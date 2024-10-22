If Trump Wins, Will There Be Chaos?

I blew my prediction that the left would dump Biden and install Gruesome Newsom in his place, fortify the election in his favor, and so cement permanent leftist rule (blog/Substack). Got the Biden part right, but this was as difficult as predicting an American politician will give your money to fund Middle East wars. So beware of putting too much faith in the predictions below.
But. There is still something to the Gruesome Newsom angle. Two somethings. Here’s a Zero Hedge headline from this past weekend: “‘I’m With Elon’: Gavin Newsom Unexpectedly Backs SpaceX In California Lawsuit Against Rogue Democrats“. Harridans on some unnecessary bureaucracy in California, instituted to create jobs for Experts to put stamps on business paperwork (very Asian behavior), were publicly signaling they would deny Elon a stamp for his SpaceX business, because—and I do not jest—mean tweets.
Musk filed a suit against the bureaucrats. Gruesome Newsom then chided the harridans for bringing politics into it, saying, as you saw, “I’m with Elon.”
That’s the first. Here’s the second: GN didn’t try to run. He could have attempted to insinuate himself, but did not. In the soft coup to oust Biden, Biden, summoning an unknown well of strength, knifed his assassins and saddled Democrats with The Cackler. GN, and other greedily ambitious people like Gretchen Nightmare, acquiesced quietly, and even volunteered to help in The Cackler’s campaign. But they haven’t been especially energetic, have they.
Anecdotes like these and others suggest these people knew The Cackler would crack, and that their time would come later. Meaning they expected, and did not especially hate, Trump’s retaking the Chair.
Charles Haywood has been predicting Trump would win, and that sometime soon after, leftists, not possessing strong reasoning abilites and prone to hersterics, would overreact and unleash chaos, up to and including a coup against Trump.
Trump’s election does seems highly probable at this point, in line with Haywood’s prediction. But I wonder about the forecasted immediate chaos. The Cackler has been such a comically inept bumbler that the wind has been eaten from the left’s sails. Because of her ineptitude, many seem resigned to Trump, see e.g. the reaction of elites at the Al Smith dinner. Elites, mind. The undersoliders are just as lunatic as ever, but their propaganda is today performed with muted enthusiasm.
If The Cackler had been even remotely sober or viable, then the reaction against Trump’s victory would likely be as Haywood predicted. But most see there’s no spackling over her cackling. Not to say leftist-generated chaos won’t come sometime after, especially if it looks like Trump is doing well for himself, or that Vance looks like he’d be ready to step up, thus depriving the left of what they see as rightfully theirs. Or they get the war the neocon faction are aching for. The fat blue-hairs and effeminates will take to the streets and bay at passersby, certainly. But they do that because it’s Tuesday.
They’ve had their chance to start something and didn’t. The left always has casus belli to sponsor more riots. But they haven’t, not like 2020. There was the rampaging knife-wielding screaming giant of last week, killed in trying to attack a cop. This was the death of an Official Victim at the hands of an Official Oppressor, too. There were one or two calls of “racism” after, but you get these like comments about the weather. Everything is “racist”. There was no sense from left leaders that they wanted to turn the latest thing into a “thing”, like they did with lifelong thug and loser criminal George Floyd.
Ed Feser reminds us that we’ve been here before, stuck in a loop, as it were, as foreseen by Plato (ellipsis his):
As Plato warns in the Republic, one of the characteristic marks of a democracy that is decaying into tyranny is that each faction accuses the other of being a threat to democracy and attempts to use the legal system to bring it to heel: “[Citizens] are then accused by their rivals of plotting against the people and being reactionaries and oligarchs, even though in fact they may have no revolutionary intentions… There follow impeachments and trials in which the two parties bring each other to court”
It does not follow from this that the accusations are always false. We recall The Great Fortification of 2020, and the fortuitous and coincidental-across-five-states middle-of-the-night bumps in votes for Biden, producing, remarkably, just enough votes in each state to put him ahead. Those F-graphs are now a well known symbol for fortification.
They could certainly fortify this year, and surely will, to some extent. It’s habitual. Ask Nixon. And here we have the Attorney General of Michigan choking on her own words as she says how Honest and Open™ the election will be, and why she’s sad that she won’t be able to announce the total until—the number of votes needed are known?
Can the fortify enough for The Cackler? They had Biden win by the Most Votes Evah, but given what we’ve seen this campaign, they’d have to do better than that this time. That’s a lot of fortification. And who would believe it?
