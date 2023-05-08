What To Do About Black Crime?

Here is a video from late last week, a common kind, a kind which you have seen before, and will see again. It is from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, a country that historically did not import black Africans as slaves (though they did take white slaves). It imports black Africans now, however, under the notions of Equality and Fairness.
Bijlmer station Amsterdam, not for the faint hearted…. ?????? pic.twitter.com/BqIAnfjnoQ
— Nuÿ Schaftenaar (@JustmeNuy) May 6, 2023
One man in the comments (in Dutch, translated) asked “Am I seeing this correctly? Did a toddler also intervene to kick senseless?” The answer is yes. He saw correctly. A toddler joined in the happy frenzy of violence.
A news article (also in Dutch) reported that “The police immediately called on everyone to stop sharing the images. ‘We would like to ask you to stop sharing these videos,’ the Southeast Bijlmermeer police team wrote on Instagram.”
The article did not say why the police said not to share the videos. You already know why anyway.
The American newsman Tucker Carlson after his firing was discovered to have said something about how “white men fight.” This gossip was released because the media feel it is their duty to destroy all their perceived enemies. And Carlson is an enemy because he sinned against Equality. If white men fight differently, it means they do not fight the same as blacks. And indeed they do not. Not on the whole, not on average.
Here is the same video as the first, but removed to San Francisco, a city (also with no history of black, but of Chinese, slavery) that is shutting itself down, largely due to crime (but also Expert hubris-filled overreaction in the covid panic). Was Tucker wrong?
An Irish (no black slaves in Ireland) girl of 13 was in yet another video shown being beaten. As it was reported, “When her mother contacted the school looking for answers, she was asked: ‘was her daughter racist in any way that might have instigated the incident'”.
There are not only videos, but still images. You see examples like this weekly, though you have to watch close for them, since they appear only on local news channels, and disappear fast.
Blacks are vastly more murderous and violent than any other race, by about an order of magnitude. There are minor fluctuations in the numbers from here to there, and from then and now, but the signal remains. Further, these statistics are well known, and heaved out often to display to our elite, who pretend not to understand them.
The most recent, and humorous, incident was last week. Somebody posted a cute meme showing bar graphs of inter-racial violence, with black-on-white having the largest, enormous spike. A news camera is shown, but somehow it can only see the white-on-black blip. Elon Musk responded to the meme, asking, “Odd, why would the media misrepresent the real situation to such an extreme degree?”
Rhetorical question or genuine puzzlement?
In any case, the meme was taken up by a black Harvard student of “data science”, who has a large following. He attempted, and failed, in a long thread to explain why the obvious is false. But his followers took the attempt as proof he was right, a common partisan fallacy. The Our Side Answered With An Expert Therefore We’re Right Fallacy.
What the student (and meme) didn’t say was that while blacks do violently attack and kill other races at the highest rate (“Man Charged With Hate Crime After Shooting Two Strangers Execution Style Because They Were White“), they most enjoy killing each other. Indeed, since the Summer of Floyd, black-on-black murder rates have distinctly shot up. As Steve Sailer has diligently documented countless times: “In 2021, for instance, the FBI reported that blacks made up 60.4 percent of all known homicide offenders (a new record—apparently, something went very wrong in America on May 25, 2020).”
But you knew all this, even if you pretended you didn’t.
It can pay to pretend not to know, especially when noticing causes pain and “canceling”. What would you do, though, if you’re the subject of one of these videos? You can’t not notice then. And defending yourself might be seen as a criminal act.
The pulling force of Equality has caused every conceivable “solution” to be tried. None worked (no, not even handing out money: even rich blacks are more violent than poor whites).
Yet on consideration, we realize all of the “solutions” occurred in the background of incessant unearned praise and propaganda.
Blacks are told they are guiltless, and so they have no guilt. They are told (by deed) that they will not be punished if they seal, and so they steal. They are told that if they kill it is not their fault, and so they kill.
They are told the other races are their enemy, and that the other races are the true cause of all their woes, woes which they alone suffer. And so they treat the other races as their enemy. Blacks are told they are the equal, and even superior, in every way, to the other races, and so they marvel when their own lives do not accord with this propaganda.
