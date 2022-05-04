“Let Us Kill! Let Us Kill!” The Left Chants As Justice Alito Smiles On

Propagandists are celebrating. Not the possibility that ghouls calling themselves “doctors” will no longer be able to kill legally the lives inside would-be mothers—and use the dead bodies in various and mysterious ways. That they are weeping and gnashing their teeth over.

But they are cheering that spying on the Supreme Court and leaking opinions is now a thing. Their actions show it is a viable, allowable move in informing the body politic. So when our side does it, don’t listen to the whining of the enemy as she shrieks “No fair!”

The opinion is up and available to all. It makes good reading. Let’s walk through it.

It opens with a sentence most beautiful: “Justice Alito delivered the opinion of the Court.”

This means, if this February draft holds, the votes are in, the Constitutional “discovery” that women have a “right” kill their offspring is seen for what it is. A falsity. Naturally, various states run by those who enjoy the thought of women killing the lives inside their wombs will hasten to discover that same “right” in their own state Constitutions. But some states won’t.

The matriarchy is displeased.

Alito lays out the history and the strange legal interpretations of the killings:

Under this scheme, each trimester of pregnancy was regulated differently, but the most crucial line was drawn roughly at the end of the second trimester, which, at the time, corresponded to the point at which a fetus was thought to achieve “viability,” i.e., the ability to survive outside the womb.

I examine this argument in detail in Everything You Believe Is Wrong. In brief, it’s always been clear that when they are not lying about the unborn, and reveling in the pleasures they take from the killings, the left believes in magic. It must be magic that transforms what is, to them, a “fetus” into a human being.

They choose a magical act, not defined explicitly, but presumably it’s when some demon touches the fetus and it becomes alive. Before that point, it is just tissue, and can be cauterized or vacuumed, or sliced and diced.

The problem with “viability” providing this magic is that it is wholly reliant on technology. A “fetus” is not viable at, say, eight months in Zimbabwe, but it is at even four or five months in the USA. So the magic is geographic. Or the difference is absurd.

Obviously, if technology improves, and we finally reached the wished for Bokanovsky’s Process, human life can be produced in test tubes from the moment of conception. That being so, viability then agrees with Team Reality, that human life indeed begins at conception—no magic is never needed.

Therefore, if you accept the viability argument, you must reject abortion, which becomes murder.

The next thrust used by those who enjoyed the killings, as Alito reminds us, is the “undue burden”.

Casey threw out Roe’s trimester scheme and substituted a new rule of uncertain origin under which States were forbidden to adopt any regulation that imposed an “undue burden” on a woman’s right to abortion.

It is clear to any but NPR listeners that the “undue burden” argument is viciously circular: it assumes what it seeks to proves, an obvious fallacy.

Alito must see this, because he goes on to say this:

We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled.” The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely—the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

He goes on to say how the “right” to killing cannot be found in that Amendment. Though he stops short of saying the Nineteenth Amendment must be repealed. Well, baby steps, baby steps.

This opinion restores some force to originality, and at least reduces the ardor of discovering “rights” in a “living” Constitution (something Gorsuch has done). Even better, Alito rejects blind adherence to stare decisis. He says

…[stare decisis] does not compel unending adherence to Roe’s abuse of judicial authority. Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences… It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.

Problem with that is most of the people’s elected representatives are nitwits, fools, and knaves. That, however, is a problem for another day.

We’ll leave off by noting the document is rich and long (98 pages!). Alito discusses the history of women wanting to rid themselves of the children legally, the red herring of “the quickening”, various legal arcana, he spanks up and down the legal logicians who defend Roe, and so on.

As the opinion opens in a lovely manner, it also ends beautifully with these words: “It is so ordered.”

The dissents, if any are to come, are not part of the package, so we can’t see how Roberts will do his famous Cuck Shuffle. The conniptionness (you heard me) of Diversity appointments will doubtless be a joy to behold. We wait.

Our fear now is for the body of Alito. The demonic energy of “activists” is not to be ignored. They love the killings, want them to continue, and might not be above the theory of post-birth abortion for Alito. Pray for him.

I leave you with sweet music of the lamentations of their women.

