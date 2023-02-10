What Do Anti-White Whites Get From Hating Whites?

The winds blow anti-white. First only a breeze, then gusts, and now full blown gales of hatred toward whites. Originating not only from non-whites, but from white elites. Woke whites, white rulers, white elites.

Not only in the once-united states, but everywhere in the west: “The Research Council of Norway has granted 12 million Norwegian Krone (about $1.2 million) to the University of Bergen to ‘investigate’ the baneful ‘planetary consequences’ of white paint.”

Another:

Today is #SamiNationalDay! The Sami are the EU’s only indigenous people. Since time immemorial, they have lived in an area stretching across parts of four countries: Finland, Norway, Sweden and Russia. This area is called Sápmi. pic.twitter.com/c4UGWWcXhP — Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU (@sweden2023eu) February 6, 2023

Now if that is true, from whence do whites originate? The very words indigenous, first peoples, native, aboriginal suggest all races have some sort of claims to homelands. And, indeed, for all other races it is insisted, not just suggested, all races have a birthplace.

Not whites, though. The very thought of it is “racist.” That whites might have claim to some land is called “white supremacist”. That, say, Jews, Javanese, or Japanese do, well, that’s natural, and even mandatory.

Let me ask you a couple of questions. What if blackness were suddenly gone? Would the social order of life come undone? Would anything change? Have you read the new novel ‘The Last Black Man’? It gives a glimpse of that striking idea.

I took those questions from a Wired tweet, but, of course, swapped races. Try it with Chineseness, Algerianness, Indianness. Doesn’t work. Sounds absurd. The article, incidentally, was written by a black man. Or Black, as we must now pay homage to the word.

There are endless examples like this of hate-filled elites wishing for an end to “whiteness”, never defined, except as whites. As this honest Yale professor admits:

Psychiatrist @aruna_khilanani, at Yale: "I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body & wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless w/ a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a fucking favor" pic.twitter.com/RHJ5cO2Vik — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 7, 2021

Remember that? After it happened, there was a minor reaction, and Yale had to say it wasn’t actual blood, or whatever. What Yale didn’t say, because it has over and again been determined by elites to be “racist”, was that It’s Okay To Be White.

Many places those posters were placed went into faux fainting spells, and launched “investigations.” Why?

Speaking of “investigations”—the scare quotes are necessary—this country’s not-so-secret police have “doubled down” that the largest threat to the nation is “white supremacy”. Particularly suspicious, the not-so-secret police say, are whites who attend the Catholic Church’s Latin mass.

Incidentally, maybe this is why Pope Francis is everywhere banning that mass, in an effort to avoid parishioners being arrested on suspicion of terrorism. That’s a joke, son.

The not-so-secret, not-so-bright police learned of the threat of “white supremacy” from the SPLC. Which is a fund-raising organization. The not-so-secret, not-so-smart federal police force thus help SPLC raise funds. One wonders whether the SPLC is thankful and returns some of that generosity? Never mind.

A black—Black–congresscreature introduced amending a hate-crime law to punish “white supremacy inspired hate crime and conspiracy to commit white supremacy.” This is so lunatic, even First Things took notice of it.

Hate crimes, dear reader, are political crimes. They are not normal crimes, like murder or theft. They are crimes to punish political dissent, and nothing more. As such, they should be forbidden. They are not: they are embraced and expanding.

Every now and then they have President Biden scream into a microphone something about “white supremacy”. So far as I know, though I refuse to check, every major company rails against “white supremacy”, too. Like IBM.

Not only does IBM whine about whites, it energetically praises blacks: “We unequivocally declare Black Lives Matter.” Their bolding. Do white lives matter, too? Hey, IBM, a company founded by whites, and built largely by whites, I’m asking you. Do white lives matter, too?

It’s “racist” to ask, as many incidents confirm.

On the other side, blacks—Blacks—are everywhere over-praised, over-promoted, over-pursued, over-rated, over-capitalized. Every company, university, and bureaucracy has set-asides for blacks—Blacks—hungrily recruiting them, reducing every standard in order to gain their quotas. This activity they paradoxically call “systemic racism” and “systems of oppression”. Against blacks.

And, of course, blacks are told all their grievances, real and imagined, are due to “whiteness” and “racism.” Which, relieved to discover a way to avoid responsibility, many gratefully accept. And why not? Problem is, many take white-blame too literally, and we are beginning to relive the bad old days. Violence against whites rises, is accepted, and even welcomed. The increase in black-on-black violence is ignored.

Now this is all very strange, or should seem so to you. It’s bizarre because most of the animus against whites originates from white elites.

Does Biden when he sees his teleprompter not recall he himself is white? Do the whites at the top of companies and universities who purse DIE vigorously not recall they are whites? And will soon no longer be in the majority?

It’s obvious much anti-white hatred is vice-signalling to other elites. It was decided “whites bad”, because non-elite whites were seen as a threat to the political power of elite whites, and so they all now parrot the anti-white line. Unthinkingly, and sure that they will escape the inevitable consequences.

Insanity.

Not to leave on a black note, this fellow from the Heterodox Academy believes woke and DIE has crested, and perhaps on its way down. There are some indications that way. But the DIE bureaucracy is entrenched, and well funded.

There have been some successes in banning anti-white struggle sessions at a handful of universities. Yet other big schools are still hiring new DIE inquisitors.