Well, NPR listeners. They believe whatever they’re told.
Here’s the gut reason I think there will normal and not (especially) chaotic times. The visceral steamy gibbering irrational hate for Trump isn’t there this time. Dislike, yes. Mild unhappiness, certainly. Groupthink of course. But loathing and abomination, like in 2020? It’s not there. There’s more a feeling of acceptance.
On the other hand, supposing they do Max Fortify, and it’s obvious to all they did, then nothing happens. Oh, the right will sputter and point, and I’ll write a tsk-tsk post on probability. But the right won’t take to the streets. The initial prediction of permanent leftist rule will have been fulfilled.
IF The Cackler “wins”…meaning, “she is given” the election, then, this old geezer will be a card-carrying, rightwing, insurgent, an Enema of the State….wreaking chaos at any and every opportunity…legally, of course, WINK! Then, it’s a very short waiting game until Chyyna and Putin bitch slap The Cackler into complete submission…well, just threatening meanly to slap her…and, Taiwan falls without a single US shot and Ukraine is mopped up with tactical nukes, again, the US cowering behind Kammy’s skirt and her strongly-worded letters of protest to the UN!
Yes! A New Era for the Proletariat of the USA will emerge! ALL HAIL KAMMY!
This assumes that Mala is a force, even a cackling one.
She’s a puppet and it doesn’t matter who the puppet masters put in. So this analysis misses the truth as the world has become more like it’s always been.
In all of history in all the world there has only been one form of governing, by power. There was a brief respite from it since the 1750s in a small part of the world and the modern world emerged. But it looks like those days are gone.
So why does anyone think it will not return to power. It’s time to ask who’s pulling the strings the experts dance to while the rest of watch. It’s certainly not GN. He’s a puppet too.
Pretty funny piece, Briggs. Chaos? Likely. No matter who wins. Lotta deadwood out there, lots of arsonists, too few firefighters. But once the dead wood burns off new shoots pop out, balance returns, and life goes on. And it’s good. Until the next wildfire. You can’t eliminate fire, but you can burn the dead wood around your own property, keep the trees trimmed back, the grass cut low, a supply of water on hand, hoses at the ready, so as to mitigate the worst and give your family, friends, and neighbors a better shot at surviving, or even thriving, the chaos. Keep chaos out of your own heart. Keep clear of the chaos crazies. Don’t join in the chaos follies. The ancient wisdom of our people.
I see plans within plans…
The Atlantic
Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal
Constitutional scholars are already worrying about another January 6 crisis, and they warn that the next election might be harder to save.
By Russell Berman
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2021/10/kamala-harris-trump-january-6/620310/
I am aware of multiple law enforcement agency’s already pre deployed to Portland Oregon. Ongoing SWAT training is and has been being conducted for at least the past month. Not reveling secrets, just understand that law enforcement is very concerned about post election events specifically in Portland Oregon. This training pre deployment is not triggered by left or right wing politics, but the political overview period.
The concern is regardless of whom wins Portlands going to burn. Ashamed really, was a time that Portland was the most stunning city on the west coast. Pride of ownership, pride in the community were ever present.
Dirk Williams
The California Coastal Commission’s task is to oversee environmental issues. Videos of its bureaucrats explaining their decision against Musk reveal, in their own unambiguous words, that it’s because they don’t like his ideology and his buddying with Trump. This can’t possibly stand up to a legal challenge.
As far as the environmental impact is concerned, they’ve been launching missiles, including really, really big ones, from Vandenberg since 1958. And just now it’s a problem?
Of course there will be violence. Let’s hope, for their sake, having shown their colors last go ’round, LE is intelligent enough to stand aside lest they be treated as the domestic enemies their masters have ordered them to be. I learned all I need to know about our tin-starred lackeys during the “summer of love”.
BRIGGS, YOU FOOL! There is MORE than one way to stir chaos! Legalistically!
Observe the rhetoric about concern that it is not the Cackler-Doodle-Doo that will fortify, but the projected prognostication from the left that it is Trump who will try to hook and crook his way to the Oval Office!
So they contemplate refusing to certify the election! Something Mike Pence shrunk from in the face of electoral fraud because of an unscheduled police-friendly guided tour of the Capitol!