It therefore seems there is one approach that has not been tried, and which might help calm the waters: stop lying.
Since that won’t happen, you must have your own personal solution. Feigned blindness is well enough, but you won’t always be lucky. To shade the odds in your favor, maybe take this advice from John Derbyshire.
Some are a little more equal than others and that’s racist.
— Blacks are vastly more murderous and violent than any other race, by about an order of magnitude. —
Which makes them very valuable to the State. The perception of rampant violence and disorder causes decent people to turn to the State for “protection.” That, in turn allows the State to expand its power and pelf. Funny, isn’t it, that the violence and disorder never actually diminish!
A previous study that was actively suppressed by the media — despite having been conducted impeccably by a reputable institution — occurred in New Jersey. Read about it here: https://www.libertystorch.info/2014/03/02/pieties/
Can you believe the lyrics of the song, Tomorrow? Yes, if….
Walking down a street you see a black
Turn around and head right back
Blacks are “told?”
If only we could somehow figure out by whom….
Well cheer up soon the headlines will be filled with white liberal shootouts
at the Tesla.
Funny, you see that video from Netherlands and see blacks attacking a white. I look at that video and see that obviously the West is rotten, just like the communists were saying it was since the fifties.
Is the problem a supposed difference in racial character or is the problem grooming of a hostile population by neoliberal capitalists to suppress entire continents with threats and application of low-intensity violence?
And finally, what about https://www.wmbriggs.com/post/46531/ ? Is violence trully absent, or are you just not looking in the right direction? 🙂
They engage in exactly the same behavior in Africa and Haiti, places largely free of the malign influence of whiteness. The journals of 19th century explorers in Africa are highly instructive in this regard: they describe bacchanals of sex and violence (and sexual violence) that read like a descriptive caption service for WorldstarHipHop.
It has nothing to do with racism, poverty, paternal absence, the legacy of slavery, or stereotype threat. It IS cultural, but culture is downstream of genetics.
This is exactly why segregation and Apartheid were instituted in the first place, and went they may eventually come to be seen as wise and benevolent policies (or maybe just the least-worst). People who behave in this manner are unfit for civilized society, and there’s no good way to fix them.
@Murray
Well, truth be told, both segregation and Apartheid were instituted by English. But the English were not the only ones who had close interaction with black people. I’d be much more impressed if you could provide similar examples from, for example, Spanish or Portugese.
Title should have been: “What To Do About White Obedience?” If the middle class put violent attackers in prison, then there would be very few violent attackers around to hurt the public. Instead, the middle class obeys officials defending the violent attackers from their victims. This is the American version of pacifists getting on the boxcar.
Similar issues in Canada:
“Is Justice Still Blind in Canada?”
https://www.thefp.com/p/justice-is-no-longer-blind-in-canada
“Since Smith is black, he also submitted an Impact of Race and Culture Assessment, or IRCA—a presentencing report in which “Black and racialized Canadians” can demonstrate how systemic racism led them to commit their crime.”
Oh, dear.
A major issue for blacks is that they believe that everything bad that happens to them is due to racism. When I first got out of graduate school I applied to an even 100 positions, and got call backs in the single digits. I attributed this to a tough job market, especially since everyone I knew was in a similar position. The only person who thought differently was the black guy who said after every rejection letter “Everyone knows that they would have hired me if I was white!”
This leads to a firmly external locus of control. There is no need for self reflection or self improvement, because it’s always the external force of racism that is to blame. And without self reflection there can be no guilt, and hence no repentance.
These blacks are doing very useful work for elite liberal whites as the vanguard in their war against the non-elite more sensible whites.
Don’t be fooled, it’s all a white on white war via a proxy.
But it doesn’t answer the question – why is blacky as a group on average so susceptible to doing this?
The answer is conditioning and encouragement and increasing lack of accountability. But more importantly – learned blindness on the part of those blacks that are not violent, but are in charge, and excuse away the actions of their flock. The culprit is always in another castle.
