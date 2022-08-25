The Federal Takeover Of Colleges Through Paying Off Student Loans

So the regime is implementing student loan “forgiveness.” Which is to say, it’s having you through your taxes pay the loans of students, so the students pay less, or nothing.

To pay the students is to pay the colleges, at one remove. So this is paying colleges for taking in students they shouldn’t have, and at highly inflated rates. For if there were no loans, the colleges could not have charged anything even close to the rates they did charge.

And if they couldn’t have charged those exorbitant rates, they couldn’t have hired their hordes of DIE zampolit. They couldn’t have cut back on regular professors and swapped them with itinerant adjuncts, which further boosted the power of administrators.

And they couldn’t have necessarily dumbed down college. This is because the greater proportion of kids who attend, necessarily the more towards the average the intelligence of students becomes. Once (most) every kid is made to go to college, like they are now forced to go to high school, college will become, intellectually, a gray goo, with “degrees” having exactly the same value high schools diplomas now have.

This, in turn, will discourage high schools from having to try as hard, since (most) every kid must attend college. College students will become even dumber, forcing colleges to dumb down content even more.

Colleges, most of them, will be federalized to a greater extent. Thus subject to the whims of Experts and rulers.

Pretty soon after this takeover, most peer-reviewed research will be like this peer-reviewed research—the irony of the subject will not be lost on regular readers:

A friend of ours Nick Capaldi, whom we have met before, submitted this brief op-ed to the WSJ (at the time of writing, I don’t know whether it was accepted there, and Nick gave us permission to post here).

The Truth Behind College Debt Forgiveness

Nick Capaldi

What was the real original purpose behind Government subvention of student college loans?

Higher education is the most influential institution in the U.S. It trains everybody from K-12 teachers to journalists to nuclear physicists. To control higher education is to control the commanding heights, the thought process behind all thinking.

Government subvention of higher education was designed to guarantee that college attendees were indoctrinated into the political beliefs of the Democratic Party, namely government control of all the major institutions in the U.S.

The loans were a massive payoff to colleges and universities to achieve that goal. It led to the subvention of programs of ‘grievance’ studies, and their politicized faculty who would otherwise not qualify for serious scholarship, instead of useful careers. It also led to bloated college bureaucracies with activists and lawyers who served as commissars to reinforce the ideology of the political left.

What does this portend? In the name of economic efficiency we shall soon have “free” college education all controlled by the federal government and the Department of Education with its career bureaucratic leftists invulnerable to any change of administration.

Before you go, don’t forget the government has already taken over most “research”. The NIH and NSF, along with the DOD and other agencies, account for the great bulk of all money spent on research.

Which means the government decides what counts as good and what counts as bad research.

Which means people who take these funds are no different than those who take money from “private” entities, like corporations. They all have interests.

