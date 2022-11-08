Those Who Brought Us Covid & Its “Solutions” Must Be Punished: They Won’t Be

You may also listen at YouTube.
You will have heard that the midwit journal par exemplar The Atlantic asked for amnesty for our Experts’ and rulers’ use of egregious gut-wrenching painful harmful-to-useless wrong idiotic hateful asinine anti-science anti-sense covid “solutions.”
The answer can’t be printed here, but it was given by my old sergeant, and begins “Not only no…”
I do not forget. I do not forgive.
Those that did this to us, our enemies, must be destroyed. Or at least punished severely.
This will not happen. As I wrote about covid Experts very early in 2020, you cannot be fired for being wrong in the right direction. Experts were almost uniformly wrong in the right direction. There ought to be, but there will be no reckoning.
Except, perhaps, and only a slim perhaps at that, for a handful of low-level functionaries somewhere in the world, folks who will be sacrificed for the behavior of their betters, and maybe, though a smaller maybe than the perhaps, a propagandist or two will receive a scolding. But that will be it.
Every other person involved in this, the greatest debacle of our Century, will be rewarded, or suffer no harm.
Except, perhaps, and now we have a satisfactorily large perhaps, some of them will die or suffer from the same “solutions” they foisted upon us.
Here is what Experts and rulers did to us, a partial list. I invite you to help us all recall the moronicities (you heard me) of our elite.
- Gain-of-lethality research; creation of the coronadoom, paid for by you to support the hubris of scientists. Even if the number of doom deaths are exaggerated to some degree, the number murdered by this (what is almost certainly a) man-made creation is in the millions. Even more amazing is that these gain-of-lethality experiments still continue.
- Lockdowns. Even the WHO itself, as we document in The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe, warned in late 2019 against lockdowns. Lockdowns helped spread disease (as they do every winter when we go inside), ruined and destroyed the lives of many, especially small businesses and working men, and ultimately led to the meteoric inflation we now suffer, inflation caused by yet another government solution (printing money) to correct the solution of lockdowns.
- Masks. Experts suddenly set aside a century of research—it was already well known mask mandates would fail—and insisted on masks anyway. Because of the We Must Do Something Fallacy. (Yes, it was also shown masks did nothing in surgeries.) Going maskless was made a crime. A crime! Kids, who needed masks least, even if they worked, were made to wear them hardest—except when it came time to learn to eat bugs. Then they were allowed to take masks off.
- Police, especially outside the States. They really gave life to the phrase just following orders. Arresting people alone on beaches, pepper spraying the maskless, bullying and bludgeoning protesters (the Netherlands was particularly awful here). All this led to neighbor ratting out neighbor, and a general increase in social acrimony.
- A thousand idiocies, like Science Shields between you and cashiers, social distancing, but only front to back, side to side being acceptable, one-way aisles, spraying alcohol and God-knows-what over every surface and piece of food. People cowering in fear, shunning their fellows, avoiding hospitals for real illnesses. Madness. All encouraged and mandated by rulers. And cheered on by bottom feeders (a.k.a. propagandists).
- The vilification of and caustic vituperation aimed at Sweden, and certain people, a country and folk that refused to join the panicked herd. A herd which has still not, and will never, apologize for its loathsome behavior and errors.
- George Floyd. Experts encouraged attendance at “mostly peaceful” protests in this criminal’s name, and to burn, steal, loot, rape and murder. In the name of “justice.” We were assured—nay, promised—the risk of spreading disease was worth it to further the political goals of our elite class. Every other gathering, including Church attendance, was blamed for spreading the bug. After the riots were over, and the election fortified, we were commanded to go back inside at be quiet. Floyd was allowed, what, three? four? funerals, and your grandmother none. The despicable mayor of Floyd’s town was allowed a weeping performance at the foot of Floyd’s coffin, whereas you had to look through plexiglas, if you were allowed to look at all, at dying loved ones.
- The calling for death and pain and misery for those who refused the vaccine. These ardent spittle-flecked satanic pleas were led, as expected, by propagandists, especially the Blue Chekists of Twitter, proving these journalists are the lowest form of life. A just punishment would be for every journalist to suffer that which they cursed others with.
- The gleeful and malicious firing of those who refused the vaccine. Universities were particularly appalling here, not surprisingly, though the contest of Most Evil was won in many instances by private companies. The inept Experts at the CDC still (now, today) ban foreigners from entering the States unless “fully” vaxxed.
- The USA’s military denial of religious exemptions to the vaccine. Its worse behavior of discharging the unvaccinated, at a time of a great recruiting deficit. A pathetic surrender to political fad.
- The pain, harm, and deaths caused by the vaccine itself. Injuries which all Experts and rulers promised were impossible, just as they promised if you got the vax, you could not become ill or spread the bug. Lying and incompetence abounded, and still abounds.
Like I said, a partial list. Please help add to it, and to spread the list. Even though partial, it is already more than long enough to condemn the guilty. The guilty must pay.