If Trump is so far ahead in the polls such that it would take too many late night mail-in votes topping record-holder Biden to take seriously; even to the point that Gruesome and Gretchen must enforce that no-one needs to prove their identity to vote and carry out all the suspect tactics within their own blue states in order to keep them, then the solution is elegantly simple…
Do NOT fortify the election for Cackler. FORTIFY IT FOR TRUMP!
DO YOU UNDERSTAND NOW, BRIGGS???
They just need to fortify their blue strongholds. Leave the red strongholds alone, and for the most part allow the swing states to go red… but, But, BUTT – any fraud mechanisms in the swing states must be turned off for Harris, and turned on just enough for Trump, and then… this is the important part here… THIS TIME – the entire world needs to NOTICE THE FRAUD!
And who was the fraud for? TRUMP!
“EVIDENCE of Fraud!,” the MSM Maam’s will scream! “With Evidence!”
“VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS PROTECTS DEMOCRACY BY REFUSING TO CERTIFY THE ELECTION! SO STUNNING! SO BRAVE!”
“THE SAVIOUR OF DEMOCRACY, KAMALA HARRIS, INVESTIGATING EVIDENCE OF ELECTION FRAUD BENEFITTING DONALD TRUMP!”
“I don’t know anything about this!”, yells Donald Trump to reporters, “Who would even do such a thing?”
“RUSSIA!” “RUSSIA!” “RUSSIA!”, chant the Left, “STALL!” “STALL!” “STALL!”
“AMERICAN TRANSITION OF POWER IN LIMBO LONG TERM!!! UNPRECEDENTED CRISIS FOR DEMOCRACY!”
“LET’S BURN EVERYTHING DOWN!” sing the crazies!
“NOW’S OUR CHANCE!” takes the illegals!
“How long will the investigation take? Is anyone doing an actual Recount? Can someone please do something about all this chaos?”
“We Can’t!”, say the Republican’ts!
“We’ll get right on that,” says the Supreme Court 4 Years later…
“FREE SPEECH CONTROLS ARE BEING IMPLEMENTED TO CONTROL MISINFORMATION AND DISINFORMATION,” announce the Regulators, “SAYING THERE IS NO EVIDENCE OF ELECTION FRAUD IS PROHIBITED.”
“We comply,” says META and Google and Microsoft and CNN and ABC and Teacher’s Unions.
“This is ridiculous,” tweets X.
This then means two potential outcomes:
a) Kamala Harris “leads” the Post-Republic through this crisis for a good while and America is no more.
or
b) Donald Trump still manages to secure the Office after a fight, but his entire term is “tainted” by accusations of “fraud,” justifying the left continuing to stonewall his efforts, resist and refuse to recognize him for the next 4 years, repeating it on the news cycles daily alongside “felon” “rapist” etc., with calls for more censorship, election controls, jailing of dissidents, illegalizing free speech, etc. etc. and America is no more.
When you look at it this way, the Cackler is the perfect vehicle for this tactic. If it succeeds, they’ll puppet her just as with Biden. If it fails, she can go down with it without any harm to more viable lefty candidates awaiting their chance.
However, in 2028, with his back against the wall, Elon Musk runs for President, and then there will be real chaos! People burning down robot-taxis and lynching personal robots and the electricity will go out on election night where it really matters.
I am already running into friends and family who say they are exhausted by this election year, can’t wait for it to be over, and can’t stand either candidate. Chaos. In the Army Rangers, it’s a given that there is always one more thing to do. History is replete with populations tired of the drama, who were unable to comprehend Chaos when it showed up. All this means, that millions will not comprehend the Chaos when it appears, because they let themselves be exhausted by politics. The French revolution (1789) and the civil war in the Balkans (1991) were particularly deadly because so many people tried to run from it, and evil is not overcome by running away from it. There are too many plotters, too many weak systems to name, too many unknowns, for this thing to run out like a spool of thread. There is always one more thing to do, and some Joker is in the wings, waiting for his moment.
“Oh, the right will sputter and point, and I’ll write a tsk-tsk post on probability. But the right won’t take to the streets. The initial prediction of permanent leftist rule will have been fulfilled.”
The Right’s inability to rationalize violence in a realistic way, even theoretically, is it’s Achilles Heel. Every situation the Right imagines using violence in is either theatrically obtuse (and thus unrealistic), or strictly personal, and thus politically ineffective. The notion of organized efficient violence at the sub-state level is lost on most Right-wingers, and those for whom it is not lost on have been legislated and condemned out of existence by those for whom it is lost on, such as the Proud Boys or Patriot Prayer or the 3%’ers etc. The Left provided cover for their sub-state paramilitary wing, and while publicly denouncing their actions they never actually denounced the groups (or in some instances even denied their existence, a la Antifa).
