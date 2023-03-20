Woke Definition: A Stubborn And Hostile Denial Of Reality

There is a to-and-fro over the definition of, and the difficulties of defining, woke. For many, like bad art or pornography, they know it when they see it, but they have a hard time with the precision of definition.
With woke, it may seem we have something like those hard cases, but, really, there is far less ambiguity. There is the temptation to use the word to define its symptoms, like “homosexuality” or “anti-whiteness”, or its characteristics, like “outrage” or proneness to “protesting” and the like. The problem with doing that is that symptoms and actions can have more than one cause, woke being one of them.
Let’s try a fundamental definition:
Woke, adj: a stubborn and hostile denial of Reality.
This is the kind of example I have in mind:
Your view on this matter is backwards.
Forced puberty is wrong and Self determination is vital as a sentient being.
Treatment should be between the parent the doctor and the patient.
— Athena (@AthenaNKnight) March 16, 2023
(Amusingly, this man bills himself as a “Polymath, Atheist, Marine Corps Veteran, Rifle Expert, Liberal, Libertarian, Introvert, Philosopher, Pansexual, Trans Woman, Otaku, Digital Artist, Single.” Single? No kidding?)
In Reality, you are conceived with a sex; then, if you escape the womb, you’re born with it; later, via nature, you undergo puberty. This is the Way Things Are. There is no escaping this sequence—except, of course, by violence (which would include disease).
“The Woke” signal their hatred of Reality with phrases like “forced puberty” or “sex assigned at birth”. To this man, who goes about pretending to be a woman, an act which is as stark and stubborn denial of Reality as you can find, it as if in the dark of night “conservatives” secret themselves inside homes and forcibly inject unsuspecting children with puberty-inducing chemicals. Those same “conservatives” assign genders at birth.
In Reality, a corps of delusional amoral white-coats (some call them “doctors”) inject children, for large and continuing fees, almost always at the behest of the children’s mothers, with chemicals designed to “stop” puberty. They do not. That is, the chemicals do not work as advertised. They instead cause pain and misery, and create great injury in those receiving the chemicals.
Things like this increasingly happen with this kind of Reality denial:
Meet a 10yo non-binary transgender child using They/Them pronouns.
Guess the diagnosis of the mother. pic.twitter.com/2UZMR7vBqx
— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) March 16, 2023
I do not mean that the child is denying Reality; he only seems to. He’s too young to know better. I mean that his mother is actively hostile to Reality. Not so much in pretending her son can be a daughter, but more in her false belief that the greatest good comes in the accolades she so ardently desires. To sacrifice her son for Facebook “likes” is diabolical.
Of course, the mother is not alone. She is encouraged by Experts who are either woke themselves, or without consciences. Where is the father? He may be there. But he may be restricted from acting, in fear of woke law, which makes Reality illegal to acknowledge (“misgendering”, “conversion therapy” bans, biased divorce laws, etc.).
There are many more ways to deny Reality than sexual deviancy.
Allowing for ambiguities in defining race, there are certainly peoples who differ by culture and biology. The woke believe in Equality, which is the anti-Reality belief that all peoples are the same in all things, and so any observed differences must be caused by “oppression”. Which, if removed, will restore a mythical Utopia. The woke will claim there is “oppression” even when systems bankrolling the exact opposite of “oppression” are in place, and have been in place, everywhere and for a long time.
The woke will say “There is no such thing as race”, and, without taking a breath, add, “And all whites are racist.” They will not, they cannot, see the contradiction. There is no need to say more on this subject, not for regular readers.
It is plain, and always has been plain, that the kind of obesity suffered now by many is unhealthy—and is displeasing to the eye, which is to say, it is ugly. That is Reality. The woke will say this hateful, and will redefine illness as health, and beauty as hideousness.
There are endless other examples and nuances to each (see this, for example), including denials like “the planet needs saving”, the denial of the Ultimate Reality, all of which are interesting and important. But there is a bigger question pertaining to the word’s definition. Why worry about the woke?
If a man wants to flounce about in a dress and masturbate into rectum of another man and call it Pride, or a person “of color” insists all whites are oppressors, or a blue-haired tattooed pierced bursting-jelly-filled donut of a perpetually angry woman says “I am pretty”, well, it would be prudish to complain.
Indeed, if that were all woke was, a stubborn denial of Reality, then it could be ignored. Alas, woke is also a hostile denial of Reality. The woke are angry at Reality. Very angry. Reality is not fair. And they simply will not be reminded of it.
Their hostility means they must insist that you, too, deny Reality. They will make the state force your denial. Your endorsement and actions in accord with Reality will be illegal or proscribed. You will put the pinch of woke incense into the fire, or suffer, suffer.
That hostility is why woke must be crushed.
It’s called “Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy” or nowadays “factitious disorder imposed on another”
Whether the false medical claims are about someone else or yourself, this condition can be dangerous. It can lead to unnecessary medical tests and even procedures while the healthcare team tries to figure out what’s wrong with the patient. When a child is involved, FDIA is considered a form of child abuse by the American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children.
I wonder if “they” have caveats when it comes to gender claims
I’m just waiting for the day they realize it’s not fair to birth people without asking them for their permission first. “Forced births”, they might call it. Of course, the obvious defense is “an embryo is just a bit of tissue, it’s not sentient”. Yet the larger question remains: why bring forth a sentience if that sentience didn’t ask to be brought forth. “Forced existence”, they might call it.
Wokeness must, indeed, be crushed, before it crushes everything and everyone else.
This is not a metaphor. This is not a euphamism.
We were instructed to crush the head of the serpent where we find it, before it bites us.
Woke will splatter once the money bubble pops.
I think this definition is too broad. There is certainly a stubborn and hostile denial of reality involved, but not all stubborn and hostile denials of reality can qualify as woke. For example, Rousseau had a stubborn and hostile denial of reality, but I would not call him Woke. As did Eusebius of Nicomedia, and a host of other people. I think you need to add in the central point (society is organised into groups which relate via an intractable power struggle; or, perhaps more in line with your definition, a belief that reality is subjective and determined by one’s own feelings).
An excellent pithy definition of ‘woke’ Dr. Briggs!
Here is a more long-winded one:
Woke: A form of mental illness whereby the sufferer tries to prove the belief system that all truth is relative, by loudly proclaiming the exact opposite of established absolute Truths; vis. “We should mutilate children physically and mentally to prove we love them.” OR “Righteous morality is promoting all forms of sexual deviancy.” OR “Woman need to be given selective advantage in physical strength contests over men because they are equal in physical strength to men.” The characteristic of all these woke propositions is they are contradictory and illogical at their face value. This may be on purpose to emphasize the point of Truth being so relative as to be having no need to conform to rules of logic.
They want you to focus on the victims not the corporate- governmental- media
perpetrators. These people are just stupid and attention seeking this has been
planned and programed since before the first ‘pride parade’. It is occult and is
now being promoted openly on a daily basis. If you object you’re hauled off to
prison. This sort of exposure is important but deriding these poor fools will get
us nowhere. They are but a symptom of pure evil and we’re being tested as never
before.
I do not think “woke” or “wokeness” can be defined in the specific because the behavior is merely symptomatic of a broader underlying process and will therefore change on an ad hoc basis as external events dictate. To quote my favorite author ..