They won’t. The excuse Experts and rulers offer for themselves, for they are never able to admit error, is not just that they didn’t know their actions would cause harm, but that nobody could know.
Bullshit.
Add one more lie to their long list of prevarications.
I offer as proof our book above, which we started writing in spring of 2020. And articles beginning in January 2020, calling out Experts who not only peed their pants, but were demanding you pee yours, too. Like Taleb. Taleb screeched that if you weren’t sniveling in a corner in terror, then you, the sane, were a psychopath. His very word: psychopath.
I wrote between a hundred and two hundred, maybe more, articles trying to highlight Reality and calm the panic, beginning, as I said, at the beginning, and never letting up.
(Incidentally, I wrote many times of the Asian and Hong Kong flu which ravaged in the mid-Twentieth Century, killing about 4 million each, or, at the time, about 0.14% of the world’s population, whereas coronadom (trusting the numbers) so far has killed 0.08%. Remember the global idiot panics of the Asian and Hong Kong flus? Right. You don’t. There were no panics.)
We were far from alone, of course. There were many of us, Just Facts, the Brownstone Institute, Daily Skeptic, the Great Barrington Declaration, and many individuals like . Jay Bhattacharya, Sunetra Gupta and Martin Kulldorff, Robert Malone, Steve Kirsch, John Ioannidis, Peter McCullough, and on and on and on.
When we weren’t being called every stupid name, like “deniers” or “disinformation spreaders”, by idiot propagandists, we were ignored. No, we skeptics got nothing from the elite but hate, cancellation, and punishment.
It’s time to return the favor.
Given the same people are in charge everywhere still, I’m not dumb enough to believe it will happen.
The Atlantic piece looks like a template for a worldwide strategy of the sinister forces:
Yesterday, former german minister for health went public saying, yes we made mistakes , but we are all humans and thus should be forgiven
Expect more of this.
Churches that refused the Eucharist to the unvaxxed, who were not allowed to enter without a vaccine passport.
In October, a team from Boston University reported that they have performed gain-of-function research on the SARS-CoV-2 virus Omicron strain that increased its lethality in lab mice from 0% to 80%. They call this new strain “Omicron-S” (S for “Super lethal”?) If this new strain escapes from the lab, they intend to blame the release on the nearby Walmart food market.
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.10.13.512134v1
All one has to do to figure out what’s going on is to count the iterations
of the the term ‘accidental release’ in our neo-soviet press since 2020.
I will add supporting evidence to the sanitization madness—in the building where I lived during the onset of Covid, the industrious and constant cleaning discolored the newly installed elevator interiors. What has been a sleek black faded to a muddy gray. At a church that I know, the vigilent cleaning of the pews stripped off the finish, and they had to to be re-finished at some expense (never mind that the pews were due for for a refinishing, but the constant and liberal application of sanitizers hastened the need for it).
Oh, let’s add the addled clapping for the health care providers at an appointed hour every day. Which brings to mind the question–when was the last clap clapped in support of the health professionals?
A little off-topic, but we will hear for cries of amensty again when the plot to darken the sun results in completly unexpected adverse effects.
Yes, never forget the denial of Sacraments, especially to the sick and dying, during the Abomination of Desolation post pachamama.
“When we weren’t being called every stupid name, like “deniers” or “disinformation spreaders”, by idiot propagandists, we were ignored”
Even worse, careers were destroyed deliberately and those that did this BRAGGED about it: Francis Collins called one of his best actions destroying the reputation of the Great Barrington Declaration authors.
I generally see incompetence more than malice, but in some cases I can’t be so generous.
Ah, Taleb…
Here’s a suggestion to deal with the mostest superest-smartest person in the world: read his most recent tweets, find a math error (his Mathematica-based math is full of them, so one page should be enough) and — in the most respectable possible manner — correct it with math-based math.
He’ll instantly block you (and then call you imbecile from behind the block, so his followers can mock you but you can’t respond), which will have you join the enormous club “Blocked by NNT” and also spare you any more of his special brand of wisdom.
Call it a twitter precautionary principle.
Briggs: ”I do not forget. I do not forgive.”
A word of caution; that’s the Jewish mantra that keeps too many lost in a perpetual victim/victimizer wilderness. Jesus countered that with forgiveness. Of course, forgiveness is easy when the offender is truly repentant, makes amends, and sins no more. But Jesus, who had no hippy-dippy illusions about men, told us to forgive even to the extent of loving our enemies, which means Klaus Schwab, Hillary Clinton, even Wretched Whitmer — that whole awful, unrepentant crew. Why?
Doesn’t mean the guilty are not lawfully punished, if possible. But if not possible then don’t live in self-righteous wrath and resentment while plotting revenge. That’s not a healthy way to live. And it will never fix a fallen world, an impossible task anyway. But you can work on fixing yourself. Forgiving others — if only in your heart — is a means to that end. Motes, beams, casting stones — all that stuff. And then hang the bastards.
