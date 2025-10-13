Good Vs Bad Science (Models) & How You Can Tell The Difference: Think Twice Science

Last time at Think Twice Science (video below for those who, embarrassingly, forgot to watch) we discussed bad models and the bad predictions which arise from them. Those bad models, which predicted mass starvation and un-survivable climate change and other such-like jollities, were the Global Cooling models of the 1970s (an era to which we are returning).

Not all models are bad, though. Even though it is tempting, especially in an era deep and steeped in scientism and rotten science, to believe so.

How can you tell a good from bad model? Well, it’s not so easy a lot of the time. Some of the time it is simplicity itself. I show how here.

You, too, can apply these methods to the models that best you in daily life. Like whether to get a mammogram or prostate exam. A million and one uses!

It is, of course, your sworn duty to pass this post on to those who would benefit from it most.

And don’t forget to watch (or re-watch, or to forward on) my first video in this new series: A history of failed climate change predictions.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use PayPal. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: \$WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank. BUY ME A COFFEE.

Related