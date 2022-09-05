You, Dear Reader, Are An Extremist

We live in the Golden Age of Comedy. Need proof?

Somebody said this imagery (embiggened one here) was like Hitler and Stalin had a baby.

This could happen, too, because current wisdom has it some men can get pregnant. Clever readers will complain that neither of these men are still alive. But if a man can get knocked up, being dead should be no bar, either. We just change the definition of what it means to be alive.

If this was the illegitimate birth of everybody’s favorite Ultimate Evil and the Man Who Was Not So Good, Maybe, But His Heart Was In The Right Place, then they were drunk when they conceived it. Their child’s name, we have heard, is Darth Brandon.

Whose grand idea was it to have our Telepromoter Reader In Chief shake his fists in faux rage? What instructions did the screen have? PAUSE AND IMAGINE YOUR DEPENDS ARE FULL? He became the embodiment of the cliche of the old man yelling at the MAGAs to get of his lawn.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our Republic,” they had Biden say. Then, after people heard that, and realized what it meant, they trotted Biden back out the next day to say, “I don’t consider any Trump supporter to be a threat to the country”.

Is this the wave-particle duality of MAGAs? Looked at through the calculus of extremism, they are an intolerable affront to Our Democracy. But looked at in the lens of polling, they are sweet-hearted gentle voters?

This speech was so farcical that even CNN found itself blushing. They altered the color scheme so it wasn’t so The Exorcisty.

Never mind all that. Let’s think about what it means to be an extremist. No better source on that than the White House’s press flak, hired, we were told at the time, because of her race and disdain of normal sexual practices.

NOW – White House: "When you are not with what majority of Americans are, then you know, that is extreme. That is an extreme way of thinking." pic.twitter.com/MpiwE9bRlx — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 1, 2022

You have to admire her speaking manner. She tolerates, but barely, oh-so-barely, and with a sigh, interruptions from reporters asking for clarification. You can see behind her eyes that she is just about done with them, and all of us, for daring to question her.

She puts one in mind of this familiar quote by BAP:

Should the tyranny that has descended on our age ever gain the power it seeks and then be challenged enough to feel itself in danger, the mass annihilations that will be carried out by homosexual, transsexual, and especially lesbian commissars will exceed in scale and cruelty anything that has yet happened in known history. Imagine lesbian mulatta commissars with young Martin Sheen face and haircut manning the future Bergen-Belsens, installations that will span tens of miles.

Incidentally, that we don’t see this is one reason the regime’s performance in orchestrating that speech is comedy rather than horror. They hold power in all major, and most minor, institutions. Yet they can’t work up enough nerve to begin the arrests and stuff the camps. Pathetic.

Back to the flak. “When you are not with what majority of Americans are, then you know, that is extreme. That is an extreme way of thinking,” she said.

Thus, if 50.0000…0001% of Americans believe one way, and you believe something else, you are an extremist. Officially.

Never mind how to calculate what percent believe what, and that when the flak said “majority of Americans” she meant “majority of the people I know”, and think about allowing disagreement instead. Clearly, an extremist is a bad person. He hold views which are wrong, obviously, but they are so wrong they could lead the extremist to commit evil acts.

The extremist is not only potentially physically violent, but he is a clear and present danger to the children and the weak minded, such as NPR listeners. These people do not have the ability to resist strong arguments, and can, through no fault of their own, come to believe extreme views if they hear them.

And that means that if the extremist is allowed to prowl the streets freely, then eventually enough people will believe the extreme view. The once minority view can become the majority view.

Which instantly turns the minority, whose views only yesterday were right and proper, making them good people, into extremists. The extremist can turn good people into bad people.

The flak, and all her elite friends, cannot bear to be thought of as bad people, so they will do whatever they think they can get away with (which isn’t much) to keep their views “the majority”.

This is only one of the absurdities of assuming Truth can be had by vote—called Consensus in science. The result is of the several Voting Fallacies I cover in Everything You Believe is Wrong.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here; Or go to PayPal directly. For Zelle, use my email.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



