace him at the convention, when it will be too late to do anything about it. Even that, however, is imputing an intelligence to our ruling elite that they have not evinced. And so may be wishcasting on my part.

As may be Watt’s ideas below, on what Trump should do if they let him win. I think he has no chance to do even one of these things, but I agree with Watt that he should do them all. As a start. At least for this reason, then, Watt is worth reading to see how much we are missing.

Our enemies have decided to fool us, again. By not breaking the rules, like they did in 2020. For once, it is in the Deep State’s interest to not break the rules. But can the winner (Donald) actually fix things that are actually broken? Well, yes. But not like he tried to the first time.

Donald needs to think like a ‘fixer’. That’s a guy who doesn’t solve problems. He just makes them go away. Sometimes, by simply ignoring them.

If Donald wants to accomplish something great this time, he needs to rediscover what made America great in her beginnings. That is, her localized freedoms. Rooted in Christian belief. But not the radicalized Puritan version that produced today’s Yankee Overlords, who have Trans-cended their own past. Weird, isn’t it, how the most scrupulous ones eventually morph into the most salacious ones.

No, this time, let’s adopt the Catholic concept of subsidiarity. That is, let issues be resolved at the lowest level possible. The level closest to The People. Forget democracy and recall The Republic. Let The People rule, locally.

Yes, let the States regain their freedom. The freedom to act as sovereign entities, as they were when they voluntarily joined the Federation. Let Texas enforce her own borders. Let Florida enforce her own voting rules. Let Alaska control her own drilling. And let South Dakota have her own 4th of July fireworks display at Mt. Rushmore again.

In other words, Donald, don’t lift a single Federal Finger in opposing the resurrection of the States, and their sovereign rights. Don’t try and accomplish anything at the Federal level. Sure, rescind and suspend all the ‘rules and regulations’ you can. And join the States in suing the various bureaucracies for obstruction of their rights. Wake up and play offense for once. Two can play the LawFare game, if you think about it. Why is it always the Feds vs The States in that game?

All you need to do is to control the DOJ. A tall order, I know. But you do this by firing everyone in the top five layers of it, and refuse to replace them. Most replacements would be Deep Staters anyway. Ask Bill Barr. Then put in one reliable man with chops (I know one, his name is Scott Bloch) who knows the system, and how to effectively oppose it. Put one guy in who will simply refuse to authorize a single operation.

Then starve the rest of the beast. Don’t try to ‘reform’ it. It can’t be done. It must be starved out. Veto everything, budgets included. Use every line-item veto power available. Outsource all DOJ action to reliable private sector firms (they do exist). And even if these prove incompetent in the pursuit of offensive LawFare action, at least they aren’t conducting 4am raids on homeschoolers. Oh, and yes, arrest Lon Horiuchi, for murder. On multiple counts.

Then rescind the economic sanctions to free what’s left of the economy. Make federal departments (like Energy and Education and Health Care) advisory and not compulsory. If necessary (and it probably will be) issue Executive Orders suspending all enforcements of non-vital regulations of government at the Federal level. As defined by you, Donald.

And, as a last resort, declare martial law to enforce it. But without troops. Do it by simply giving The People the legal standing (based on your Executive Orders) to wage Lawfare at the State and local levels. Let the people be your legal troops. Let them occupy the Courts with lawsuits. Let the other side learn to play defense for once.

Also, quit holding press conferences that include any reporters from the MSM. Have special ones for small town editors. (Yes, I know, plenty of weasels there, too, but their megaphones are much less powerful). Invite The People to the White House for rallies and a show of support (without having to contest any election). And hire your own bodyguards (preferably Chechens; call Vlad, he can loan a few).

And ditch Jared this time around. We don’t need Israel. Or Palestine. Or Ukraine. Or Taiwan. Or any of those other sore spots around the globe. Perennial sore spots, because we keep picking the scabs. We never let anything heal by itself. The only thing we need to save is The Heartland.