But even if that were true and whitey was pulling the strings, there is no excuse for personal responsibility to not do things that are so daft.
So it has to largely be the conditioning via institution and group culture and media – unholy trinities that have displaced Christianity and themes like personal sin and forgiveness for Commie screeds of absolute justice and equality built on distorted half or even quarter truthed or outrighted fabricated history.
The state experimented on black people historically… maybe those experiments never ended, and now we are finally seeing the success – convenient welfare foot soldiers that can be steered like raging bulls for the party’s purposes, ready to stampede on the opposition.
Could’ve been any one of us non-blacks to be fair. Just happened to circumstantially be them.
What is to be done?
The Catholic Faith. Baptism and instruction. Humility. Confession. Grace and the Sacrament. Slowly, painfully, providentially. Anything they could possibly want now or be grieving over is nothing contrasted to eternity.
Convert the savages as we used to. The government and Americana has failed and is exacerbating the problem now. Stop turning to those jackasses for a solution.
As noted, the statistics along with the factual evidence prove the theory. However why is this? I would say we should look at Solomon’s proverb which says, Prov 22:6 “Train up a child in the way he should go, Even when he is old he will not depart from it.” This proverb is typically referred to in training up a child by a parent in the righteous way and I mean that in the biblical way of following the 10 commandments found in Exodus 20 and Deuteronomy 5 which the first 4 are toward God and the last 6 are toward our fellow man. But this proverb cuts both ways. The black community is just showing more of mans depravity right now and they are being allowed to do so and God is allowing it to happen with his perfect purpose in mind. Solomon’s proverb 14:34 “Righteousness exalts a nation, But sin is a disgrace to any people.” is being proven over and over again. We are living out Paul’s letter to the Roman church Rom 1:18-32. And that is backed by Paul’s same letter referring to the wickedness and depravity of all men, black, white and any color in between found in chapter 3. God has already given us up and unless we repent we too will go the way of all nations and of course showing what is happening in Holland and Ireland shows this is happening in many places and not just in the US. God says through the prophet Isaiah 45:5-7
5 “I am the LORD, and there is no other;
Besides Me there is no God.
I will gird you, though you have not known Me;
6 That men may know from the rising to the setting of the sun
That there is no one besides Me.
I am the LORD, and there is no other,
7 The One forming light and creating darkness,
Causing well-being and creating calamity;
I am the LORD who does all these.
Come Lord Jesus quickly!
Portugal the most decadent country in the world!
Well, we can’t treat black crime by hiring the gangstas as actors in Ads (Ads, one wiseacre said, That’s where all the black fathers are) and Joey Bribem can find only so many of them unqualified enough to be on an agency or to sit as a judge on the Federal Judiciary
https://tinyurl.com/5aenctjm
https://tinyurl.com/5n7h4ddy
Whitey may as well just admit that not a few of our local and vocal minorities have had a historical pattern of parenting somewhat different than ours;
https://www.irishsavant.net/?p=2657
And the church system of man is becoming more and more visible within Christianity … look up … Francis receiving a Bhuddism blessing … Francis and Hindu humanism recent meeting … Francis and pacha mama idols … Francis and Islam agreement signed by Francis in whoch is stated that God desired diverse religions … Francis and the homosexual oriented nativity scene of a few years ago … Francis giving the ok to homosexual couples in many areas … no particular sign of evangelization within Francis group … lots of homogenization … and sadly more … and this is nearly by white all men … JPII allowing pagan statue on Catholic altar at Assisi and allowing for all the relgions who went there to worship their god …. Vatican II saying Islam worships the same God as Christianity … but JPII did say there is no salvation through Islam …. John Paul II bowing to the Koran …. racism in the Catholic Church in some or many of the southern parishes hopefully only years ago … Sooo much more ….
Stay close with Jesus Christ …. your Guardian Angel is with you …. be God’s smile with His Love to others …. place all your trust in God our Father …. be led of by the Holy Spirit in every thought, word, and deed …. practice caution as needed. Pray for all parents and children to love God and neighbor as He commanded us to do.
God bless, C-Marie