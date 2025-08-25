Deniers Refusing To Die From Climate Change Heat Waves

The lurid headline! “Heatwave likely killed 263 people in London, study estimates“.

The “heatwave” was a small increase in daily temperatures experienced in the UK at the end of this June and the beginning of July.

Here is the graphic released by Hell’s weather bureau for 30 June.

Perhaps because Putin is the new embodiment of the Devil, the man with the abbreviated moustache having long ago relinquished the title, Moscow was a blissful cool temperature during this period. Still, with that kind of fire and brimstone spreading over rest of the earth, it’s a wonder anybody lived through it.

Which, says The Science, not all did:

The paper on this came out in early July, and I was altered to it on Twitter by helpful folks who wanted my opinion (here is the thread). One provided the link to the Office of National Statistics data we use below. We had to wait on this because death data always lags, and we wanted the complete numbers.

The paper is “Climate change tripled heat-related deaths in early summer European heatwave” by everybody’s favorite covid panicker, Imperial College.

Human-caused climate change intensified the recent European heatwave and increased the number of heat deaths by about 1,500 in 12 European cities. Focusing on ten days of heat from June 23 to July 2, the researchers estimated the death toll using peer-reviewed methods and found climate change nearly tripled the number of heat-related deaths, with fossil fuel use having increased heatwave temperatures up to 4°C across the cities. They warn that heatwave temperatures will keep rising and future death tolls are likely to be higher, until the world largely stops burning oil, gas and coal and reaches net zero emissions. It is the first rapid study to estimate the number of deaths linked to climate change for a heatwave…

Peer-reviewed methods!

I’ve written two papers on why you can’t trust, and should never use, “climate change” attribution claims. Here (see attributions). I won’t repeat any of it. Gist: the models making the claims—one for climate now and one for an imaginary climate without human influence—must be perfect. Are they? HA HA HA. No.

I didn’t check every city in the study, only the UK. The official weekly death counts for England and Wales, which include all souls and not just citizens or residents, are here (accessed 21 August 2025).

Here are the weekly deaths for the past two years (thick line), along with a “A statistical model is used to estimate the expected number of deaths. The model accounts for changes in population size, age structure, and trends in mortality over time” (dashed line). As I have warned you dozens of times, all—as in all—“excess death” calculations are with respect to a model. Is the model here right? I don’t know, and neither do you. The two vertical lines are the period of the horrific Putin-level heatwave.

The Christmas dip always shows up in UK death data. I don’t know whether that’s people avoiding the hospital over Christmas or bureaucrats not counting during that period. Some of the other dips are “bank holidays”, which are periods when misers go to banks and fondle their hordes, with bureaucrats trailing behind, forgetting their counting duties.

As usual, deaths peak in the winter, which meteorologists tell us is a time of cold weather. Ignoring Christmas and bank holidays, deaths fall to their lowest points in summers, which meteorologists estimate has hot weather. Obviously, people are not cooperating with “climate change” and dying during this hot weather. But don’t forget many are Science Deniers.

Here’s a close up (same markings):

Not only did people not die at greater rates during the horrible heat, they were so bad at science that they declined to die less and less, all through August! No doubt the police will arrest these scofflaws in the same proportion (30 some a week, I heard) they are arresting for making mean tweets.

Of course, all the people who died in the heat wave might have done so from the heat, whereas before and after people died of more pleasant maladies. I have no idea. I would never question Official The Science. So if Ben Clarke at the Centre for Environmental Policy, Imperial College, London, UK, says these people died of the heat, then they died of the heat. I don’t want trouble from British authorities, who cannot err and love us and only want what is best for us.

Science bobbies are going to have go after lawless ONS scientists, though, because their “excess death” model, since it was larger than the number of people who actually died, said conditions must have improved relative to what was expected.

Follow the Science!

