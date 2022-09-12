How I Became A Renegade Scientist

This old picture of myself and a fellow outlaw is given as proof of my deep anti-social propensities.
A friend of mine, long ago, would sit and listen to George Carlin’s FM & AM record album.
I could mimic Carlin’s delivery and voice, especially the radio bits. None of which is apropos of anything, except that during one joke, Carlin was teasing women who watch soap operas (do they still have them?). The ladies, he said in an exaggerated tone, called these “My stories.”
Well, this is my story. Which I’d ordinarily never bother anybody with. Except that the coronadoom panic is passing back to the lucrative global-warming-of-doom, now “climate change”, manufactured lucrative panic, which is lucrative. Many might not recall the old glorious global warming days, which lead to events which caused my expulsion from polite society, so a brief review is in order.
I was an Associate Editor of Monthly Weather Review (until 2011), and of course a member of the American Meteorological Society, including being on its Probability and Statistics Committee, and was in other suchlike organizations. I was, for one year, a forecaster with the National Weather Service. I spent a summer at NCAR. I was a named person. I won awards.
My BS “degree” was in meteorology and math. My MS “degree” was in atmospheric physics. I programmed my first climate-crop model in Fortran. I have had peer-reviewed papers in the Journal of Climate. Among others.
I went into weather because, while I was doing cryptography in the Air Force, the first global warming panic was underway. And I believed it. I even wrote one of the authors of the first IPCC report, and he graciously sent me a copy when I was overseas. I wanted to go into some kind of science after the service, and this field seemed especially important.
As I was doing my Masters, I realized that to understand what a forecast really was, and what distinguished good from bad ones, I had to figure out probability and statistics. So I did my PhD in those subjects. My dissertation was on model goodness—and badness.
I still believed global warming was important, like nearly every Expert, but the longer I looked at climate model performance, and especially models that are driven by climate model input, and their monumental failures and vast over-certainties, I became more and more disillusioned.
So I dropped out, so to speak, to think. Luckily, I was working outside academia and could do this. If you understand this paradox, you understand much.
Many people don’t know this, but to get a PhD in “science” (in the States), one never has to read or study any philosophy. At all.
This is not sensible, because in order to understand science, and uncertainty, one has to know philosophy. Most scientists wing it, absorbing field-dependent tidbits and myths (I use this word in its old-fashioned sense, and not as “something false”), and many even deny they have a philosophy—which is a philosophy.
After about ten years of reading—starting with Jaynes, then Jeffreys, then Stove, and then etc.—I came to realize what I didn’t know. Which was a lot. What I did know was that others must surely be as ignorant as I was about science. So I wrote Uncertainty (in 2016). Which maybe ought to be titled The Philosophy of Uncertainty. With something about Science in a subtitle. (I am a terrible title writer.)
Climate models aren’t that good. They run hot. They often don’t have skill. Persistence can beat them (persistence is saying next year will be like this year). Model hot flashes should be embarrassing. They aren’t. Why? Partly because scientists cherish models over Reality. But that’s not all.
It is a trivial truth that man influences the climate. All creatures do. And all things. It’s when you marry that triviality with something like a Gnostic or pantheistic belief that man is an evil presence that we begin to understand that many want, and even need, to believe there is a climate “crisis”.
Here’s one of several incidents that proves this.
A group of us—Christopher Monckton, Willie Soon, David Legates, and moi—wrote a paper describing a simple model of the climate. Why Models Run Hot: Results From An Irreducibly Simple Climate Model (update: link fixed). A peer-reviewed paper, and therefore above criticism. Yes? Never mind.
We said, in essence, yes, man will cause a slight warming, but it won’t be very large, and we’ll be fine.
What wonderful news! The world was not going to end in heat death. All would be well! We don’t need to panic!
What a relief.
Yes?
No.
What they call a “firestorm” erupted. My old site was hacked, Christopher was called every bad name there was. Willie and David suffered greatly. There were Congressional investigations, FOIA requests, hersteria, histeria, apoplexy, sputtering, protests, and other forms of lunacy.
It was discovered that we took no money, not a cent, not any form of compensation or consideration, to write the paper. This really rankled.
Of course, it wasn’t a surprise to us that we would be met by hostility. But because it was hostility, and not sane criticism, was all the proof we needed to understand the whole thing is not science, but something else.
Yes, our model could be wrong. Many models are wrong. I make many mistakes. But the possibility of our being in error is nothing to be angry about.
Right?
Besides, I ask you, whose model in the years since has matched Reality better?
What caused certain people to be furious was that if we were right, there was no need for them. No need for their “solutions”, or activism, or bureaucracy, or laws, or regulations, or for money or prestige or “oxygen” to be given them. That you are not needed is not a happy message. So I understand.
Along the way, I investigated many methods used to prove (P < 0.05) the sky is falling. The stuff done in the name of time series analysis, for instance, is black comedy. But there is also the deeply suspicious methods of temperature “homogenization”, falsifiability (ignore it!), the epidemiologist fallacy, how smoothing increases correlation and induces the false belief in causation, the extreme dangers of “trend analysis”, and many, many more.
You can search for those on the Classic Posts page. The search, unfortunately, is crude. One of these days, he said with something resembling a resigned sigh in his voice, I’ll clean this up.
Or maybe I won’t have to. Since all bad things come around, we’ll surely be doing all these topics again soon.
Anyway, once it became known I was a “climate denier”, I suddenly had fewer friends. I had a job lined up at Livermore lab in California, to run the stats group. When I got out there, I was met with “Briggs? Briggs who?” Seems I angered one of the true believers.
