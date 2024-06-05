The Woke-Right Commentariat Embraces Doctor Killings

Headline: “Physically healthy Dutch woman Zoraya ter Beek, 29, dies by assisted suicide”.

29-year-old Zoraya ter Beek’s life was terminated last week after waiting three years for final approval for her euthanasia, which is legal in the Netherlands if the patient is deemed to be experiencing “unbearable suffering with no prospect of improvement.”… “My whole friends and my support system, we really did it together,” she had told The Free Press. Ter Beek reportedly saw herself as an ambassador for the Dutch euthanasia program and believed there is proper protocol in place to prevent abuse of the system. “We’ve had this law for more than 20 years,” she had told the outlet. “There are really strict rules, and it’s really safe.”

Safe! Safe!

What else can you can you say, except words are dead as this foolish woman?

“Foolish? There you go, Briggs. Judging people again. You should feel bad about yourself.”

There you go, Critic. Judging people again, while failing to realize you are judging. You should feel bad about yourself.

But please don’t feel as bad about yourself as this foolish woman. We’d hate to lose you to some death-dealing quack. Anyway, there is no need to feel bad. Your sympathies are winning. Have won. If man can ackshually mean woman, why can’t safe mean deadly? Or is that vice versa? Who can tell.

Foolishness is winning across the board. Even—or should I say especially—among what we might call the woke-right commentariat. By “woke-right” I mean that cowering tower of very online hot-takers who throw out the occasional hate fact to seem edgy while simultaneously fleeing from the consequences of those takes and condemning those who notice the consequences, in their desire to be welcomed by those in power.

These people are more dangerous than the woke, in a way. For they turn the natural spirits of the Reality-seeking young away from Truth and guide them instead toward the world. They tell the young it’s okay to notice some things, but for crying out loud, don’t take these things to heart! Stay quiet, respect the reigning authority.

After noticing, the woke-right will come along with a fully woke take. For instance, they will see stories like ours, in which a healthy woman has doctors kill her, and they’ll come online to say things like, “This woman was on a waitlist for three years and never changed her mind. Doctors concluded it was hopeless after trying what they could. What right do people think they have to tell her she should go on? It’s not your decision.”

Oh, “rights”.

Notice, Critic, our woke right hot taker is like you. He condemns judging while judging, without even being aware he is judging. Because he is woke at heart, and so are those he sees as his masters.

I’ll tell you, and him, why it is our decision.

Because now we can’t trust quacks. One of them slit this woman’s throat, as it were. Which means doctors are willing to kill. Openly. You’ll never be able to trust doctors when you know they might recommend death, as they are increasingly doing (particularly stay out of Canada), because you won’t know if doctors are recommending killing you because it’s best for them, or the health corporation they work for, or for you.

Wait. Death is right for you? How long before we see the commercial Ask your doctor is death is right for you?

Or do we already have it?

The broad who had doctors kill her had thousands of ways to off herself, had she really wanted to. But she couldn’t do it. She asked to be killed instead.

Which means we can’t trust her motives, either.

We certainly can’t trust the woke-right hot-takers of the world, because they applaud the antiseptic way in which this woman was killed. In their squeamishness, this kind of quiet, behind-the-scenes killing comforts them. The calm, peaceful way the life of the woman was snuffed out pleases them.

Since we seem determined to enact 1970s sci-fi dystopias, I wonder if we already have chutes in euthanasia death chambers so that the dead slide right into furnaces—or factories. Makes the entire process sanitary, you see.

All this is before we consider how the glamour of having a doctor kill you is portrayed, and how that affects weak minds. Minds susceptible to propaganda. Which you must know by know are the majority. Read what the killed woman said again: “My whole friends and my support system, we really did it together”.

I believe her. Imagine all the “likes” on social media you can get for being so stunning and brave.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know whom to thank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

