More On The Tyranny Of Experts: CDC & Banning Driving

Want to hear a great joke about our burgeoning Expertocracy?

Rochelle Walensky still has her job.

Hilarious!

Not as funny as England’s Experts proposing those under 25 can’t drive their own children around, about which more below. And not nearly as uproarious the pranks Expert Walensky pulled on us.

Remember the time—excuse me: times—she greased her way to a microphone and announced that if you were vaxxed you couldn’t transmit the covid bug? That’s Norm MacDonald-level material there, fellas.

Her “this is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated” line had them cracking up in the CIA’s offshore dungeons.

Remember when she said not to worry about being injured by the vaccine, when by design and on purpose all—as in all—vaccines are designed to cause harm, a fact they used to teach in medical schools before they DIEd? Wonderful!

You can’t buy that kind of funny. But you can have it mandated. And that is our point.

It was highlighted that up until last week the CDC still mandated foreign travelers to the USA must still be vaccinated. The USA is one of the last countries in the world to retain this anti-evidence policy.

Even Canada no longer requires the shot! And that country is led by one of the biggest comedians alive. Trudeau is even mincing all over the Great White North insisting he never made anyone take the vax.

Since that story appeared, the CDC announced, in their beneficence, that the shot mandate will expire on 11 May, as scheduled. The fellow writing the article worried, though, that “authorities have previously chosen to renew these policies just ahead of previous expiration dates.”

Authorities? No. Experts.

I want to be nice about this, as possible, but the CDC is staffed by midwit Experts. This is crucial to understand out Expertocracy. The “official” state of emergency has already ended in the USA—they even had Joe Biden sign some piece of paper saying so. But the CDC’s Experts decided to wait another couple of weeks to join, because why? Because they could.

Remember when the Experts at CDC—ostensibly Experts in various theories of health and departures for health—not once, but twice, dictated to the nation that landlords could no longer evict tenants because of the covid panic? A panic the CDC led in creating and maintaining?

How in the unholy hell can the CDC know anything about the customs and law of landlord and tenant? Easy: they tell themselves they do. That is all it takes. Self esteem. Which itself is provided by credentials and titles.

Even the so-called Supreme Court had to slap back the CDC’s Experts for their outrageous usurpation of power on evictions. The CDC’s Experts reply was to sniff and say, “We are Experts. Therefore we know best.”

It’s the same everywhere. We’re running out of places to hide from Experts. They grow bolder, and thicker, by the week.

In England, “New drivers under 25 could face a ban from carrying young passengers in their vehicles as part of a proposed ‘graduated driving licence’ scheme.”

That is a proposal so ignorant and over-reactive it could have been thought of by an Expert. Let’s see.

It seems an 18 year old driver got into an accident and killed herself and a child. There was, however, a fact we report with sadness, a survivor. An Expert. It was her idea, because of this one incidence, to become a founding member of the Cult of Safety First!

Experts will strangle us all, while shouting “Breathe! Breathe!” Even God in his anger didn’t give Moses the power to unleash Experts.

I guarantee that every Expert at CDC, and the one who came up with the cockamamie scheme to ban driving, has a “degree” from a university. You can’t get that stupid without one. Experts gave us three years of idiot panic, and now, unemployed, they seek other outlets to tyrannize with their credentialed midwittery.

It can be distressing to think of all the foolish people ruling over us. But consider this: it’s going to get worse. Enjoy what you have now.

