What To Do About Black Crime?

Here is a video from late last week, a common kind, a kind which you have seen before, and will see again. It is from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, a country that historically did not import black Africans as slaves (though they did take white slaves). It imports black Africans now, however, under the notions of Equality and Fairness.

Bijlmer station Amsterdam, not for the faint hearted…. ?????? pic.twitter.com/BqIAnfjnoQ — Nuÿ Schaftenaar (@JustmeNuy) May 6, 2023

One man in the comments (in Dutch, translated) asked “Am I seeing this correctly? Did a toddler also intervene to kick senseless?” The answer is yes. He saw correctly. A toddler joined in the happy frenzy of violence.

A news article (also in Dutch) reported that “The police immediately called on everyone to stop sharing the images. ‘We would like to ask you to stop sharing these videos,’ the Southeast Bijlmermeer police team wrote on Instagram.”

The article did not say why the police said not to share the videos. You already know why anyway.

The American newsman Tucker Carlson after his firing was discovered to have said something about how “white men fight.” This gossip was released because the media feel it is their duty to destroy all their perceived enemies. And Carlson is an enemy because he sinned against Equality. If white men fight differently, it means they do not fight the same as blacks. And indeed they do not. Not on the whole, not on average.

Here is the same video as the first, but removed to San Francisco, a city (also with no history of black, but of Chinese, slavery) that is shutting itself down, largely due to crime (but also Expert hubris-filled overreaction in the covid panic). Was Tucker wrong?

An Irish (no black slaves in Ireland) girl of 13 was in yet another video shown being beaten. As it was reported, “When her mother contacted the school looking for answers, she was asked: ‘was her daughter racist in any way that might have instigated the incident'”.

There are not only videos, but still images. You see examples like this weekly, though you have to watch close for them, since they appear only on local news channels, and disappear fast.

Blacks are vastly more murderous and violent than any other race, by about an order of magnitude. There are minor fluctuations in the numbers from here to there, and from then and now, but the signal remains. Further, these statistics are well known, and heaved out often to display to our elite, who pretend not to understand them.

The most recent, and humorous, incident was last week. Somebody posted a cute meme showing bar graphs of inter-racial violence, with black-on-white having the largest, enormous spike. A news camera is shown, but somehow it can only see the white-on-black blip. Elon Musk responded to the meme, asking, “Odd, why would the media misrepresent the real situation to such an extreme degree?”

Rhetorical question or genuine puzzlement?

In any case, the meme was taken up by a black Harvard student of “data science”, who has a large following. He attempted, and failed, in a long thread to explain why the obvious is false. But his followers took the attempt as proof he was right, a common partisan fallacy. The Our Side Answered With An Expert Therefore We’re Right Fallacy.

What the student (and meme) didn’t say was that while blacks do violently attack and kill other races at the highest rate (“Man Charged With Hate Crime After Shooting Two Strangers Execution Style Because They Were White“), they most enjoy killing each other. Indeed, since the Summer of Floyd, black-on-black murder rates have distinctly shot up. As Steve Sailer has diligently documented countless times: “In 2021, for instance, the FBI reported that blacks made up 60.4 percent of all known homicide offenders (a new record—apparently, something went very wrong in America on May 25, 2020).”

But you knew all this, even if you pretended you didn’t.

It can pay to pretend not to know, especially when noticing causes pain and “canceling”. What would you do, though, if you’re the subject of one of these videos? You can’t not notice then. And defending yourself might be seen as a criminal act.

The pulling force of Equality has caused every conceivable “solution” to be tried. None worked (no, not even handing out money: even rich blacks are more violent than poor whites).

Yet on consideration, we realize all of the “solutions” occurred in the background of incessant unearned praise and propaganda.

Blacks are told they are guiltless, and so they have no guilt. They are told (by deed) that they will not be punished if they seal, and so they steal. They are told that if they kill it is not their fault, and so they kill.

They are told the other races are their enemy, and that the other races are the true cause of all their woes, woes which they alone suffer. And so they treat the other races as their enemy. Blacks are told they are the equal, and even superior, in every way, to the other races, and so they marvel when their own lives do not accord with this propaganda.

It therefore seems there is one approach that has not been tried, and which might help calm the waters: stop lying.

Since that won’t happen, you must have your own personal solution. Feigned blindness is well enough, but you won’t always be lucky. To shade the odds in your favor, maybe take this advice from John Derbyshire.

