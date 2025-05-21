Blacks Have Black Fatigue: Who Is At Fault?

Statues of fat ugly lumpen surly ill-kempt statues of black women, all in poses to accentuate their quarrelsome uselessness, are being placed in prominent places in the West. The Latest, rising like a creature in a 1960s Japanese monster movie, is in Times Square. The person who created these blots of bad taste said they were “a way of ‘disrupting traditional ideas’ of what a ‘triumphant figure’ is.”

He’s right. These figures do represent triumph. DIE requires elevating the least and representing them as the best, and forcing all to pretend the charade is real. Indeed, it is difficult to think of a more perfect representation of the true spirit of DIE than these misshapen piles of metal. They demand you say they are equivalent to great men whose statues we are no longer allowed to have.

If it were only statues, there would be no story. But everybody knows that bad black behavior of all kind is being ignored, excused or outright celebrated.

One example will suffice. After the lifelong thug and criminal lowlife George Floyd met his expected end—poisoning himself with drugs and engaging in all manner of misbehavior—our rulers and “elites” fell to their knees, even in Congress itself, to show their adoration of black criminality. Not to mention Floyd’s own statues which cropped up like poisonous mushrooms, each encouraging emulation of Floyd’s exasperating antics.

It’s so bad now that parents of white kids murdered by blacks rush out to forgive or excuse the killers, lest anybody dare to think they would condemn bad black behavior.

The question is why.

Before you answer, understand this is not only your “racist” Uncle Sergeant Briggs asking this question. Blacks themselves are asking.

There is an entire growing genre of YouTube videos of blacks telling us they grow weary of the constant misadventure of “ratchet blacks” (their word, not mine) and our culture’s welcoming attitude toward them. Take “Why Black Fatigue Is On The Rise.” Black fatigue is the natural exhaustion from having to deal routinely with with misbehaving blacks, where “dealing with” means having to pretend, while in polite society, we are not seeing what we are all seeing.

Watch just the first two minutes if you haven’t the time for more. The man in the inset quite rightly points out that blacks are now, as everybody always wanted, being judged by the content of their character, and not the color of their skin. The problem is the content of their character, or at least the character of those who are celebrated for misdeeds. As one commenter to the video said, the problem are blacks who are “Offended by everything. Ashamed of nothing. Entitled to everything. Responsible for nothing.”

The natural desire for separation, and to be with ones’ own, leads blacks to label blacks not confirming to expected behavior as “acting white”. The natural solution would be a formal separation: you go your way, we go ours. That, of course, would never be countenanced, and is anyway not desired by the majority. One thing absolutely demanded by our elites is “diversity”, by which they mean strict uniformity of belief. Our betters weep fake tears over things like colonization, which we know are fake because when we ask them to let us go our own way they say no.

If we can’t separate, then we have to find a way to get along with each other. Whatever this way is, it can’t have a basis in transparent lies.

One lie is DIE: countless blacks were promoted and praised beyond their ability because they were black. Which, again, is obvious to all, but what causes friction is that all have to pretend it is not so.

To take one of an endless supply of examples, here is a video of two young black women who won a college debating contest. Their technique was to breathlessly chant “nigger” about every fifth word. They ran on and on, incoherently, about “bodies” and “whiteness”. This is not an exaggeration. They should have been disqualified for such an embarrassing and ignorant performance. But they won. Their judges likely felt one part pride in promoting blacks because they were black, and one part fear knowing that if they did not praise they, the judges, would become targets. (One glance at the Supreme Court today confirms promoting black women because they are black and women turns out exactly as expected.)

It’s funny about ‘nigger’. Blacks use it among themselves more times daily than mathematicians have invented numbers, but if it is used by non-blacks, we expect, allow, and some of us even desire, blacks to become homicidal if they hear it—or pretend to or imagine they have heard it. This violent behavior is countenanced not just over a magic word, but over any perceived slight, regardless of circumstance.

This is not just the fault of blacks, who have been taught these outbursts are the right and proper thing to do. Blacks are taught they are Victims, and therefore are entitled in a culture that sees Victimhood as the greatest moral attainment.

Who is at fault is this scenario: the white women who brings her darling precious can-do-no-wrong companion to the Daycare facility, or her pit bull who bit the kids? The analogy is strained, but it makes the point. A key thread that runs through all the videos linked below is the fear blacks feel around ratchet blacks, because of the very real constant threat of violence.

It is true there are clear biological and cultural differences between blacks and other races, in a distributional on-average sense. This is, after all, how we define race. These differences in themselves would not mean much were it not for, mostly, whites in thrall to the false god of Equality, who insists you must lie and say differences do not exist, or, if they do, then they do not matter.

A problem with blacks is not blacks, but squeamish or addled whites who refuse to hold “ratchet blacks” to the standards of public behavior they expect among themselves. The man in the video said “Why is Walmart and Target and Walgreens shutting down all their stores in the hood? Because that’s not racist; that’s actual data there to show blacks don’t know how to act.” The worst elements act like that because they know they can, because they know the still-in-the-majority elite whites will smile at the behavior.

If people are allowed to stop lying, and DIEing, allowed to openly acknowledge our differences, allowed freedom of association, while at the same time holding all to the same public standards, then the problems we have will be minimized. Not eliminated. Minimized.

The fix, then, lies with our rulers.

Incidentally, the video linked above is, I say again, one of many. Here are more: this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this. These do not come close to exhausting the supply.

