Putin, Xi Who Must Obeyed, Occult Rituals & Living Forever

From a report on a recent meeting of China’s Xi Who Must Be Obeyed and Russia’s Vladimir Putin:

“People rarely lived to be over 70, but these days, at 70, you are still a child,” a man apparently translating Mr. Xi’s comments for Mr. Putin could be heard saying in Russian. “Biotechnology is making advances,” Mr. Putin responded, according to the translator, now speaking in Mandarin for Mr. Xi. “There’ll be constant transplants of human organs, and maybe even people will grow younger as they age — even achieving immortality.”

Another report has the pair saying:

[Putin said…] “human organs will continue to be transplanted and people will become younger and perhaps even achieve immortality”… “Some predict that in this century humans may live to 150 years old,” Mr. Xi replied through an interpreter off camera as the audio feed faded. Both leaders are 72.

Dave Barry expressed what must be a common reaction to these reports:

I know I speak for everyone when I say that this conversation is not creepy at all! Especially not the image of Vladimir Putin achieving immortality thanks to “constant transplants of human organs!” Which I am sure will be ethically sourced!

That is not the odd thing. Barry goes on to quote a Paris Match story which claims that whenever Putin travels, some hapless staff member of his collects all of Putin’s waste products, both poop and pee, and brings them back to Russia (ellipsis original):

This discreet but telling practice suggests that his urine and feces could reveal crucial information… for the future of the world. It also hides any possible traces of medical treatment.

So it might. Depending on what those “treatments” were. Or are. Of course, there might be other reasons why someone would want to secret or horde his poop, but I admit my imagination is limited when it comes to thinking of them. Perhaps yours is better.

And now a dark turn to this story.

Last few weeks, and still now, many Chinese (mostly living outside the country, given China’s strong internet censorship) were roiled by the death of actor Yu Menglong, 38 (some say 37), who on 11 September of this year, official reports say, jumped or fell from a high place, doing a face-plant.

Not so, say others. He was instead tortured to death in an occult ceremony in service of extending Xi Who Must Be Obeyed’s life, and then later thrown off a building to mask his injuries. There are many reports of a “leaked” autopsy, followed by simultaneous reports of Chinese official’s refusing to release an autopsy. Obviously, both situations cannot be true. The details in the alleged leaked report are disturbing (do not watch this video), which reveal either the worst that can be done, or what people imagine is the worst that can be done, in inflicting pain.

I won’t be able to cover the absolute glut of material on this subject. Here is a link to a simple Twitter search of Yu Menglong and sacrifice (there are many related searches that can be done), to give you a flavor of the event. My knowledge of Chinese black magic is slight (mostly provided by John Carpenter), and in all this I do not even know what I don’t know.

This branch, some are saying, are related to Tibetan practices of Vajrayana, which is something like the Buddhist (yoga) version of voodoo. In a “life exchange” ceremony, miniature effigies of victims are constructed (think voodoo dolls), and then supplied with parts of the victims’ bodies, removed in gruesome manner, and then the effigies are split apart, as is the victim, to ensure he can no longer reconstitute his soul.

Now that is only a crude summary of what I’ve seen, and I’m sure there are errors galore with it. Others say the ritual is only used for the victim (patient?) to achieve a “higher state of consciousness”. Still others say that’s the public face of black practices.

In any case, this is not some small thing flap. Even Foreign Policy, not known for sensationalism (but for good old-fashioned, staid propaganda), is speaking of the death and of the possible cover-up of the events surrounding it: “The sanitized story—and utter silence following a well-known entertainer’s death—struck many as bizarre, prompting netizens to question the official version of events.” They go on to say:

Lurid and largely unsubstantiated details rapidly spread across social media platforms, as netizens speculated about the culpability of several actors and producers who attended a party with Yu the night that he fell, the indignities that he might have undergone to advance his career, the supposed involvement of an allegedly illegitimate son of Politburo member Cai Qi, and even allegations of officials laundering money through the entertainment industry, along with the cryptic existence of a USB drive carrying incriminating data.

Rumor has it the “indignities” fall under, or rather on, the casting couch and “gay for play”.

Another report says “Even more disturbingly, as early as four years ago, someone had posted online predicting the exact date of his death in a revelation that has stunned netizens.”

All this led to speculations of the “birthday sacrifice” or life exchange ceremony. These were also fueled by Xi Who Must Be Obeyed’s not infrequent habit of turning up missing from the public eye for extended periods, which many interpret as indicating his increasing poor health.

