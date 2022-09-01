Coronadoom Update: Why Are Masks & Models Believed?

Many off this week, out on their last grand chance to cling to summer. As is proper. So you might have missed a few juicy coroandoom items.

Incidentally, we’ll tackle “excess deaths” next week. Not so easy, that.

One thing is very clear: We get a great big WE TOLD YOU SO. Not that it will make the least difference.

MASKS

A few tweets first, all of which are self-explanatory.

2009 https://t.co/7hj8gPBv1N "Using a mask incorrectly may increase the risk of transmission, rather than reduce it, the WHO noted.“ "Surgical masks didn’t stop the spread of flu / respiratory illnesses during a 5-week study involving 1,936 health-care workers at 24 hospitals" pic.twitter.com/xtnHIvVxpH — Orwell2024 (@orwell2022) August 30, 2022

1/

The authors of this newest mask study acknowledge that masked districts exempted masked close contacts (all) from testing, but still claim it is legitimate. Let’s explore. https://t.co/DHEth5DP4S — Emily Burns? DMs welcome #TeamReality (@Emily_Burns_V) August 11, 2022

New Nature paper. Bottom line: They sampled masks from 109 volunteers and found that they are riddled with culturable pathogenic bacterial and fungal colonies which can potentially cause respiratory infections. Immunocompromised should avoid masks.https://t.co/8FBFRTvelB 1/ pic.twitter.com/qBiyl5qq7g — Jonathan Engler ? (@jengleruk) July 19, 2022

I was chatting with a Chinaman—a perfectly harmless, perfectly descriptive word, like Englishman or Latino, that somebody told me is now a slur; Why, I asked; I don’t know, I was told; Which part offends, China or man, I asked; I don’t know, I was told; So I’m using it, I said; You always were an idiot, Briggs, I was told—and he was asking what else beside masks could account for China’s remarkable success with the doom. Lying, I said.

Here’s the official body count, from a country with 1.4 billion souls:

Long-time readers will recall I was cautious, even too cautious, in ascribing lying to explain the numbers coming from China early in the panic. Everything was happening too fast, I thought, for lies to be well coordinated. And, do not forget, nobody knew with certainty what the panic would become.

Well, I was wrong. China was lying from the beginning. Perhaps not about everything, but certainly most things.

The total number of ascribed doom deaths in all of China is, as of this date, 5,226. With a hair under 1 million “cases”.

No.

Even supposing, as we heard early in the panic from the CDC, that only about 6% of all doom deaths had doom as the sole cause of death, the 5,226 number is absurd. Not even in the realm of believeability. It’s easier to believe a Chinaman can get pregnant.

Nor can we credit the paltry million “cases”. Especially given the panic is still on in China. People in certain areas have to be tested daily and must carry tracking devices (like you do, dear reader) on which their testing status is displayed. There is no chance, based on what we know, China is telling the truth.

The doom death rate in China is, by Google’s figures, 3.7 per million. Our World In Data has 3.0. Want to know a country that has a lower number?

North Korea. Point oh two (0.2). They say.

No. China is lying.

Maybe so, admitted my chatmate. But, he said, he had worn a mask the entire time and has not yet died. Quod erat demonstrandum.

I don’t want to dismiss that argument too quickly, because it is convincing to many. We can try countering it with a lot of blah-blah-blah about evidence, statistics, and modeling, as you and I have been doing these last two and half years. Even if we nail that part, and we did, it wouldn’t be understood by most, and wasn’t. It’s much, much easier for most to believe the Expert who says “Do as I say.” And so they do.

It turns out, in the USA, that you are a fascist if you do not wear a mask. Yes. And a Health Supremacist. Yes.

MODELS

Who out there remembers our litany about models? Anybody? How about mask wearers? Any of you?

Here’s our problem. The models stink. They have the aroma of a Portland Starbucks toilet after an Antifa rally. They smell like the inside of a furry costume after the Houston Pride parade. They…but enough. You have the idea.

Whatever the scent, the models were believed. And still are.

It’s easy to see why Experts still believe. “Shut up,” they explain. “We’re in charge and you’re not,” they clarify.

We can’t overcome that kind of logic. But what about ordinary civilians? They still believe, and I’d bet any you show that picture to would not swap belief and doubt. Trust in Experts and “the system” is still too strong.

Buy my new book and learn to argue against the regime: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here; Or go to PayPal directly. For Zelle, use my email.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