No more Flying Pigs (F-35’s). Or Treaded Tortoises (Abrams Tanks, that are so heavy they can’t cross most battlefield bridges without collapsing them). They’re all obsolete anyway, if you haven’t noticed. Warfare has changed. It’s now automated. Robot drones and robot tanks and missiles will rule the next century. And we have nothing comparable to offer. The other side is ahead by at least one (if not two) generations. The only thing we have left to offer is either the blood of our sons or the life of our Nation. Or both. Starve the arms industry, before it starves us.

Let’s focus on America, the Nation. Let’s forget America, the Empire. Let Vlad be the policeman for a while. He seems pretty good at that in his neck of the world. And Ukraine is his neck of the world. He seems to be a very cool customer. Let’s see what he can do. Let’s quit poking his bear. Let’s start feeding our own.

Finally, don’t let anyone near the Big Red Button. Or even any little red buttons. Bring as many troops home as you can. That was the only real legacy of your first term, Donald. No Foreign wars. God will reward you for that. And he will doubly bless you (and Melania, your long-suffering spouse) if you can avoid a hot Civil War. A shooting war, that is. And the only way to do that is to stay away from Ft. Sumter. Quit trying to reinforce all these Federal outposts in the States and around the world. Just let the South (and all the rest of us) rise again.

Instead, start a Civil Cold War. Make California and New York pay their own way. How? By refusing them the ability to enforce their rules on the rest of us. Let them have all the greenery they want, but only on their own nickel. And let’s start to regionalize our power grid. Let Texas power Texas. And let California power whatever they can. We’ll see how much they hate coal and gas when the wind dies down. And then, the coup de grace – declare some stupid Supreme Court ruling to be ‘unconstitutional’. And therefore unenforceable.

You’re the enforcer, Donald. If you refuse to do their bidding (as President Andrew Jackson did), what are they going to do? Arrest you? Remember this – nowhere in the Constitution is there a mention that the Supreme Court can declare anything to be unconstitutional. Read Article III, Section 2, subsection 2. Congress has the power to limit the Courts, not the other way around. Quit worshiping at the altar of Marbury vs Madison. That was the first dagger in the body politic. Followed by Lincoln and his War Against The States.

The last daggers were thrust in 1913, when the States lost their representation in the Senate, Income Taxes were imposed (which the Supreme Court had preciously ruled ‘unconstitutional’) and finally, the Federal Reserve stole our purse. Let’s take a lesson from President Jackson, and let’s laugh at them when the courts ‘demand’ we enforce their judicial fiats that are, by definition, unconstitutional.

I’ll tell you what’s unconstitutional. It’s The Empire. And the sooner we kill it, the sooner we can be resurrected as a real and organic nation. That’s something we could rightfully be proud of.

There you have it. The fix is in. The only real question is, will we be smart enough to see how to really fix the problems? And to not hit the political Tar Baby one more time? Take a lesson from Vlad in Ukraine. Forget playing offense, because you haven’t got the ball. Learn what ‘active defense’ is. Asymmetrical warfare is our only option. Just remember this – that’s what won the Revolutionary War for us. That’s the last war we really won. So, let’s get back to the winning formula.

Wise up, Br’er Rabbits. Quit punching the Tar Baby! If we don’t, we won’t escape Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox again. They won’t fall for Briar Patch tricks again. They’ll give up one election cycle, but only to shift the blame for their folly. Then they’ll ride to our ‘rescue’ after they paralyze Donald (and the rest of us) if we try to fight with conventional means.

What will this rescue look like? Simple. Government by AI. No more need for elections, Komrade, we can trust machines, right? What better way to eliminate political corruption, eh? But guess who writes the software.

Take a page from the enemy’s playbook, and start filing complaints. Millions of them. About everything. At every level. Form committee’s and attend every local process. It won’t stop them, but it will slow them down. And that’s the whole idea. We need time more than anything else. Time for the Empire to gently collapse. Which will rob the enemy of his power.

This election cycle is our last chance at regaining our Nation. Regardless of how it happens, when Donald wins again, we have to fight in an entirely different way. Otherwise, our lucky rabbit’s foot is going to get eaten. And we’ll have only our Imperial selves to blame.

So, listen to your Uncle Remus, and say your Oremus. And this time, we’d better mean it.

Because it’s our last chance.

Amen.