Pat Michaels, may he rest in peace, lined up a job for me at Cato. But I was fired, once again right before starting. Turns out I angered another true believer there. One of the VPs was not happy with my stance against “gay marriage”.
I had another job lined up with a prestigious consulting firm. A VP there said “I’m not going to work with a climate denier.”
Then, after connections got me back in academia part time, I was fired from Cornell. And then—
But you have the idea.
Long boring story later, and we discover that the same foundational problems in “climate change”, and the burning need to protect these problems from scrutiny, are found in every branch of science, to various extent. I don’t mean just woke and DIE, which are the most potent corrosives known to man. Woke and DIE will kill anything they touch, not just science.
The problem is deeper than woke. It’s also the Exertocracy, pervasive scientism and scidolatry, the mad expansion-team effect, peer review, the vast monies pumped into the system, and similar faults.
But the deepest problems are philosophical, and go to the misunderstandings of what science is, and what science is not, which science can do, and what it can’t. If we can’t fix these, we can’t fix anything.
Turns out there are still people who care about this—about which more shortly.
The true scientist is always eager for proof that what he believes is wrong, and knows science never operates by consensus. The religious fanatic knows that his beliefs are infallible, and only associates with those who confirm his beliefs.
That’s some story. Strange how they feel they’re evil or created by some evil, and then use their creativity to create models that are mere images of their own ideas. We need “against the gnostics” of Plotinus again.
The provision of shedloads of public money, or the same amounts from ‘woke’ foundations but to change zealots only, should be enough to raise at least an eyebrow.
Peer review is a misnomer. It should be echo chamber, apart from grammar checking. Any new paper should have to pass hostile questioning before it’s accepted.
William, this is a great article. I’m going to translate it into Spanish and pass it to my friends. If you want, I can send the translation to you, I can post it right here, later, today, in a while, an hour or so. It’s very important, I think that more people need to be awaken from this nightmare and this is a good call to begin that process for many of those that are so deep that the coronaBS hasn’t been enough
God bless you, Matt Briggs! You’re doing the Lord’s work!
The truth shall set us free–but it seems to be working on a different timeline than we’d prefer.
The vast PC-Prog conspiracy of witting and unwitting Willing Accomplices is working feverishly to destroy Normal America–that America where the truth was valued and sought after. Their devilish work includes destroying, by whatever means necessary, those who point out that the emperor is, in fact, stark naked. It has been clear, to those who examined the roots of the haters’ belief system, that verbal and reputational attacks would not be the final act in their barbaric quest to destroy Normals. It should be clear now, to anyone who is paying attention, that “whatever means necessary” means exactly that. Whatever means necessary begins with destroying Normals’ ability to work, live in peace, vote, participate in society. And, for those unsure, rest assured that Normals in camps, Normals in chains, Normals burning, Normals on the rack, Normals enslaved, Normals with heads severed, and worse are the end-game.
Ten or 15 years ago, no Normals wanted to hear this, they thought that just one more peer-reviewed paper demonstrating the truth would be the ticket. That a well-reasoned argument would surely lead the haters to the road to the truth. That PC was just a well-meaning, but misguided, effort to avoid causing offense.
Not sure what we can do to change the road we’re on. Maybe hunkering down in a remote northern Michigan compound is the best course.
Thanks again for all you do, and for enduring the destruction of an honorable career with courageous equanimity. You’re a shining beacon of truth and hope for Normals. Onward!
A compact and interesting biography, Briggs. I wonder what happened to your crony in the photo, the tan fellow insolently dangling a cig? Compare and contrast his trajectory in a similar compact bio: A Tale of Two Citizens.
The demonic cult devouring the West has influential sticks and carrots for tricking people into compliance. The combination of social ostracism and financial pressure often proves too much. Thank God for those who refuse to kneel to the cult, whatever the cost. And especially those who publicly expose the cult’s lies and encourage other good men to resist. Sooner or later the cult will collapse. Live in good cheer, be not afraid, and hold the line.
The truth has been the enemy of Leftism since its founding. They demand that you also bow down to their gods, and deny the truth before your eyes.
Motto of experienced intelligence agents:
Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make ye fret.
What an interesting story, thank you Ssgt Briggs. God bless you.
“Not sure what we can do to change the road we’re on. ”
The “road we’re on” will change when the next devastating war hits – which is just around the corner. Wars have a tendency to do that – unfortunately there may be nothing left to change – we’re in the hands of God.
“After about ten years of reading—starting with Jaynes, then Jeffreys, then Stove, and then etc.—I came to realize what I didn’t know. Which was a lot.”
Isn’t that the true value of statistics and probability; that is: to provide the tools so that we may learn what we don’t know?
“We said, in essence, yes, man will cause a slight warming, but it won’t be very large, and we’ll be fine.”
Even this may not be measurable, as so many other (far more significant) factors are in play. Recently, for example:
“The January eruption of Hunga Tonga in the South Pacific has injected a large amount of water vapor into the stratosphere. That water vapor is now causing significant cooling of the southern stratosphere.
The NOAA mid-stratosphere temperature graph actually shows this unusual cooling. It is marked on the image below, reaching below the previous minimal temperatures in the past 40-year records.
Not only temperatures, as shown in the image below, but the pressure is also lower. You can see a belt of low-pressure anomalies in the same region as the cooling anomalies. This is an overall significant change/anomaly for the southern stratosphere.”
https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-weather/cold-anomaly-stratosphere-polar-vortex-volcanic-cooling-winter-influence-fa/
Briggs – Near the top you wrote, “And I believed it.” You should have left it there. Your belief is all that matters. The rest of the article was wasted typing. Believe … and drift off into sleep. Your pod is almost developed. Let history take its course.