Joyous Happy Birthday to Our Lord, and a Merry Christmas to you all my friends.

I don’t know how to avoid the cliche, but without you, my loyal supporters, I could not do this. My plan was always to keep all material free, because not all can pay, but to welcome those who wish to contribute. And boy do I welcome, and am most heartfelt grateful and humbled, for my generous helpers. You are the best present a guy who can’t shut up could have.

Indeed, just two days ago on my YouTube channel (in the Newcomb’s Paradox video), I got what I consider the most apt thoughtful important comment I have ever received: “You talk too much!!!”

I could not say it better. But I am sure to try. At length.

God bless us one and all.

Classic link! How does Santa Claus get all the presents to children all in one night? Turns out he hires an army of consultants to help him work the magic. This video describes how. From the old History Channels show Weird US, in which Yours Truly is interviewed.

Picture credit.

