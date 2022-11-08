Science Gone Wild with William M Briggs Those Who Brought Us Covid & Its "Solutions" Must Be Punished: They Won't Be Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 14:36 Share Share Link Embed

You will have heard that the midwit journal par exemplar The Atlantic asked for amnesty for our Experts’ and rulers’ use of egregious gut-wrenching painful harmful-to-useless wrong idiotic hateful asinine anti-science anti-sense covid “solutions.”

The answer can’t be printed here, but it was given by my old sergeant, and begins “Not only no…”

I do not forget. I do not forgive.

Those that did this to us, our enemies, must be destroyed. Or at least punished severely.

This will not happen. As I wrote about covid Experts very early in 2020, you cannot be fired for being wrong in the right direction. Experts were almost uniformly wrong in the right direction. There ought to be, but there will be no reckoning.

Except, perhaps, and only a slim perhaps at that, for a handful of low-level functionaries somewhere in the world, folks who will be sacrificed for the behavior of their betters, and maybe, though a smaller maybe than the perhaps, a propagandist or two will receive a scolding. But that will be it.

Every other person involved in this, the greatest debacle of our Century, will be rewarded, or suffer no harm.

Except, perhaps, and now we have a satisfactorily large perhaps, some of them will die or suffer from the same “solutions” they foisted upon us.

Here is what Experts and rulers did to us, a partial list. I invite you to help us all recall the moronicities (you heard me) of our elite.

Gain-of-lethality research; creation of the coronadoom, paid for by you to support the hubris of scientists. Even if the number of doom deaths are exaggerated to some degree, the number murdered by this (what is almost certainly a) man-made creation is in the millions. Even more amazing is that these gain-of-lethality experiments still continue. Lockdowns. Even the WHO itself, as we document in The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe, warned in late 2019 against lockdowns. Lockdowns helped spread disease (as they do every winter when we go inside), ruined and destroyed the lives of many, especially small businesses and working men, and ultimately led to the meteoric inflation we now suffer, inflation caused by yet another government solution (printing money) to correct the solution of lockdowns. Masks. Experts suddenly set aside a century of research—it was already well known mask mandates would fail—and insisted on masks anyway. Because of the We Must Do Something Fallacy. (Yes, it was also shown masks did nothing in surgeries.) Going maskless was made a crime. A crime! Kids, who needed masks least, even if they worked, were made to wear them hardest—except when it came time to learn to eat bugs. Then they were allowed to take masks off. Police, especially outside the States. They really gave life to the phrase just following orders. Arresting people alone on beaches, pepper spraying the maskless, bullying and bludgeoning protesters (the Netherlands was particularly awful here). All this led to neighbor ratting out neighbor, and a general increase in social acrimony. A thousand idiocies, like Science Shields between you and cashiers, social distancing, but only front to back, side to side being acceptable, one-way aisles, spraying alcohol and God-knows-what over every surface and piece of food. People cowering in fear, shunning their fellows, avoiding hospitals for real illnesses. Madness. All encouraged and mandated by rulers. And cheered on by bottom feeders (a.k.a. propagandists). The vilification of and caustic vituperation aimed at Sweden, and certain people, a country and folk that refused to join the panicked herd. A herd which has still not, and will never, apologize for its loathsome behavior and errors. George Floyd. Experts encouraged attendance at “mostly peaceful” protests in this criminal’s name, and to burn, steal, loot, rape and murder. In the name of “justice.” We were assured—nay, promised—the risk of spreading disease was worth it to further the political goals of our elite class. Every other gathering, including Church attendance, was blamed for spreading the bug. After the riots were over, and the election fortified, we were commanded to go back inside at be quiet. Floyd was allowed, what, three? four? funerals, and your grandmother none. The despicable mayor of Floyd’s town was allowed a weeping performance at the foot of Floyd’s coffin, whereas you had to look through plexiglas, if you were allowed to look at all, at dying loved ones. The calling for death and pain and misery for those who refused the vaccine. These ardent spittle-flecked satanic pleas were led, as expected, by propagandists, especially the Blue Chekists of Twitter, proving these journalists are the lowest form of life. A just punishment would be for every journalist to suffer that which they cursed others with. The gleeful and malicious firing of those who refused the vaccine. Universities were particularly appalling here, not surprisingly, though the contest of Most Evil was won in many instances by private companies. The inept Experts at the CDC still (now, today) ban foreigners from entering the States unless “fully” vaxxed. The USA’s military denial of religious exemptions to the vaccine. Its worse behavior of discharging the unvaccinated, at a time of a great recruiting deficit. A pathetic surrender to political fad. The pain, harm, and deaths caused by the vaccine itself. Injuries which all Experts and rulers promised were impossible, just as they promised if you got the vax, you could not become ill or spread the bug. Lying and incompetence abounded, and still abounds.

Like I said, a partial list. Please help add to it, and to spread the list. Even though partial, it is already more than long enough to condemn the guilty. The guilty must pay.

They won’t. The excuse Experts and rulers offer for themselves, for they are never able to admit error, is not just that they didn’t know their actions would cause harm, but that nobody could know.

Bullshit.

Add one more lie to their long list of prevarications.

I offer as proof our book above, which we started writing in spring of 2020. And articles beginning in January 2020, calling out Experts who not only peed their pants, but were demanding you pee yours, too. Like Taleb. Taleb screeched that if you weren’t sniveling in a corner in terror, then you, the sane, were a psychopath. His very word: psychopath.

I wrote between a hundred and two hundred, maybe more, articles trying to highlight Reality and calm the panic, beginning, as I said, at the beginning, and never letting up.

(Incidentally, I wrote many times of the Asian and Hong Kong flu which ravaged in the mid-Twentieth Century, killing about 4 million each, or, at the time, about 0.14% of the world’s population, whereas coronadom (trusting the numbers) so far has killed 0.08%. Remember the global idiot panics of the Asian and Hong Kong flus? Right. You don’t. There were no panics.)

We were far from alone, of course. There were many of us, Just Facts, the Brownstone Institute, Daily Skeptic, the Great Barrington Declaration, and many individuals like . Jay Bhattacharya, Sunetra Gupta and Martin Kulldorff, Robert Malone, Steve Kirsch, John Ioannidis, Peter McCullough, and on and on and on.

When we weren’t being called every stupid name, like “deniers” or “disinformation spreaders”, by idiot propagandists, we were ignored. No, we skeptics got nothing from the elite but hate, cancellation, and punishment.

It’s time to return the favor.

Given the same people are in charge everywhere still, I’m not dumb enough to believe it will happen.

