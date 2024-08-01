Determinism Addendum

I do not want to burden you with more material this week, given the length of complexity of this week’s articles (which I hope you read), particularly yesterday’s on the limits of biological (genetic) determinism.

But I thought a short note summing up determinism might be useful. Here is the gist:

In all organisms, strict biological determinism holds up to a point (think, e.g., oxygen exchange in blood platelets), and it constrains or limits past that point, and disappears when rational thought, hence freedom, begins.

The less complex the life, the more determinism holds, though never completely on the whole of a life, where there is always in every organism somewhere constrained flexibility. The less complex the organism, the tighter those restrictions are, and vice versa. Because conditions, and limitations, vary greatly, figuring what is biologically caused can be difficult; the difficulty grows with organism and environmental complexity.

Only man has rationality.

None of this should be taken, at all, or even as a hint, that Equality holds in any organism. Neither in man. At the least, people, and thus peoples, have different limitations or constraints because of different biologies. There is no Blank Slate.

Intellect, which is non-material and so not subject to horizontal causation (as Wolfgang Smith would have called it) is found only in man and drives some behaviors. Nobody knows for any behavior in man (excepting perhaps fundamental chemical reactions) how much is biology, how much is conditions, how much is limitations, and how much is intellect.

There have been attempts, of course, such as crude measures of intelligence in “IQ scores”, and in others in correlating these to genes (in the ways outlined yesterday; see also blog/Substack and this). But these are crude and overstated. Notice I say the measurements suffer these faults: it has always been obvious that intelligence varies.

It should not seem overly odd to suppose that intellect is non-material. After all, if you accept quantum weirdness (which, given current events, perhaps our ruling class now reject), this is not different in kind. That is the point. Here lies a vast region ready for new minds to discover. Finding what these might be is the goal of this Reenchantment & Rectification series.

Get out and enjoy summer while it is still here.

