I know I said no posts Friday, unless events. This was an event. I figured maybe folks wanted to discuss the matter.

Here are my guesses. I hold them with varying degrees of conviction. Get it? Get it? Conviction.

The verdict itself was expected. The fix was always in, which is why they had the farce in the first place. It’s amusing to wonder what those two lawyers on the jury said during deliberations: “We are Experts. Here is why we must vote to convict.”

The lefty is “giddy” (the very word they are using), peeing its pants with joy, and pointing to the wet spots with pride. What the trial did to the country, well, they do not care. Power they care about. And they have it. No matter what else happens, we are in some deep kimchi.

Our side is anything from bemused to seething. Many now vow to vote harder for Trump. Word is that Trump’s donation site busted from the overflow.

Many will vote harder, if they can. But do not forget how easily led most are. The propaganda will be flying through the air thicker than lobbyists at a budget bill drafting. We will hear or see the words “convicted felon” at least hourly from now until the Republican convention. This will have its effect.

Voting for “convicted felon” Trump requires “convicted felon” Trump to be on the Republican ballot. Which he may be. I have doubts. My guess is that he might not be.

There is no accident that the sentencing is only a couple of days before the Republican party were to announce “convicted felon” Trump as their official pick. This gives us a good six or seven weeks of solid propaganda, followed by “polling” which will show that many discover they do not like the idea of voting for “convicted felon” Trump.

He will still be “convicted felon” Trump even if by some legal miracle—and “convicted felon” Trump specializes in miracles, so never count him out—has his conviction overturned or appealed away.

Here I am ignorant, but does the appeal or other suchlike maneuvers not have to wait for the sentencing? If so, even if he gets the appeal, it would leave only moments from the appeal to the convention. If not, then he has a far better chance. But not an excellent chance. Here is a picture people are saying is the New York appeals court. It is a long path to the Supreme Court. Though some are making noises about “emergency appeals.”

At the very least Republican officials will wonder if making “convicted felon” Trump the official nominee is wise. Included in that crew are a majority of never-Trumpers, members of the uniparty who would rather have anybody but Trump. Even Biden. These people will point to the polls as evidence of the superiority of their opinion.

Do not doubt that. Here was uniparty member John Bolton last night: “Today’s verdict is a fire-bell in the night. The Republican Party now has one last chance to change course, and not nominate a convicted felon for President.”

The judge will sentence “convicted felon” Trump to whatever the maximum is. All say this incudes some stretch in the hoosegow (watch for people trying to seem important saying “incarceration”). I wonder if the judge will allow cameras in the court for the final perp walk where “convicted felon” Trump is taken down to the cells.

This will make it difficult for “convicted felon” Trump to maneuver. But, of course, not impossible.

Yet it will separate him from Republican party leaders, many of whom now have the excuse they want. “In these unprecedented times,” these mealy mouths might well intone, lovingly rolling their forked tongues over the word unprecedented, “and for the good of the nation, we nominate Nikki Halley. Let’s give a big hand to our first woman President!”

I don’t swear to Halley. But she is the most sycophantic to all the elites’ most favored causes, and so she has the best chance. Others are saying Tim Scott, to prove we aren’t “racists”.

If the Rs throw “convicted felon” Trump over, then Trump will make himself an independent. Getting him on all the ballots in that short time, and perhaps from prison, will be difficult, maybe impossible in some states (the ones he’d lose anyway). That also splits the votes.

All these contretemps would allow Biden to step down, or be shafted, and clear the way to put Gruesome Newsom is his place (blog, Substack). I don’t think more than a handful could stomach the idea of a Kalama presidency. To quote her, “Ha ha ha ha ha, right?”

Regardless what happens with the election, what next for us? If history is a guide, violence—from the left. Do not discount this. The left will be drunk on power. People do stupid things when they’re drunk.

