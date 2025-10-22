The Triumph Of The Feminine

ANNOUNCEMENT: I am starting a new degree in Feminist Logic & Epistemology.

Its one and only course will consist in the student in all public (i.e. outside-the-home) discourse beginning each oral and written statements with the words “I feel”. Students who submit documented proof of this achievement over a minimum of six weeks will receive a Diploma.

A Degree with distinction will be awarded to those who use at least one exclamation mark per paragraph in all personal communications. Obviously this only applies to written material. Its physical equivalent is hugs of non-family members, especially at official meetings. Visual confirmation must be supplied. Hugs of friends of long standing who have not been seen in person for at least twelve months will not count for credit.

Harvard’s tuition is \$59,000 per year. A four-year degree, and the equivalent to my new one, is a cool quarter of a million bucks. I will charge \$59.99 (plus tax).

I thought of this scheme after corporate sent an email saying it was time for my mandated Annual Sexual Harassment Training. I fired back an email saying I didn’t need it, that I was already quite good at sexually harassing the ladies, and to leave me alone to get to my work.

So now I have plenty of time to think of money-making ideas.

Kidding! I was canceled before I could really hone those harassing skills (though I admit to a certain native talent). And now, of course, no company, and certainly no school, would hire me. Which is why I’m inserting to this superfluous ad for the Class, which I hope you all are following.

Though I have escaped, most men have not and must suffer those mandatory Sexual Harassment Trainings, not to mention mandatory DIE Trainings, and a similar host of other menaces designed to crush the spirit. Because why? Because companies get sued into penury if they don’t.

The ladies must needs to placated and calmed, and have fashioned the nation’s laws and institutions to make it so.

So much is the conclusion of Helen Andrews in her “Great Feminization”, an article which many of you have read, while those who haven’t, must. Do so, if you haven’t, before continuing. I’ll wait. (And while you’re at it, read of the woes of Larry Summers, the ex-Harvard president who deserved his fate. The Great Feminization is also available in book length PDF.)

waiting music interlude

All will have their own favorite points of emphasis in Andrews’s article. That the Great Awokening and the spirit of DIE are female-coded I take as obvious. Andrews:

The field that frightens me most is the law. All of us depend on a functioning legal system, and, to be blunt, the rule of law will not survive the legal profession becoming majority female. The rule of law is not just about writing rules down. It means following them even when they yield an outcome that tug at your heartstrings or runs contrary to your gut sense of which party is more sympathetic… If the legal profession becomes majority female, I expect to see the ethos of Title IX tribunals and the Kavanaugh hearings spread. Judges will bend the rules for favored groups and enforce them rigorously on disfavored groups, as already occurs to a worrying extent. It was possible to believe back in 1970 that introducing women into the legal profession in large numbers would have only a minor effect. That belief is no longer sustainable. The changes will be massive.

Hello, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

An obvious cause, but of course not the sole problem, is our anti-discrimination laws. These enforce DIE and the Great Feminization (David Stove, decades ago, saw it all coming in his essay “Jobs for Girls“), which always choke out even hints of manliness. A solution would thus seem to be expurgating this great and terrible body of enervating law.

Alas, that would require men. Congress is unable even to decide what time it is. It will never summon the testicular fortitude to cancel the Civil Rights Act. It does not need to be so.

Perhaps you recall Mary Renault’s The King Must Die, which tells the tale of Theseus and his slaying of the Minotaur. Theseus travels to Athens to fulfill his destiny, but must first pass through Eleusis, where he finds himself in a battle to the death with the King. He wins, but discovers that King is only a ceremonial role; the occupant’s main job is to die each year. During his year-long reign, all his appetites are sated by the queen and her attendants, and he becomes weak.

Eleusis is, of course, a matriarchy. The culture enslaved to a desultory Earth Mother cult. The men soft and unable to deal with hostile neighbors. Theseus bucks tradition, gathers a group of men, the Companions, and goes out to take care of business. He then marches back into Eleusis and declares the restoration of the patriarchy. The queen, in one last defiant girl-boss move, reveals she has taken an abortifacient to kill Theseus’s child. She takes poison and sails off to die.

Theseus installs his Companions into all key positions, institutes a new religion based on knowledge instead of human sacrifice, instructs the men their time in the Longhouse is over, and that is that. The transition takes place in a day.

That is the most true-to-life part of the novel. That instant switch. After all, if the men were united, what could the women do? Women applying force and violence only happens in the movies. Women call for men to do violence on their behalf. But if men have the courage to say no, then that is that.

Now, of course, men do not say no, argues Andrews, and do not have the courage to, either. The Longhouse issues edicts and the men obey, their own appetites well enough satisfied. What next?

Our own John Carter reasons, correctly I think, that the Great Feminization is self-limiting.

It’s also probably no accident that the Trump administration seems to care a lot more about what the anons of the Online Right say than it does about the opinion of the universities or the news media. All the intelligent young men got pushed out of the institutions, and those ionized particles of free male energy then began to self-assemble online into an ad hoc competence hierarchy where prestige is measured by clout rather than professional degrees, job titles, or institutional affiliations. The anon swarm is entirely informal, meaning that its outcomes are not amenable to antidiscrimination legislation or to procedural manipulation; you can screw with the algo all you want but you can’t actually force people to care what women say just because they’re women (thereby placing women into the position of openly trading in thirst, which gets them attention but certainly doesn’t mean that anyone has to pretend to take them seriously). All that’s happened so far is that people’s attention has been redirected away from crazy woke females and towards the influencers of the online right. The fever has broken but society is a long way from recovered. The institutions are still under the control of crazy woke females, and this is extremely bad, especially because they are – for biological reasons related to childlessness – only going to get crazier as time goes on. Fortunately no one really cares what they say anymore, so as they throw tantrums as the institutions are reclaimed over the next decade or so, their protests won’t register as anything but irrelevant toddler noise.

We still have to hurdle those “rights” laws, because they are still driving behavior of all large organizations. They can be purged or be forgotten. To purge requires Theseus-like courage. To forget requires we first suffer.

Get ready to suffer.

