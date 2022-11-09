Election Open Thread: We Did It To Ourselves Again

I am pleased to announce my prediction came true. On Monday, I said “My prediction is that Unhappiness increases, regardless who wins whatever offices.”
Nailed it.
Maxine Waters won re-election. AOC won, too. So did that stroke guy in Pennsylvania who, at times, was even less aware of the world around him than Joe Biden (this is another prediction verified for Yours Truly, albeit an easy one, his competition being what it was).
But wait! Don’t order yet, because with this election of nitwits, dimwits, and strokewits, I’ll throw in one genuine bona fide nowit! Tony DeLuca.
Yes, nowit. It seems old Tony died back in October, but because he was part of “our democracy” he won with ease. The necrophiliac community is reportedly overjoyed.
Now if you can’t laugh at that, your sense of humor needs surgical alteration.
Incidentally, my favorite part of the Fetterman story is this tweet: “According to CBS News exit polls, women backed Democratic candidate John Fetterman by 15 points, slightly higher than the 11-point margin Biden won women by in the state in 2020.” Sympathy pays.
Gretchen Whitmare (a kind of nightmare) and that broad who runs New York both won re-election. Proving people generally enjoy their servitude.
Chuck Grassley won again, too. He’s 89, and so will shortly, Experts agree, join Tony DeLuca. We might also guess both men will vote the same way in the coming years.
In Montana they put good and evil to vote. Yes, really. They asked voters “Should be embrace a satanic evil, or should we be good?” And, at least the last I looked, the people chose Satan.
I do not jest. On the ballot was “Referendum 131”, which asked Yes or No, “Requires medical care to be provided to infants born alive, including after an attempted abortion.”
The people said No.
The old joke used to be Montana, where men are men, and the sheep are nervous. Add babies to the list. And stay away from doctors.
Oh, before we leave that topic, you did see the part where the babies are born alive, right?
Blake Masters, who I think was the only truly and openly anti-regime candidate, was getting stomped when last I checked.
Incumbents won handily most everywhere. People like what they’re used to, even when what they’re used to is pain, misery, inflation, dissension, and tumult.
Maybe this guy puts it best (click into it if you can’t see the second tweet in the thread):
Ppl debated various possibilities like American palingenesis, civil war, being herded into communist death camps, nuke war
Now it becomes apparent that 2020 coof wasn’t a fluke. The ppl will suffer ANY fate, ANY rapid decline into poverty and horror, rather than buck the system
— the last pirate (@corsair21c) November 9, 2022
Well, maybe you have different ideas. Or reason for good cheer. Let’s here ’em.
vote harder
I voted, at the local Islamic Center, right after a Muslim cleric.
The machines (computers) were malfuctioning, though my ballot worked, or so the machine said.
I cannot mount a coherent defense of my decision to bother.
Old habits die hard.
I hope Putin drops the bomb.
The dead guy and stroke guy voting are not surprises, nor is that Montana vote.
People don’t vote for those things directly, but for the side they represent.
I would vote for a brain dead R senate candidate to give Rand Paul a chance to subpoena Fauci.
The thing that has changed is that the candidates have become terrible enough for the polite explanation that we vote for the specific person to be shown false.
Here’s a reason for good cheer:
”I am pleased to announce my prediction came true.”
Your model is killing it.
Salut!
Then there was the oh so timely Supreme Court ruling on Row vs Wade
which was basically the only thing the brain clots had to run on.
Here’s a reason for good cheer: elections are for the City of Man. Completely temporal. This, too, will pass, just as all child sacrifice cultures—Inca, Mayan, Aztec, Carthaginian, et al—have passed. The best part is that we know how this all ends, because He has already won.
Over 900,000 “mail in” votes in PA, nearly 90% of which went to Strokey and Regime Shapiro. Definitely happens, totally normal in a state of 13 million total people.
Looks like impaired brain function will be a requirement for election to office.
Depressing, but too early to tell.
before you count your dead chickens give some thought to:
1 – there is a stark difference between the visible (in person, with ID, no obvious machine cheating) vote which went overwhelmingly GOP and the invisible (mail, collection box, after adjudication) vote which went even more overwhelmingly left.
