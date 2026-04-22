Noticing Differences Between Races Does Not Pay

A lot of conversations about the differences between the races go like this one about sex.

“Briggs, somebody told me you said men are taller than women.”

I said it.

“You’re, what, six-two?”

Yep.

“Well I know a woman who is just as tall as you are. And she can reach things in high place just as easily as you can!”

So you think therefore that men and women are the same height, in the statistical sense I meant?

“I’m not saying that. I’m saying your obsession was sex differences makes it seem women are worse than men, and that’s evil.”

Being taller is morally superior to being shorter?

“What are you talking about? I’m saying women can be just as good as men. You say they can’t.”

I don’t. I say men are taller on average than women, and that this difference is due to inherent essential differences between the sexes.

“Well diet can affect height, you know.”

So you think if we feed girls more meat, for instance, they might grow as tall as men?

“I’m saying you talking like this makes it seem women are worse. I’m saying you’re not offering any context to your extreme views. That you say these things with no regard to how they will be taken. You are a sexist.”

I think I see your point. Suppose a grocer wants to hire tall people to stock high shelves, and this grocer has heard me on the subject of height. He will say to a tall woman who vies for the job, “Although you give every impression of being tall, and this yardstick says you are, because you are a woman you are not tall.” Right?

“You are a bad person.”

END DIALOG

Such a dialog can string out over pages or days. Some know the difference in height between the two (we now have to count them) sexes is true, and ineradicable, but they hate that Reality violates Equality so strongly that they can’t bear to hear about the difference, or to know that somebody else is allowed to speak of it. Better to ban and forbid such speech, and instead create programs to stretch women, to award them honorary inches, so that jobs that require tall people will have just as many women as men. Reality be damned! Equality demands it!

Above all you must not talk publicly about Reality. And if you do, you must, by penalty of career suicide, admit differences are caused by “socioeconomic factors”, especially “sexism” or other such curses. There need not be any demonstrable causal mechanism between “sexism” and height. It doesn’t matter. Because “sexism” is a known sin against Equality, and therefore it is obvious that it is responsible for the observed differences. Reality cannot be the cause. We cannot abide the idea.

The dialog holds, nearly word-for-word, if you swap height differences between the sexes with Asian and black intelligence and aggressiveness differences. The differences are sometimes admitted, but the only possible explanation for them must be “racism” or similar thoughtcrime. You must absolutely forbid any from talking about these differences in any official situation. To say, what is true, that these differences are inherent and part of Reality is to commit a blasphemy so profound that you must be run out of all polite society.

On the rare, the very rare, chance you meet an honest intellectual opponent, but still a True Believer in Equality, you get strings of dialog like that above, one non sequitur after another. The idea seems to be that if you build up enough fallacies, even though each non sequitur is a non sequitur, the sum total somehow turns into validity. The idea is really, though, to shame you into admitting the Fantasy position (Equality) has some merit. The attack is feminine: it’s not what you said, but the way you said it. Yet once you surrender to the tears, real or threatened, once you decide to “Be nice”, you are lost. Fantasy wins.

A Real Example

Such is the experience and fate of not only myself, and many others you know, but also of one Jeremy Frimer, a tenured professor at the University of Winnipeg. He was accused, says one report, of saying blacks have on average lower intelligence than some other races, and that he, right out in the open, right in front of the children!, “presented data showing that Black people are 4.5x more likely to commit murder than White people.”

He ought to get grief for that last one, because the murder rates, according to the FBI, are about double that. But in Canada, everybody is politer, so many that “4.5x” is accurate. Anyway, the little rat who brought the complaint said Frimer’s comments “may constitute discrimination and harassment by implying racial differences in ability.”

He was not implying it. He was saying it. And he was saying it because it is true. And it is true because of a combination of innate, hence ineradicable, and environmental conditions. There will be no program that can make up the “disparity” in intelligence entirely. And none which will quell all differences in aggression. Like them or hate them, this is The Way Things Are.

With a proviso on murder and aggressiveness. Right now, in the West, blacks are pandered to to nauseating degree. Every foible is excused, even admired, because “racism”. The black man who slit the throat of the Ukrainian girl was recently let off the hook because—if your sense of humor is black you will laugh—he was found “incompetent.” Suggests a lower intelligence, you see. He was not found incompetent the other two or so dozen times he was arrested and let go.

This is only one case among many, many, increasingly many. This systemic pandering has caused a great deal of overt aggressiveness, as it would in any person spoiled from birth. Remove the pandering and require blacks to demonstrate the same level of civility as everybody else, really enforce this I mean, and blacks would in mixed company largely become the warmest, most good-natured and companionable people you can meet, more so than whites (think of how disagreeable an SOB like me is). Sans pandering there will still be, it’s true, occasional outbursts of irrational aggressiveness in blacks at rates still larger than other races. But manageable. Especially is social separation is allowed. Separation is, of course, now largely illegal.

In any case, with aggressiveness we have a case where socioeconomic factors are indeed largely contributory to “disparities”, and these conditions are caused by whites, just as we hear. But it’s those whites who hold with the false god Equality causing the difficulties.

Not the “racist” whites, not the ones who know something of Reality. “Racist” whites would solve disparities by ceasing the pandering, and acknowledging that not all are Equal or can be made Equal. Problem is, the “anti-racist” whites have made this impossible. Negative interactions between the races are thought, by default, the fault of “racist” whites. The only recourse the elite equalitarian whites leave them is to run away from blacks. Even self defense by whites is always viewed with deep suspicion by elite equalitarian whites.

This is proved, in a roundabout way, by the coda to the Frimer story. He tried to escape the charges by appealing to the Victim Calculus. He made sure to announce that “his great-grandfather was murdered by Nazis who believed in genetic superiority”. He said “he views the ideas presented at that point in the course as ‘disgusting’ and says he relays that [disgust] to his students.” Yet, he added, the data is still what it is for blacks and whites: the differences are there and cannot be eliminated.

Crying Victim is not a bad move, but I think it will fail because blacks outrank Jews in the Victim Calculus. Perhaps it will mitigate his eventual punishment, but not eliminate it. But that he thought to go la voie féminine proves Frimer knew Reality could not be used in self-defense.

The funny part is Frimer asked the University of Winnipeg Faculty Association to “to file a grievance on his behalf, alleging violations of his human rights and academic freedom, along with discrimination and harassment.” The UWFA responded, “Frimer? What’s a Frimer?” They ran away, in the usual academic cowardly way. (Academics are the most effeminate group you will ever meet.) The Manitoba Labour Board also turned deaf to his pleas, which is to be expected.

If Frimer comes out a grovels, as many people do in these situations, he may just hold onto his job. But I wouldn’t take that side in a bet. Equalitarians must have flesh. They will satisfied with nothing less than this expungement.

Meanwhile, the disparities will always be with us. Equality must be destroyed.

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