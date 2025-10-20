The Superpower You Didn’t Know You Had

Once again, for the statistically accurate umpteenth time, I saw some of our guys lamenting, cursing, hand-wringing, shouting and delivering various clever imprecations over yet another Hollywood abomination.

This time it was yet another remake or reimagining or reworking over the past to erase whatever beauty it possessed, in order to bring it in line with the blackness of the souls of those in charge of your entertainment.

What our guys do not, but should, realize is that they do not have engage in these demonstrations.

You, dear reader, have the Super Power of ignoring, not discussing, and not paying for, especially not paying for, all entertainment produced by people who hate you. Use this ability. It causes real pain. It cannot be defeated.

And you don’t even have to wear a cape. Nor don any disguise. You don’t even have to bother with creating a secret identity.

Hollywood only has the power you give them. And so too with propagandists.

Last week (and in many weeks in the past) it was revealed, yet again, that Netflix was producing abominations, these in service to perverts lusting after your children. Many whined about this. Others expressed various warm emotions.

Only a select few hit upon the brilliant idea: you do not have to pay for Netflix!

Amazing!

The real question is why are you paying for Netflix? Do you need entertainment that badly that you will suffer the consequences of civilization crumbling around you because you could not figure how to better spend an hour in the evening? Did you not know that your library has tens of thousands of books they let you read for free?

If you are paying, you have lost the right to complain. Netflix, and other lowlifes, use the money you give them to produce their abominations. Which you obediently pay them for, and then you watch or listen to their products, only to complain about them. Why are you doing this? No. I’m really asking. Why are you doing this? Are you crazy?

This is like you voluntarily walking to the Muggers Club, handing them your credit card, and asking them to put you on the monthly plan. The Club uses that money to recruit Thugs, whose duty it is to take to the streets to rape, pillage, burn, and, yes, mug. But then you complain that you don’t like being mugged, and express amazement the Muggers Club is sending out people to beat you up.

I’m sure most of you know about carriage fees. These are the monies cable companies pay to propaganda networks for the privilege of carrying them on their cable. They get that money from you. Even if you don’t subscribe to the particular propagandist, you are still paying them. The cable companies still take your money and give it to these channels.

Why are you letting them do this? Cut the cable, as they say. Pay for no streaming service.

Maybe the situation would be okay, but then I see you complaining about how the “media” lied about this or that, or, and this one is your perenniel favorite, about how the nation’s leading propagandist didn’t carry negative news about one of their own. “It’s been two solid weeks and not one word about the latest outrage!”

Did you expect them to cover the story that hurts their interest? If you did, why did you expect them to? Are you crazy?

In order to win a major battle in the culture war, you must do only one thing: use your super power. Cut off the flow of your money to them. You do not need to be entertained by them. There are more than enough distractions, most of which cost nothing directly (like libraries). You will certainly not be informed by propagandists, except for what they want you to hear.

If all our guys would stop paying for, and, even better, stop discussing, paying heed, or noticing the output from hateful entertainers and propagandists, we win. Maybe not everything, but something real and tangible. Which is your soul, if nothing else.

There is a fine line between criticism and noticing. It will be impossible to give guidelines which fit all situations. I myself am forced to use the titles of peer-reviewed papers and propaganda headlines in order to critique bad science. But I try to be careful in labeling things as they are (though given it’s me, I’m sure I’ve made many mistakes in this line).

The old idea in show business is that all publicity is good publicity has much to back it. Do not give them any publicity, good or bad, if you can avoid it, unless you are adding necessary critical arguments. Taking to social media to complain “They’ve done it again” does not count. This is, to them, good publicity. Invoke the one power they have no defense against!

Trump himself uses this technique, and the only surprise is that politicians did not hit on this scheme before him. But Trump is Trump.

Cut them off. Stop paying them. Stop noticing them. Stop discussing them. It costs you nothing. It gains you everything.

