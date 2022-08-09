Who In The Regime Ordered The FBI To Raid Trump’s Home?

Site was down for several hours this morning; the server was out. Might go out again.
The initial reports that the FBI was searching for a racist noose spotted in the knot of Trump’s golf shoes appear to be incorrect.
Nor were they looking for the tape of the mysterious Jan 6 bomber, whom the FBI said was “probably on his way to hand in his science project.”
Nor was it to search for copies of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which contains details of his lucrative Ukraine contracts.
Nor was it to search for Trump’s tax records to give to the one of the nearly 100,000 new IRS agents the government hired to look at your records. Don’t worry. You’ve done nothing wrong. They don’t harass or arrest or punish the innocent in America. Right?
Instead the FBI raided because of some obscure documents something-or-other rule that no one had ever heard of.
Except whoever ordered the FBI to conduct the raid.
But, I mean, come on. It’s Trump. Get him, amirite? Even if they have to make evidence up. Not that they’re any good at that.
The FBI literally fabricated evidence and submitted it to a federal court—repeatedly—to get an illegal warrant to spy on Trump’s campaign.
If you think what’s happening has any relation whatsoever to the rule of law, you have completely lost the plot. https://t.co/Qz3EfYgIDH
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 9, 2022
Now the FBI, though often operating within the law, has, from its very start, been a secret police for the regime, a secret police with no concern for niceties. This is so well documented only an NPR listener can deny it (read any biography of Hoover). And they used to, deny it, that is. The left used to believe the FBI could not be trusted, back when they believed the regime was staffed by “conservatives”. Now that the secret police are on their side, their memories fail.
Point is: it’s not a surprise, or really that interesting, that the FBI would follow political orders. They always have, and it’s therefore rational to suppose they always will. They didn’t do this on their own. Somebody ordered them. Who?
So the secret police are roughing up opposition presidential candidates. The natural question is, did Biden personally authorize it, or is state security no longer even pretending he is in charge?
— The American Sun (@NewAtlantisSun) August 8, 2022
Trump, given his ineffectiveness, was never really part of the regime. For instance:
"Lock her up" was a meme because we all knew a Clinton couldn't be indicted without some active force propelling the normal function of law. If you don't get that distinction, you don't get the Federal Govt. https://t.co/tSWVZM87xC
— Gonzo (@R_Greenhorn) August 9, 2022
So this isn’t “business as usual.” This is specific.
The real question, then, is who ordered this, and what did they hope to gain from it? Beyond the obvious expectation of finding in Trump’s possession some uncrossed T or undotted I in some vaporous meaningless paperwork that the regime, and their cheerleaders, can blow up into a “major incident”, and provide some sort of pretense for a prosecution.
Could they not have anticipated a negative response? An important negative response? Can they really have been as naive as they appear? Is it true they believe their own press, have themselves so surrounded and insulated by apparatchiks and yes men they believe they have scored some important victory?
Don’t discount this. After the media spins on the depravity and utter awful act of taking a classified document off of government property (unless it’s on Hillary’s computer), a great mass of people told to be horrified, will be horrified. Our rulers will cast their pale eyes onto this crowd and they will come to believe that this horror proves their action was the correct one. That is, many really will believe their own press.
How far will this spread? Obviously, they’ll not go after Pence or certain others who served, however unfaithfully, under Trump. That they are widening their net is true, though. Word is they’ve already gathered Alex Jones’s texts surrounding Jan 6:
Holly sh!t? pic.twitter.com/GxWTjRISqL
— Damon imani? (@damonimani) August 4, 2022
Who else? Not many remained loyal, so the list can’t be too long. Can it? How far down the list will they go? Are any who questioned elections curiosities on the list? Will they be satisfied with Trump alone? Or will they hamstring any that appears to be a threat to them?
The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.
— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 9, 2022
I ask all these questions because I haven’t any clear idea of the answers. Maybe you do.
Buy my new book and learn to argue against the regime: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.
REPORT: Judge Behind Mar A Lago Raid Is Epstein-Linked, Obama Donor:
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/08/09/mar-a-lago-warrant-authorized-by-epstein-lawyer/
Do you feel their hot breath behind you
I was wondering if your server going down was related …
It’s the best thing that ever happened to Trump the PR value is incalculable.
