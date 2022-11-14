We Have Become A National Of Book Burners

Listen to this at Bitchute

I am a senior Gen Xer, which means I can recall a time in state-run schools where they taught us that evil people used to—the young among you should sit down now—burn and ban books!

Well, maybe the burning days were over, we were told, and most of the bans, or maybe even all of the bans. It was never clear to me. But the threat was still there!

Unless we were eternally vigilant, hordes of narrow-minded, even no-minded, unthinking hate-filled irrational bad people would reach into our homes and take our books!

We read Fahrenheit 451. We discussed it. And the one emotion I remember best in those discussions, and in the endless lectures on the evils of bans, which came not only from the teachers but the culture as a whole, was how good we should feel about ourselves because we would never ban books.

All of us felt—and that is the word: felt—that if we were living in the time of book burning and book banning, we would be one of the brave. We wouldn’t stand for it. We would make our opinions known to the bad people. We would shame and stop them.

It was nice to feel this way. Kind of heroic, albeit at a far remove. Being sure you’d be a hero when the time comes makes one into a good person, we thought.

What made it worse, we were told, was that the books banned were good books. Worthy books. Books that spoke of Reality As She Is. Books that were good to read, and should be read.

We didn’t have to worry about terrible books, books that told lies and spoke of evil as good, because few would read these books anyway, and those that did would be talked out of their mistakes by we in the majority who had read the good books.

And we knew that that same strength of conviction would keep the filthy and indescribable books out of the hands of children. Though not everybody then was against banning these, we were taught banning these was wrong, and that anyway there wasn’t any need to.

We are now a nation of book burners and book banners. And we embrace the task with maniacal glee. We have a regime which officially bans books, and which works with Big Tech to carry about the burnings. This is official policy.

Of course, it’s not always books. Sometimes it’s tweets, or videos, or social media posts, or even articles in old fashioned newspapers and magazines. Usually because of “disinformation” or “misinformation”. Never for filth or gore or perversion.

And just as “of course”, the filthy and indescribable books are being given and taught to children. While books on Reality As She Is are being kept from them.

Last week, I posted an opinion piece on what to do with Experts and rulers who gave us coronadoom and its “solutions”. I also made a video of it, and somebody ratted out the video (I was careful in its name and description), or YouTube’s Reality Censor algorithm caught the gist of some of the words inside the video.

YouTube burned my video because, they said, “Medical misinformation”. And because

YouTube doesn’t allow claims about COVID-19 vaccinations that contradict expert consensus from local health authorities or the World Health Organization (WHO).

Now that is a hilarious confirmation about everything I have been telling and warning you about our Expertocracy these many years.

I appealed for fun, knowing that a burned video would never be restored. But I wanted to see if there was some poor slob Reality Censor I could maybe touch. Here’s what I said (in a hurry):

There is no medical misinformation. There is not even any disagreement with WHO, as we document. WHO itself, in a 2019 document, recommended against lockdowns. And there are scores of papers in the literature recommending against masks. The rest is political commentary. Now I know you’re still going to burn the books, because that’s what you were told to do. But I want to you feel bad about it. Because remember all those times they told you about burning books and you said to yourself “I would never do that.” You just did. Incidentally, not that it matters, I can prove all my contentions in the video, that being my job, and you cannot. You just censor. That’s okay. You’re just following orders. Always a great excuse.

I’m not convinced there is a real person vetting the appeals. It’s probably a reply bot programmed to say no after a ten minute delay (which is how long mine took).

The old distinction between the editorial function, in which publishers (like me) can ban any damned thing they want, and free political speech, which is forbidden to ban, is bound to arise. YouTube, they legally insist themselves, is not a publisher. But they edit anyway, and often (or wholly?) because the regime makes them. Read “DHS Censorship Agency Had Strange First Mission: Banning Speech That Casts Doubt On ‘Red Mirage, Blue Shift’ Election Events” if you doubt (we’ll come back to that another day).

I have only a handful of videos there, with almost no views, with none monetized, and all the material is available elsewhere, so this hurts me not at all. But it is ruining the souls of the people doing the burning. And the rats who report the videos.

Like I said, I’m a senior Gen-Xer. Surely schools have changed. Are they now teaching the kiddies how wonderful it is to burn books?