2 – it ain’t over till it’s over: many delayed counts and lawsuits in progress today.
The ‘death cult’ will have whoever is willing to join, and will fight against those unwilling. The fight is real, but it is a spiritual war whose form takes many shapes. Thanks for all you do. Keep fighting the good fight!
Have you seen this?
https://dailysceptic.org/2022/11/08/sweden-wins-country-that-refused-lockdown-and-kept-schools-open-has-lowest-pandemic-cumulative-excess-mortality-in-the-world/
The reasonables have already lost. Time to cut losses and go into the wilderness. It is up to us. I am very sorry.
Democracy has done it again!
So, same time next year?
I propose that we shift to a revolutionary new model where all winners are chosen by spinning a roulette wheel. I hear it’s possible to rig those too, but it will at least be faster and more efficient than the fancy computers in the touch screen voting machines. I’m told that they don’t count ballots, they “calculate” them! Democracy is a model, and every vote an adjustable variable!
Much of voting is simply mischief by morons but I do wish Glenn Greenwald was showing up on Fox News to report on the Bobo Brazil for President of Brazil results.
I wish Greenwald’s report included footage of a controversial debate in which Bobo lost it and Coco Bopped his opponent on his head.
I know this is a v very obscure reference to a guy who was a World Wide Wrestling Hall of Fane member but let’s not forget that Trump used to appear on WWF so, you know…
https://youtu.be/jkghtyxZ6rc
Yes, THAT is the clown America elected
O, and now we are going to have to wait on Georgia. Again.
https://youtu.be/7sfo827UxwI
Wouldn’t it have been great to have an independent in what was a two man minority race of faux Reverend vs Football guy?
The Independent? John Rocker.
The chicken feathers would really be flying and the stink could be detected from the space Station.
If we are gong to have democracy, at least make it entertaining.
They just cheated again.
I regard myself as one of the most cynical men on the planet, with the least possible faith in the intelligence of the masses, yet from time to time they still manage to surprise and disappoint me with their stupidity. The failure to recall Newsom was one of those times, and this midterm election is another. We have opportunity after opportunity to make things better, yet the majority insist on perpetuating the nightmare.
I was pretty nervous about the predicted red wave – had enough of the country switched back to pre-Covid in-person voting? If not, the R’s didn’t stand a chance, and the red wave was a mirage. I buried my head in the sand, I didn’t want to know.
Well, faced with reality this morning, I checked. It seems that no-excuse mail-in voting is indeed alive and well in the US: .
My message to the R’s: Yo, McFLY! YOU CAN GIVE UP ON THE IDEA OF WINNING ELECTIONS, AND SAVE YOURSELF A BUNDLE TRYING, UNTIL WE GO BACK TO IN-PERSON VOTING!!
For a Democracy, or a Democratic Republic, to survive long-term, the average political IQ of those who vote regularly must be far above the average political IQ of the population. Fortunately, it takes only the tiniest of hurdles, such as making one’s way to a local polling station, to weed out the vast majority of low-information voters. The reason, I think, is that most of these low-information people actually know they shouldn’t really be voting, they know they won’t muster even a minimal initiative to educate themselves on the issues. The Demonrats know this, of course, which is why they guilt and bribe and harass the unmotivated, sending them mail-in ballots they never requested, registering them to vote with a simple checked-box on the vehicle registration.
It was not a choice of good or evil in Montana. There are almost no abortions that result in a live infant. There are some infants born without any likelihood of survival. These unfortunate few deserve the love their parents can give while they remain alive. This law would have removed that possibility and required the dying infant be removed from the parents and treated to the rigors of resuscitation, CPR , injections, etc. I opted for the parents to choose for their child and pray none of them are given false choices.
In about four months grifters on the right will be talking about how this is actually a good thing because public dissatisfaction will lead to an even bigger victory in 2024.
You know, like what they did after 2020 and after every other Republican loss. I swear Charlie Brown, this time you really will get to kick the football!
The dog and pony show always gets people talking.
The results were decided long ago.
The majority lose!