The problem is of course that we’re largely locked into a slow sclerotic death by demographics; there will be no revolution in the streets, for either side, because we missed the window a decade ago when Millennials were still in their 20’s and willing to fight it out. Most of that age cohort are in their 30’s and 40’s and settling into routines, and revolution and violence are a young man’s game, and the succeeding generation, Z, is simply too small, much like X, to make a major social wave like the Millennials or Boomers did.
That doesn’t mean there won’t be violence, but I anticipate that it will be small scale, deliberate, and intra-elite. The Trump assassination attempts would be a good example. Organic mass violence is unlikely, except as a stick to be deployed by the government against the population to
The Demographics simply aren’t there. If Revolution occurs it will take place in smoke filled rooms, well out of sight of the public.
Elon, born a South African, can’t run for Prez…a pity that. He’d immediately fire HALF of the Federal workforce and get it to operate twice as efficiently!
Just a heads up. Jocelyn Benson is Michigan’s Secretary of State. Dana Nessel is the Attorney General. Both are Harpies from Hell.
IF there is Violence, it will come from the ‘communist left’, and ONLY if the (actual) leadership of the democrats (CPUSA) decide to do so. Their problem this Time, is too many people Know that the (s)Election is nothing but Fraud (regardless who ‘Wins’) and way to many people are Fed Up with the Violence and Stupidity, and have spent the last four Years buying Ammo and doing ‘Area Studies.’
I have a strong suspicion that CPUSA understands that no matter what it does regarding the (s)Election, too many people will see the ‘government’ as being wholly Illegitimate, and things will spin out of their control. IMO, their only ‘hope’ is to ride along with the zionist Genociders in Occupied Palestine, until the zionists start a (real) War with Iran and its Allies, Russia, China, and North Korea. That, in theory, would allow them to go Full ‘Bolshevik Retard’ on the Citizens. Which will Fail, spectacularly.
I imagine two very different scenarios:
1 – in one the the progressive leadership convinces itself that it wanted Kamala to lose and, correspondingly, mutes its support for the agents of chaos both inside and outside government;
2 – in the other they see Kamala as a non-entity run up the flagpole for others to salute and therefore do everything they can to maintain their hold on power by running trump/vance out of town – and so encouraging violence and other forms of insurrection (e.g. work to rule etc) whenever and wherever possible.
Either way the same core group of useful idiots will be used to lead the response: either triggering latent violence and insurrection in large numbers of people or calming down the reaction by simply fading out of sight.
Of course all cults share the characteristic that negative (to the cultists) realities cause many to slink away silently while an exponentially decreasing (over time) minority increase their commitment to denying reality – for most by preaching (seeking external support for their delusions by converting others to them) but, for some, by actively trying to force reality to conform to belief – often via suicide or violence against others. I expect, therefore, to see at least some of this.
Actually, during the upcoming Trump Administration, the only Living God will exert His influence to show America how to change its ways so as to worship Him and to honor Him all of the days. For a while, Americans will be thrilled with the changes, as the economy will appear to arise and be gaining strength, the killing of babies via abortion and In Vitro Fertilization will lessen, more babies will be born and wanted by their parents, hope for good lives will begin to arise, the threat of imminent war will lessen, and this will go on for a few years of the Trump administration. But then, avarice and greed and making oneself a god for oneself will arise in many hearts at a pace, slowly at first, then gaining strength and speed, and the good will lessen, and the babies will be murdered in ever greater numbers, then all will come crashing down due to America not embracing Jesus Christ, but instead, returning to sin and nonrepentance. And then America as it is, will be, no more. After a time, God will replenish the United States and it wil live according to Him and His ways … with full acceptance of God’s Son, Jesus Christ, as Lord, and Saviour, and God.
God bless, C-Marie
Briggs wrote: “There’s more a feeling of acceptance.”
Likely the Kabal accepts Trump now because he made a deal with them: you let me play president and I’ll back your wars. Trump has been recently quoted saying, ““[Netanyahu] was asking what I thought. And I just said, you do what you have to do,” Trump said.” He’s said that sort of thing before regarding the Gazacaust, too. He whacked that Iranian, Soliemani. Always sucking up to the tribal overlords. A vote for Trump is a vote for World War Jew. That’s why they’ll let him “win”.