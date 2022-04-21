New Effort To Fix Universities Just Dropped: If You Are A Colleague, Please Consider Signing

A group of scholars (of which I’m one) have begun a new effort to correct troubles of American universities. We call this “The Path to Prosperity”.

We’re working on a separate website for the statements and documents. Meanwhile, the National Association of Scholars kindly hosts a copy — with the important ability for colleagues to add their name to the list of signatories. (The process is not automated: after submitting the names are manually entered at the back end.)

The effort is tied to certain proposed and ongoing legislative proposals, which are linked in the document. The idea is to make this as concrete a possible.

Why Is This Needed?

Universities are increasingly forgetting their fundamental purpose: too many see their mission as political, to redress historic grievances, real, exaggerated and imagined. The watery principles of Diversity, Inclusion and Equity are more honored than the pursuit of Truth.

Faculty and student bodies are populated by tribal affiliation, where both the constituents of the tribes and their precise numerical representation are subjected to nice and fluctuating calculation. New faculty are required to take ideology oaths, and are overseen by zampolit who consume huge resources and contribute nothing to knowledge.

Universities overestimate their own importance, and never see the harms they cause. Cardinal Richelieu observed in 1625, “If learning were profaned by being made available to all and sundry, it would be found that there were more people capable of creating doubts than of resolving them, and many would show themselves more apt in opposing truth than in defending it.”

This warning has been well proved, but the lesson has not been learned. The nation’s employers largely side with universities and require “degrees” for even simple employment. They would be better served by hiring by ability.

Universities ought to increase the rigor of the teaching and admit that their services are not for all. Departments devoted to ideology ought to be quietly retired. The professoriate ought to wrest control from their bureaucracies and to winnow them to sober levels.

Universities ought to recall that success is not measured by the amount of money collected, but by the greatness of the minds trained by them.

None of this will happen. But we can rebuild, from within and without.

Here is a copy of the official statement: for the original, please go to the NAS site. When the document’s home site is up and running, I’ll place a link here.

The Path to Prosperity

Higher education was once a bulwark of American freedom. Today it is a demoralizing force in society. Universities have lost their way. They have become bloated and unresponsive, because of excessive government support, exploitive student loans, and foreign money. They claim to be the best way to prepare students for success in America, yet in much of what they do, they undermine America and her institutions. Nowhere do they present an accurate, coherent, or honest assessment of America’s role in world affairs.

Young men and women enroll in colleges and universities enticed by the promise that their degree certificates will open the door to well-paying, interesting, and attractive work. Instead, many of them struggle with unrepayable debt, cannot find gratifying jobs, and succumb to despair. Parents hope that through higher education their children will fulfill the American dream and be prepared for difficult challenges abroad; instead, they increasingly conclude that their sons and daughters have wasted half a decade on a degree certificate that does nothing to help them become competent, successful, citizens.

We must educate for prosperity and security, at both the personal and national level. Colleges and universities should prioritize the teaching of practical and intellectual skills, with a view to developing citizen competence. Citizen competence is the precondition for national prosperity in a challenging global economy.

Toward these ends we support:

Fiscal Accountability Career Education Freedom National Interest