This is probably not as viciously ignorant as some of the others, but how about all the rolls of yellow “caution” tape wrapped around park benches, children’s play structures, and “non-essential” items at retail locations? Like somehow The Doom would be contained by strips of plastic tape. Pathetic.
Least we forget the occupiers within the Catholic Church.
Anti-Pope Francis I, and the choirs of ‘just following obedience’ cucked VaticanToonTownista bishops and many a sell-out Catholic institution and press.
They took the government’s pieces of silver and told us to F-off.
Do not worry, they won’t be getting away with it, as Fatima promises a widespread annihilation process in the run up to 2029. So many will at least live to regret it. Let’s see them cut themselves and cry blood begging to be let off at their next unholy useless ecumenistic synod as they see it coming, and like Elijah, we’ll laugh and mock these priests of Baal.
I am going to work on that list.
Must be punished. Yes. And when we’re done with those poltroons, we need to get after the evil quacks who brought us Gerbil Worming Hersteria. That mountain of claptrap has engendered WWIII. Hanging is too merciful for that crowd.
Entire Documentaries need to be made solely chronicling the sheer utter stupidity, from the cut-mask orchestras to the backwards-dancing prom dates to the Chinese Commie morons in hazmat suits using cotton swabs on ducks and tractors to the Australians putting down their dogs to save the aboriginals who wanted nothing to do with the white man’s crazy lockdown nonsense in the first place to the fully armored SWAT teams bearing down on a man eating ice cream maskless in the park.. This stupidity and hysteria needs to be part of educational curriculum for school children, with video collages of historical footage, news clips and hersterical headlines and predictions by THE SCIENCE ™ contrasted beside the actual real-world results set to the Spanish Flea music.
In the hope that the following recasting of forgiveness helps —
Forgiveness is not a ‘feeling’. Nor is it the excusing of harm. It is a decision to allow a relationship to continue, with no further harm to the relationship.
Consider the ancient wergeld in that context. A guy kills your brother. He offers the wergeld. This is (a) an admission of guilt by him. It is also (b) a gift given — obviously, not to undo anything, not to restore a stasis, not to give you your brother back — but as some recompense, to ‘route around’ the harm he has done, so that the relationship between you can begin again, with no further harm to the relationship. The wergeld is also, of course, a self-punishment, a taking-away of his own wealth, transforming it into a gift to you.
In response, you can offer forgiveness. Forgiveness means that you accept the wergeld, which is simultaneously his admission of guilt, his gift of recompense, and his self-punishment which giving the gift entails, and your decision to allow the relationship to continue without you instigating a blood feud. (You allow the relationship to continue, with no further harm to the relationship on your part).
If the guy does not admit the guilt, it means that he does not want the relationship to continue. This means that there is no forgiveness that you can give; he removed that possibility.
Or he admits the guilt, but does not pay the wergeld. He does not really want the relationship to continue. Again, this means that forgiveness is off the table; it does not exist for you to offer.
He simply wants to skate — to do as he wishes, and continue to do as he wishes — without any consequence to himself. Forgiveness — no matter how much you may wish for it — therefore is off the table.
Or he admits the guilt, pays the wergeld — but you learn that he is still plotting to kill another of your brothers. He is lacking the Germanic equivalent of ‘a firm purpose of amendment’ developed within Catholic moral theology. He is not really serious about reinvigorating the relationship.
Again, no forgiveness from you is possible, because there is no worthy relationship, no life-giving relationship between you, for you to continue.
By contrast, ‘retribution’ and ‘punishment’, at least as those concepts have become debased, do not assume or take into account any relationship between you — past, present, or future — except the relationship of harm that you intend to, and do, inflict upon him in the future.
Forgiveness, on the other hand, is a decision to continue a relationship, with you deciding that you will not be a party to making the relationship even worse — so long as you have received (a) contrition; (b) recompense — a gift that is a self-punishment; and (c) a firm purpose of amendment.
Unless all three elements exist, forgiveness cannot exist as a possibility, You can make no such decision, for your enemy has made that course impossible.
Again, I hope that the preceding recasting of forgiveness helps.
Bishops who cancelled Easter deserve attention here.
Who is going to punish them?
You Warp Speed Trump?
You Joe Biden?
You Lieutenant Weinberg?
The political road to punishment is closed after the first national election even as The Kancamagus Highway (parts of it) in New Hamster is closed in the winter.
It doesn’t matter how utterly stupid, pointless, and destructive every hysterical anti-covid measure was, the same people, and type of people, will do it all again at the first opportunity, and the same sheep will follow brainlessly. Those of us who are sane and rational will be forced and silenced and ostracized again. Nothing will change.
Someone else who needs to get down on his knees and grovel with apologies before anyone ever trusts him again:
Donald J Trump
https://akacatholic.com/donald-j-trump-a-man-on-bended-knee/