Now Yu and Xi Who Must Be Obeyed share a birthday, which I’ve read also includes, not just the same date, but hour.

And this, at last, brings us to probability. Calculating the chance of another person sharing a birth date, or even birth date plus hour, is trivial on simple assumed evidence. There are 365 days in a year, given or take, and 24 hours a day, for 8,760 possible combinations.

Some 50% of Chinese are between 18 and 45, and maybe a bit more than half of these are male (the sex has to match), completely arbitrary numbers I use only for illustration. That gives about 350 million possibilities that might match Xi Who Must Be Obeyed. I don’t need to do with calculation to prove to you that to find at least one birth date-match candidate out of a group that size is nearly certain. (That there is at least one has the chance 1 – e^-40000.)

Xi Who Must Be Obeyed would have some 40,000 candidates to choose from, if those age brackets I picked have any bearing. Even if they are much narrower, there would still be a large pool from which to draw upon. So why pick this actor? That is, why pick someone so prominent and who would obviously be missed?

Some are saying because Yu was healthful and handsome, and had lots of whatever it is what makes life energy that can be transferred in the ceremony. Most rumors settle on Yu’s involvement, or his refusal to be involved, with people like Cai Qi’s alleged son. That kind of story, alas, is all too familiar.

Incidentally, some claim Xi Who Must Be Obeyed’s brother Xi Yuanping was possibly spotted at the scene of Yu’s death.

What really wraps it up into a neat conspiracy package was that another actor who shared the same birthdate as Xi Who Must Be Obeyed’s father also died in circumstances similar to Yu’s, nine years ago. The kicker is (they say) that both actors shared the same management company, and the same manager. Whom, it seems, fits the stereotype for agents.

A British medium confirms the murder, too, saying Yu appeared to her and said “I died because I was sacrificed.”

All of which proves, I think, how easy it is to find evidence to support a belief one enjoys. And how difficult it is to search for negative evidence or to dispel those beliefs once they become entrenched.

For instance, Xi Zhongxun, Xi Who Must Be Obeyed’s father, died in 2002, 14 years or so before the death of the other actor who shared his birthdate. So either birthday ceremonies can be retroactive, or all the details of the other actor, and their management, are acausally coincidental. Don’t dismiss the retroactivity, because (I was told) the life exchange can be used for the departed’s soul, so the idea is Xi Who Must did it for his dead father’s repose.

The exact death date prediction mentioned above is not as clear as supposed. The post, translated, read “Four years from today, Menglong will ascend. Then all shall be revealed.” Ascend? From the same report:

Commentators say this message indicates that Yu’s death was deliberately planned, with the date chosen for symbolic reasons. Others noted that Sept. 10 — the day before his death — holds numerological significance: Yu died at 37, and 3 + 7 = 10. In numerology, the number 10 symbolizes “completion,” suggesting he may have been selected as a “perfect offering.”

I need hardly point out 10 September is not 11 September. How far in days, plus or minus, from the actual date count as a “hit”?

It is impossible–I do not use that word lightly–not to find some “matches” between any prominent person and at least some others. Given China’s size, there are bound to be many young men who share the same birthday as Xi Who Must and who, alas, died young. Not all will have died in such a horrible way, but I wouldn’t bet for none have.

Of course, in this case it is, as Barry said, creepy that Xi Who Must and Putin were both wistful over ordering up new spleens—which, logic demands, must have come from another body. (This argues for taking to the bottle prophylactically to ravage your organs and so dissuade rulers from making you an involuntary donor.)

Like in any (modern?) conspiracy theory, the sheer number of varying theories is taken as proof, by some, that their favored version must be the correct one. Each claim must be evaluated by its evidence. That includes those dismissing the claims. I heard somebody say something along the lines of “It’s 2025, nobody does these ceremonies any more.” I take it that follows from the progressive myth of progress. A false foundation.

Addendum: Evidence Xi Who Must would enjoy departing earlier rather than later from this mortal coil is this propaganda tweet: “Chinese President Xi Jinping called for greater representation for women in politics and government at a global women’s summit in Beijing, a move he said would ensure that gender equality is ‘truly internalized’ within society”. No one wants to rule over a ravaged world.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use PayPal. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: \$WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank. BUY ME A COFFEE.

Related