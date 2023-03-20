Woke Definition: A Stubborn And Hostile Denial Of Reality

There is a to-and-fro over the definition of, and the difficulties of defining, woke. For many, like bad art or pornography, they know it when they see it, but they have a hard time with the precision of definition.

With woke, it may seem we have something like those hard cases, but, really, there is far less ambiguity. There is the temptation to use the word to define its symptoms, like “homosexuality” or “anti-whiteness”, or its characteristics, like “outrage” or proneness to “protesting” and the like. The problem with doing that is that symptoms and actions can have more than one cause, woke being one of them.

Let’s try a fundamental definition:

Woke, adj: a stubborn and hostile denial of Reality.

This is the kind of example I have in mind:

Your view on this matter is backwards. Forced puberty is wrong and Self determination is vital as a sentient being. Treatment should be between the parent the doctor and the patient. — Athena (@AthenaNKnight) March 16, 2023

(Amusingly, this man bills himself as a “Polymath, Atheist, Marine Corps Veteran, Rifle Expert, Liberal, Libertarian, Introvert, Philosopher, Pansexual, Trans Woman, Otaku, Digital Artist, Single.” Single? No kidding?)

In Reality, you are conceived with a sex; then, if you escape the womb, you’re born with it; later, via nature, you undergo puberty. This is the Way Things Are. There is no escaping this sequence—except, of course, by violence (which would include disease).

“The Woke” signal their hatred of Reality with phrases like “forced puberty” or “sex assigned at birth”. To this man, who goes about pretending to be a woman, an act which is as stark and stubborn denial of Reality as you can find, it as if in the dark of night “conservatives” secret themselves inside homes and forcibly inject unsuspecting children with puberty-inducing chemicals. Those same “conservatives” assign genders at birth.

In Reality, a corps of delusional amoral white-coats (some call them “doctors”) inject children, for large and continuing fees, almost always at the behest of the children’s mothers, with chemicals designed to “stop” puberty. They do not. That is, the chemicals do not work as advertised. They instead cause pain and misery, and create great injury in those receiving the chemicals.

Things like this increasingly happen with this kind of Reality denial:

Meet a 10yo non-binary transgender child using They/Them pronouns. Guess the diagnosis of the mother. pic.twitter.com/2UZMR7vBqx — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) March 16, 2023

I do not mean that the child is denying Reality; he only seems to. He’s too young to know better. I mean that his mother is actively hostile to Reality. Not so much in pretending her son can be a daughter, but more in her false belief that the greatest good comes in the accolades she so ardently desires. To sacrifice her son for Facebook “likes” is diabolical.

Of course, the mother is not alone. She is encouraged by Experts who are either woke themselves, or without consciences. Where is the father? He may be there. But he may be restricted from acting, in fear of woke law, which makes Reality illegal to acknowledge (“misgendering”, “conversion therapy” bans, biased divorce laws, etc.).

There are many more ways to deny Reality than sexual deviancy.

Allowing for ambiguities in defining race, there are certainly peoples who differ by culture and biology. The woke believe in Equality, which is the anti-Reality belief that all peoples are the same in all things, and so any observed differences must be caused by “oppression”. Which, if removed, will restore a mythical Utopia. The woke will claim there is “oppression” even when systems bankrolling the exact opposite of “oppression” are in place, and have been in place, everywhere and for a long time.

The woke will say “There is no such thing as race”, and, without taking a breath, add, “And all whites are racist.” They will not, they cannot, see the contradiction. There is no need to say more on this subject, not for regular readers.

It is plain, and always has been plain, that the kind of obesity suffered now by many is unhealthy—and is displeasing to the eye, which is to say, it is ugly. That is Reality. The woke will say this hateful, and will redefine illness as health, and beauty as hideousness.

There are endless other examples and nuances to each (see this, for example), including denials like “the planet needs saving”, the denial of the Ultimate Reality, all of which are interesting and important. But there is a bigger question pertaining to the word’s definition. Why worry about the woke?

If a man wants to flounce about in a dress and masturbate into rectum of another man and call it Pride, or a person “of color” insists all whites are oppressors, or a blue-haired tattooed pierced bursting-jelly-filled donut of a perpetually angry woman says “I am pretty”, well, it would be prudish to complain.

Indeed, if that were all woke was, a stubborn denial of Reality, then it could be ignored. Alas, woke is also a hostile denial of Reality. The woke are angry at Reality. Very angry. Reality is not fair. And they simply will not be reminded of it.

Their hostility means they must insist that you, too, deny Reality. They will make the state force your denial. Your endorsement and actions in accord with Reality will be illegal or proscribed. You will put the pinch of woke incense into the fire, or suffer, suffer.

That hostility is why woke must be crushed.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

