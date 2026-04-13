Trump’s Last Stand: Mea Culpa, Redux — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

Briggs note: There are many stories of unbeatable foes — like the man with the abbreviated moustache, Napoleon, etc. — who were successful because they relied largely on their own judgment against the Experts of the day. But then came the one fatal overreach, the point at which they began to believe in their own in infallibility. Is that true here? Every time Trump has been in a deep pit it’s “With one mighty leap” he is out, flummoxing his enemies. Those who made a practice of betting against him lost time and again. Until, perhaps, that one last time where the pit only grows deeper.

Since apologies are in vogue, please let me join the crowd and admit that Donald has fooled me. At least, the Donald post-Feb. 28th. Yes, this is all terrible. Disgusting is the better word. But let’s not forget the other side of this coin. After all, every action sparks an equal and opposite reaction. A lesson we always forget in the moment. But nevertheless, still true. And used to great effect, time and again throughout history, by God Himself, as He shows mankind to be the fools they are when they listen to El Diablo. Which is obviously what Donald has done lately.

We can argue all we want about whether or not he was in on this from the beginning (pre-2016), or any point in between, but it doesn’t matter now, because he has gone against the core issue he won on – no more unjust wars! And since unjust war is the worst thing possible, given the civilian suffering and death, I think God was giving Donald the chance (to redeem his past) to see if he would keep his word, this time. Which, unfortunately, he has not.

So, now let’s look at this equal and opposite reaction in order to understand how God can always bring something good out of something done for evil.

If the reason for the evil actions of Donald (at Bibi’s behest) were to conquer the MidEast/World, then the counter reaction to this evil action might well be a peace that ensues in the world. I know, I know, how could that be if the Empire and its Siamese twin continue to exist? Well, exactly! What am I saying? Simple. Donald and Bibi may have just committed suicide. Along with the Empire and Israel. In their hubristic delusion that they could control the world, they may actually lose that former control. We may actually get to pry the guns from their cold, dead hands.

Now don’t misunderstand me, I’m not predicting the rise of Islam (either flavor) to take their places. Except in this way – Iran may get to live in peace. The Palestinians too (if they ditch their suicidal tendencies). And a lot of other nations as well, as the grip of the Western Roman Empire falls loose upon the reins of their war horses. The Iranians had their democratically elected leader removed by us in 1953. Then they suffered the devastation of the Iran-Iraqi war when over a million died in either years (that included Iraqi gas attacks and missile attacks on Gulf tankers). This war, by the way, was encouraged by the Empire and Israel. In other words, Iran has not been well treated by anyone to the West. They have good reasons not to trust us, at all.

As for the Palestinians, well, they have been the recipients of Kosher Love ever since the Nahkba in 1948. Read what this Jewish intellectual intellectual writes about the treatment he received when he had the nerve to question the Jewish version of the dispossession of Palestine. They did this to one of their own. Think about that. Then recall all of those images of Gazan rubble resting upon myriad dead children. So, it’s hard to say who is more complicit in war – The Western empire, or Israel. But again, when the crimes in question are committed by a Siamese Twin, it’s hard to determine which side did what.

Starting on Feb. 28, these two megalomaniacs may have pushed God’s patience to the point of breaking. To the point of allowing the opposite of what they desire to become the resulting reality. But there is a price to pay for our freedom. We have only just begun to pay it. But pay it we must, if we want the freedom to be a nation again, and not an Empire. And not the slave of Israel. Part of the price will be economic. Hopefully, most of the price (for us) will be economic, and not destructional mayhem. But the Christian-Zionists have a heavy responsibility in all of this and they must be held to account. Especially at the ballot box.

As for Israel, they too are in it all the way with Bibi. He enjoys high public approval over there. That means God’s measure will go deeper with them than us (I hope). Maybe to the point of collapse. At which time, Palestinians may get to claim the Right of Return as they regain their lost homes of the past. And the funny thing (if any of this could be termed funny) is the former colonial powers will be powerless to come back in and re-impose a western ‘peace’ upon the Arab world as they did after WWI. Why is that? Simple. Because they have no more military might. And their economic might may have sunk in the straights of Hormuz.

They have denuded themselves of their own military might in Europe, and on the ground in Ukraine. Hell, Jordan has more Main Battle Tanks (MBT) than England, France and Germany combined. And probably us too! Anyway, the point is this – prior to this current carnage in the MidEast both the Western Empire and Israel have stripped themselves bare of armaments and money, before realizing how close to the edge they have come. And in a frantic attempt to reclaim their past power, they have pushed too hard, against God and Man. And maybe it’s time both pushed back.

And no, I haven’t forgotten that I’ve previously written that The Empire will exist till the end. Because it will. Daniel’s dream interpretation confirms it. Just remember, the statue in Daniel’s dream has two legs (of iron). The golden head was Babylon, the silver chest and arms were Persia/Medea, the brass belly was Greece, and the iron legs were Rome. Imperial Rome. Which has two parts. West and East. They both continue in existence, but only one leg is superior at any given time.

And every 500 or so years, the statue shifts its weight from one leg to the other. Just check your history books on that observation. Guess what? We are at that point in time again. Even the Vatican agrees that the Romanov house holds true title to the Eastern Roman throne. The statue has now shifted its weight to the Eastern leg.

Moscow, the self-proclaimed Third Rome, is the new locus of world power. They aren’t out of weapons. Older ones or new. And they don’t need Middle East oil, gas, or any other natural resources. So, the turmoil in the Middle East won’t cause them economic or military ruin. Actually, this world chaos is very profitable for them.

But there’s a better way of gauging who’s actually in charge. A true global leader acts with visible poise and restraint. Is that how you would describe Donald now? No, obviously not. Well, what about Vlad? Yes, I think so. And I think he’s is getting ready to re-claim the throne. Pray Donald and Bibi are gone when he does.

Here are the various ways to support this work:

Related