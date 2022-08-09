Who In The Regime Ordered The FBI To Raid Trump’s Home?

Site was down for several hours this morning; the server was out. Might go out again.

The initial reports that the FBI was searching for a racist noose spotted in the knot of Trump’s golf shoes appear to be incorrect.

Nor were they looking for the tape of the mysterious Jan 6 bomber, whom the FBI said was “probably on his way to hand in his science project.”

Nor was it to search for copies of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which contains details of his lucrative Ukraine contracts.

Nor was it to search for Trump’s tax records to give to the one of the nearly 100,000 new IRS agents the government hired to look at your records. Don’t worry. You’ve done nothing wrong. They don’t harass or arrest or punish the innocent in America. Right?

Instead the FBI raided because of some obscure documents something-or-other rule that no one had ever heard of.

Except whoever ordered the FBI to conduct the raid.

But, I mean, come on. It’s Trump. Get him, amirite? Even if they have to make evidence up. Not that they’re any good at that.

The FBI literally fabricated evidence and submitted it to a federal court—repeatedly—to get an illegal warrant to spy on Trump’s campaign. If you think what’s happening has any relation whatsoever to the rule of law, you have completely lost the plot. https://t.co/Qz3EfYgIDH — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 9, 2022

Now the FBI, though often operating within the law, has, from its very start, been a secret police for the regime, a secret police with no concern for niceties. This is so well documented only an NPR listener can deny it (read any biography of Hoover). And they used to, deny it, that is. The left used to believe the FBI could not be trusted, back when they believed the regime was staffed by “conservatives”. Now that the secret police are on their side, their memories fail.

Point is: it’s not a surprise, or really that interesting, that the FBI would follow political orders. They always have, and it’s therefore rational to suppose they always will. They didn’t do this on their own. Somebody ordered them. Who?

So the secret police are roughing up opposition presidential candidates. The natural question is, did Biden personally authorize it, or is state security no longer even pretending he is in charge? — The American Sun (@NewAtlantisSun) August 8, 2022

Trump, given his ineffectiveness, was never really part of the regime. For instance:

"Lock her up" was a meme because we all knew a Clinton couldn't be indicted without some active force propelling the normal function of law. If you don't get that distinction, you don't get the Federal Govt. https://t.co/tSWVZM87xC — Gonzo (@R_Greenhorn) August 9, 2022

So this isn’t “business as usual.” This is specific.

The real question, then, is who ordered this, and what did they hope to gain from it? Beyond the obvious expectation of finding in Trump’s possession some uncrossed T or undotted I in some vaporous meaningless paperwork that the regime, and their cheerleaders, can blow up into a “major incident”, and provide some sort of pretense for a prosecution.

Could they not have anticipated a negative response? An important negative response? Can they really have been as naive as they appear? Is it true they believe their own press, have themselves so surrounded and insulated by apparatchiks and yes men they believe they have scored some important victory?

Don’t discount this. After the media spins on the depravity and utter awful act of taking a classified document off of government property (unless it’s on Hillary’s computer), a great mass of people told to be horrified, will be horrified. Our rulers will cast their pale eyes onto this crowd and they will come to believe that this horror proves their action was the correct one. That is, many really will believe their own press.

How far will this spread? Obviously, they’ll not go after Pence or certain others who served, however unfaithfully, under Trump. That they are widening their net is true, though. Word is they’ve already gathered Alex Jones’s texts surrounding Jan 6:

Who else? Not many remained loyal, so the list can’t be too long. Can it? How far down the list will they go? Are any who questioned elections curiosities on the list? Will they be satisfied with Trump alone? Or will they hamstring any that appears to be a threat to them?

The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 9, 2022

I ask all these questions because I haven’t any clear idea of the answers. Maybe you do.