The FBI was just sticking the fork in to see if the roast was done…
Stab from the past 2020:
And the Wind Cries Jeffrey: Biohacking Humans with DNA, Nanotechnology, IoT and 5G
https://diplomatmagazine.eu/2020/06/07/and-the-wind-cries-jeffrey-biohacking-humans-with-dna-nanotechnology-iot-and-5g/
Briggs: From the UK it appears your enemies took down this website for much of the day. Just coming back on line.
Trump encouraging the January 6th rally was just dumb. His adversaries were looking for another Charlottesville and he handed it to them on a platter.
Having said this, what transpired at Mar-A-Lago is a disgrace to the nation and a slap-in-the-face of every decent law-abiding American.
But during November 2020, after his and other elections were clearly and without question stolen by American elites (and possibly foreign as there is sometimes little distinction), I came to the conclusion that it was the end-point of America as it has existed for some 250 or so years. The political game changed to “he who jumps first, jumps best”. President Trump was not willing to jump. The Democrats are. As a result they will be in power when the end game approaches. I fear for major civil unrest ahead. Watch out for the counter-revolution.
Sorry to be so negative about things but I lost faith during November 2020 and I’ve not yet seen anything on the horizon that could restore it.
We live in a brave new world of stakeholder capitalism, where the role of government is to transfer the public purse to the private stakeholder elites. AKA Elon Musk style. This new Inflation Reduction Act is a shining example of this principle in action. Does anybody really think we need electric cars? Not really. Just another step towards the 2030 agenda that the west is hell-bent to follow, even if it destroys them.
And I don’t believe for a second that the other side (Republicans) are going to do anything to stop it after November, in spite of all the faux lamenting and jawboning. Things are getting worse, not better.
The desperation to change the subject of recession and inflation–which will be ongoing until next year–for the upcoming November election is the motive force here. The outrage machine needs to get into overdrive because Ukraine, SARS-2, #MeToo, and whatever else is ginned-up is rapidly fading from the picture.
So, making it “about Trump” after four years of making it “about Trump” is plan XYZ.
“Now the FBI, though often operating within the law, has, from its very start, been a secret police for the regime, a secret police with no concern for niceties. This is so well documented only an NPR listener can deny it (read any biography of Hoover).”
Ok, I’m accused of secretly listening to All Things Considered?! No! I do not!
With that said, as a historian of counter-intelligence and intelligence, including domestic counter-intelligence (the domain of the FBI, and the bludgeon used against Trump this week), and an avid consumer of Hoover /FBI history, I’m comfortable saying: no, the FBI has NOT always been a “secret police of the regime.” Their taking a political side is new–since Trump.
The FBI, under Hoover, WAS a secret police. However, it was a secret police of HOOVER. He used his secret police to monitor and gather data on EVERYONE. His powers were NOT subject to political whims–like who was in the White House. Nor did he focus on “enemies of the regime.” He appears to have collected tidbits that could be used to control anyone who might have been perceived as a threat to Hoover.
The FBI DID work against communist infiltration of our government, but not very effectively, regardless of who was in political power here. The cases they pursued and the details they gathered were but the tip of the iceberg, though.
That said, the FBI has been in training for their current role as a political secret police, for a couple of decades. They dropped the mask and revealed their new face in the Trump-Russia fraudulent investigations and persecutions.
The first hint was the FBI’s refusal to pursue Hillary’s crimes. As I wrote in 2016:
“Comey’s brazen and public refusal to do his Constitutional duty and Brennan’s quiet politicization of the intelligence community are unprecedented in modern history.
The result has been an eight-year purge of the intelligence community — with any political dissenters either banished or silenced. A reign of quiet terror now blankets the IC. Dissent means losing jobs, retirements, and perks. Go-along-to-get-along is now standard operating practice.”
https://www.newsmax.com/kentclizbe/james-comey-fbi-john-brennan-cia/2016/10/13/id/753220/
So, they ARE NOW a political secret police, but have NOT always been so.
Why wouldn’t you listen to All Things Considered to understand the radical left
Listening is not agreeing
Otherwise I agree with your assessment Kent (especially about HOOVER)
Robin: you have said what I was thinking with your well-written pessimism. Thanks for saving me the time.
Between the Pelosi bombing of Taiwan and the armed raid on Trump it’s starting to
look like poorly sourced comic book plot.